Food at Atsumeru
Photograph: Kinship Company

1 Atsumeru

What: A Japanese-Nordic fusion tasting menu from Devin Denzer (Loon).
Why: The 10-to-12-course experience winds you through the sleek bilevel space.
Where: 933 N. Ashland Ave., Noble Square Website

 

Food at Buttercup
Photograph: Jeremy Yap

2 Buttercup

What: Café by day, amaro bar by night.
Why: It’s Israel Idonije’s latest entrant to the South Loop scene, featuring cocktails and plates from Oliver’s beverage director and chef.
Where: 75 E. 16th St., South Loop Website

 

Food and a cocktail at Midōsuji
Photograph: Nick Podraza

3 Midōsuji

What: An eight-seat omakase from Boka Restaurant Group at the Chicago Athletic Association.
Why: Expect bites that meld Japanese and French influences.
Where: 12 S. Michigan Ave., Loop Website

 

The bar seating at Babe’s Sports Bar
Photograph: Logan Square Photo

4 Babe’s Sports Bar

What: Bars showing women’s sports are a national trend; Chicago finally gets one.
Why: Catch a game over spicy passionfruit margaritas or prosecco on tap.
Where: 3017 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square Website

 

A sandwich cut in half at Dorothy’s Bakery
Photograph: Madeleine Collanto

5 Dorothy’s Bakery

What: A brick-and-mortar of Brian Bruns’s farmers’ market bakery.
Why: Swing by on your lunch break for a Manzo sandwich with roast beef, giardiniera, and Swiss.
Where: 2318 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park Website

 

Food at Honey Butter Beach Club
Photograph: Honey Butter Beach Club

6 Honey Butter Beach Club

What: A new outpost of the fried chicken purveyor opens at SPF, an indoor pickleball space.
Why: Smash the ball, then smash some fried shrimp tacos.
Where: 2121 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park Website

 

An sandwich at Eaves
Photograph: Kristen Mendiola Media

7 Eaves

What: A new restaurant and cocktail bar arrives at the Lyric Opera.
Why: Amanda McLemore serves Southern European dishes like handmade pastas and limoncello sundaes.
Where: 20 N. Wacker Dr., Loop Website

 

Sushi at Akiro Nikkei Hand Roll Bar
Photograph: Akiro Nikkei Hand Roll Bar

8 Akiro Nikkei Hand Roll Bar

What: A newbie on the hand roll scene.
Why: Melds Japanese and Peruvian flavors.
Where: 546 N. Wells St., River North Website

 

A slice of pizza from Pizza Dada
Photograph: Teddy Wachowski

9 Pizza Dada

What: New York za from Table, Donkey and Stick at Sterling Food Hall.
Why: More slice options? Yes, please!
Where: 125 S. Clark St., Loop Website

 

Ice cream in a pint from Van Leeuwen
Photograph: Courtesy of Van Leeuwen

10 Van Leeuwen

What: Two locations of the fancy New York ice cream chain arrive in town.
Why: Sample cult-favorite flavors like Honeycomb and Earl Grey Tea.
Where: 233 S. Wacker Dr., Loop; 1555 N. Damen Ave., Wicker Park Website