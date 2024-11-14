Photograph: Nikki Allen Creative

1 Tavern on Rush

What:The Gold Coast staple steakhouse returns after its 2022 closure.

Why:Relocated to the Thompson Chicago hotel across the street, it now has two floors and a fresh chef at the helm.

Where:1015 N. Rush St., Gold Coast Website

Photograph: Daniélle Hill

2 Khmai

What:Mona Sang’s Cambodian fine-dining spot lands a new location that also houses a sister venture.

Why:Head in for your faves, then check out the more casual Kaun Khmai attached.

Where:6580 N. Sheridan Rd., Rogers Park Website

Photograph: Abraham Ramirez

3 La Licor Panamericana

What:Explore the range of Latin American flavors at this vibrant spot.

Why:Take a virtual vacation by sipping palomas and snacking on lomo saltado.

Where:2521 N. California Ave., Logan Square Website

4 Casa Madai

What:A Japanese-Mexican BYOB with à la carte and omakase

Why:How to explain this hybrid? Maki with panko shrimp, tuna, avocado, and marinated jalapeños.

Where:2023 S. Racine Ave., Pilsen Website

Photograph: Brandon Bruner

5 Lynn’s Chicago Pizza

What:A sunny café slinging deep dish and thin crust

Why:Try the signature Woodlawn, with garlic, zucchini, tomatoes, eggplant, mozz, and chives.

Where:501 E. 61st St., West Woodlawn Website

Photograph: Sara Downing

6 Low Horse

What:A whiskey joint from Desert Hawk

Why:Head in for $9 old-fashioneds from 5 to 7 p.m.

Where:1637 W. North Ave., Wicker Park Website

Photograph: David Borzkowski

7 Coastal Soups

What:Cozy soups like herbed tomato cream and lobster bisque are back for takeout and delivery from Summer House Santa Monica.

Why:It’s soup season!

Where:1954 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website

8 Bigsuda

What:Dumplings and small plates from Oiistar

Why:Make a meal of mandu and xiao long bao.

Where:1362 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park Website

Photograph: K. Mendiola

9 WG Pizzas

What:Alex’s Washington Gardens in Highwood brings its tavern-style pies south.

Why:The spicy-sweet pepperoni, honey, and red pepper flakes option is your new delivery go-to.

Where:3517 N. Spaulding Ave., Avondale Website

Photograph: Keni Rosales

10 Oak & Honey

What:An all-day spot covering everything from coffee and croissants to cocktails and dinner

Why:All that and you can buy a loaf of Oak & Honey wheat bread to take home.

Where:3124 N. Broadway, Lake View East Website