1 Tavern on Rush
What:The Gold Coast staple steakhouse returns after its 2022 closure.
Why:Relocated to the Thompson Chicago hotel across the street, it now has two floors and a fresh chef at the helm.
Where:1015 N. Rush St., Gold Coast Website
2 Khmai
What:Mona Sang’s Cambodian fine-dining spot lands a new location that also houses a sister venture.
Why:Head in for your faves, then check out the more casual Kaun Khmai attached.
Where:6580 N. Sheridan Rd., Rogers Park Website
3 La Licor Panamericana
What:Explore the range of Latin American flavors at this vibrant spot.
Why:Take a virtual vacation by sipping palomas and snacking on lomo saltado.
Where:2521 N. California Ave., Logan Square Website
4 Casa Madai
What:A Japanese-Mexican BYOB with à la carte and omakase
Why:How to explain this hybrid? Maki with panko shrimp, tuna, avocado, and marinated jalapeños.
Where:2023 S. Racine Ave., Pilsen Website
5 Lynn’s Chicago Pizza
What:A sunny café slinging deep dish and thin crust
Why:Try the signature Woodlawn, with garlic, zucchini, tomatoes, eggplant, mozz, and chives.
Where:501 E. 61st St., West Woodlawn Website
6 Low Horse
What:A whiskey joint from Desert Hawk
Why:Head in for $9 old-fashioneds from 5 to 7 p.m.
Where:1637 W. North Ave., Wicker Park Website
7 Coastal Soups
What:Cozy soups like herbed tomato cream and lobster bisque are back for takeout and delivery from Summer House Santa Monica.
Why:It’s soup season!
Where:1954 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website
8 Bigsuda
What:Dumplings and small plates from Oiistar
Why:Make a meal of mandu and xiao long bao.
Where:1362 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park Website
9 WG Pizzas
What:Alex’s Washington Gardens in Highwood brings its tavern-style pies south.
Why:The spicy-sweet pepperoni, honey, and red pepper flakes option is your new delivery go-to.
Where:3517 N. Spaulding Ave., Avondale Website
10 Oak & Honey
What:An all-day spot covering everything from coffee and croissants to cocktails and dinner
Why:All that and you can buy a loaf of Oak & Honey wheat bread to take home.
Where:3124 N. Broadway, Lake View East Website