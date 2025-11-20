Photograph: Kinship Company

1 Atsumeru

What: A Japanese-Nordic fusion tasting menu from Devin Denzer (Loon).

Why: The 10-to-12-course experience winds you through the sleek bilevel space.

Where: 933 N. Ashland Ave., Noble Square Website

Photograph: Jeremy Yap

2 Buttercup

What: Café by day, amaro bar by night.

Why: It’s Israel Idonije’s latest entrant to the South Loop scene, featuring cocktails and plates from Oliver’s beverage director and chef.

Where: 75 E. 16th St., South Loop Website

Photograph: Nick Podraza

3 Midōsuji

What: An eight-seat omakase from Boka Restaurant Group at the Chicago Athletic Association.

Why: Expect bites that meld Japanese and French influences.

Where: 12 S. Michigan Ave., Loop Website

Photograph: Logan Square Photo

4 Babe’s Sports Bar

What: Bars showing women’s sports are a national trend; Chicago finally gets one.

Why: Catch a game over spicy passionfruit margaritas or prosecco on tap.

Where: 3017 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Madeleine Collanto

5 Dorothy’s Bakery

What: A brick-and-mortar of Brian Bruns’s farmers’ market bakery.

Why: Swing by on your lunch break for a Manzo sandwich with roast beef, giardiniera, and Swiss.

Where: 2318 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Honey Butter Beach Club

6 Honey Butter Beach Club

What: A new outpost of the fried chicken purveyor opens at SPF, an indoor pickleball space.

Why: Smash the ball, then smash some fried shrimp tacos.

Where: 2121 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Kristen Mendiola Media

7 Eaves

What: A new restaurant and cocktail bar arrives at the Lyric Opera.

Why: Amanda McLemore serves Southern European dishes like handmade pastas and limoncello sundaes.

Where: 20 N. Wacker Dr., Loop Website

Photograph: Akiro Nikkei Hand Roll Bar

8 Akiro Nikkei Hand Roll Bar

What: A newbie on the hand roll scene.

Why: Melds Japanese and Peruvian flavors.

Where: 546 N. Wells St., River North Website

Photograph: Teddy Wachowski

9 Pizza Dada

What: New York za from Table, Donkey and Stick at Sterling Food Hall.

Why: More slice options? Yes, please!

Where: 125 S. Clark St., Loop Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Van Leeuwen

10 Van Leeuwen

What: Two locations of the fancy New York ice cream chain arrive in town.

Why: Sample cult-favorite flavors like Honeycomb and Earl Grey Tea.

Where: 233 S. Wacker Dr., Loop; 1555 N. Damen Ave., Wicker Park Website