1 Atsumeru
What: A Japanese-Nordic fusion tasting menu from Devin Denzer (Loon).
Why: The 10-to-12-course experience winds you through the sleek bilevel space.
Where: 933 N. Ashland Ave., Noble Square Website
2 Buttercup
What: Café by day, amaro bar by night.
Why: It’s Israel Idonije’s latest entrant to the South Loop scene, featuring cocktails and plates from Oliver’s beverage director and chef.
Where: 75 E. 16th St., South Loop Website
3 Midōsuji
What: An eight-seat omakase from Boka Restaurant Group at the Chicago Athletic Association.
Why: Expect bites that meld Japanese and French influences.
Where: 12 S. Michigan Ave., Loop Website
4 Babe’s Sports Bar
What: Bars showing women’s sports are a national trend; Chicago finally gets one.
Why: Catch a game over spicy passionfruit margaritas or prosecco on tap.
Where: 3017 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square Website
5 Dorothy’s Bakery
What: A brick-and-mortar of Brian Bruns’s farmers’ market bakery.
Why: Swing by on your lunch break for a Manzo sandwich with roast beef, giardiniera, and Swiss.
Where: 2318 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park Website
6 Honey Butter Beach Club
What: A new outpost of the fried chicken purveyor opens at SPF, an indoor pickleball space.
Why: Smash the ball, then smash some fried shrimp tacos.
Where: 2121 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park Website
7 Eaves
What: A new restaurant and cocktail bar arrives at the Lyric Opera.
Why: Amanda McLemore serves Southern European dishes like handmade pastas and limoncello sundaes.
Where: 20 N. Wacker Dr., Loop Website
8 Akiro Nikkei Hand Roll Bar
What: A newbie on the hand roll scene.
Why: Melds Japanese and Peruvian flavors.
Where: 546 N. Wells St., River North Website
9 Pizza Dada
What: New York za from Table, Donkey and Stick at Sterling Food Hall.
Why: More slice options? Yes, please!
Where: 125 S. Clark St., Loop Website
10 Van Leeuwen
What: Two locations of the fancy New York ice cream chain arrive in town.
Why: Sample cult-favorite flavors like Honeycomb and Earl Grey Tea.
Where: 233 S. Wacker Dr., Loop; 1555 N. Damen Ave., Wicker Park Website