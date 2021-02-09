Hospitals are located in Chicago unless otherwise noted.

Subspecialties

Maternal & Fetal Medicine

Catalin Buhimschi

High-risk pregnancy. UI Health. 312-413-3890

Patricia M. Garcia

AIDS/HIV in pregnancy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7542

Jean Ricci Goodman

Diabetes in pregnancy; high-risk pregnancy; prenatal diagnosis; prenatal ultrasound. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

William A. Grobman

High-risk pregnancy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7542

Michael J. Hussey

High-risk pregnancy; multiple gestation; prenatal diagnosis. Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-933-6091

Scott N. MacGregor

Fetal diagnosis and therapy; high-risk pregnancy; prematurity prevention. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-2860

Sarosh Rana

High-risk pregnancy; hypertension in pregnancy. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118

Barrett Kelley Robinson

Lupus and SLE in pregnancy; prenatal diagnosis; prenatal ultrasound; ultrasound. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-2860

Richard K. Silver

Fetal diagnosis and therapy; high-risk pregnancy. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-2860

Michael L. Socol

Diabetes in pregnancy; multiple gestation; premature labor. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7542

Howard T. Strassner

High-risk pregnancy; obstetric ultrasound; preconception counseling; prenatal medicine. Rush. 312-997-2229

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Jaafar Afshar

Gynecology only. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 855-692-6482

Timothy C. Albion

Laparoscopic surgery; menopause problems; pregnancy; women’s health. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-221-4900

Christine L. Anderson

Cancer screening and ovarian cysts; contraception to menopause care; endometriosis; uterine fibroids. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-423-2300

Julie Barton

Northwestern Memorial. 312-943-3300

Anita K. Blanchard

Urogynecology. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118

Patricia M. Boatwright

Endometriosis; pelvic tumors. Weiss Memorial. 312-738-0055

Nadine Bolger

Northwestern Memorial. 312-943-3300

Michael A. Brusca

Palos, Palos Heights. 708-873-7775

Caroline A.M. Casey

Women’s health. Elmhurst. 630-832-4210

Monica Christmas

Gynecologic and minimally invasive surgery; menstrual disorders; uterine fibroids. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118

David J. Crandall

Menopause problems; pregnancy; sexually transmitted diseases; women’s health. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-382-7330

Ellen Embry

Pregnancy; women’s health. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-6886

Elyse P. Erlich

Infertility; preventive medicine; women’s health. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-221-4900

Mary S. Farhi

Gynecology only; menopause problems; women’s health. Rush. 312-942-8120

Michael T. Feingold

Edward, Naperville. 630-428-1500

Meghan M. Flannery

Pregnancy; women’s health. Edward, Naperville. 630-717-9977

Arin E. Ford

Menstrual disorders; pregnancy; women’s health. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-6886

Martin R. Gallo

Minimally invasive surgery; menopause problems; pregnancy. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-435-6107

Gail S. Gerber

High-risk pregnancy; infertility; Pap smear abnormalities. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 855-692-6482

Scott Graziano

Gynecologic surgery; laparoscopic hysterectomy; menopause problems; minimally invasive surgery. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Yesim F. Gulecyuz

Adolescent gynecology. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-423-2300

Parul Gupta

Northwestern Memorial. 312-943-3300

Sadia Haider

UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118

Catherine Harth

Menopause problems; Pap smear abnormalities. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118

Heather B. Heiberger

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest. 847-234-3250

John Hobbs

OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary, Evergreen Park. 708-499-4100

Jill K. Holden

Gynecologic surgery; infertility; menopause problems; minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest. 847-234-3250

Teresa Hubka

Colposcopy; hormonal disorders; women’s health. Amita Health Resurrection. 855-692-6482

Tracy Irwin

NorthShore Swedish. 312-666-3494

James D. Jenks

Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-968-2144

Peter J. Johnson

Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 855-692-6482

Emily S. Jungheim

Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7269

Elena M. Kamel

Menopause problems; osteoporosis; preconception planning; women’s health. Northwestern Memorial. 312-440-3810

Linda S. Katz

Adolescent gynecology; menopause problems; preconception planning; women’s health. Northwestern Memorial. 312-440-3810

Gloria E. Kim

Menstrual disorders; minimally invasive surgery; pregnancy; women’s health. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-968-2144

Ann M. LaBarge

Gynecologic surgery; menopause problems; robotic hysterectomy; women’s health. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-825-8108

Anita Levin

Gynecologic surgery; high-risk pregnancy; women’s health. Northwestern Memorial. 312-440-3810

Elliot M. Levine

Gynecology only; sexual dysfunction; sexually transmitted diseases; vaginal and vulvar disorders. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-362-7565

Julie M. Levitt

Adolescent gynecology; menopause problems; Pap smear abnormalities; pregnancy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-440-3810

Stacy T. Lindau

Sexual dysfunction; women’s health over age 40. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118

Riley P. Lloyd

Gynecology only. Amita Health St. Francis, Evanston. 855-692-6482

Randee L. Lopata

Endometriosis; ultrasound. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-318-9350

Liana C. Lucaric

Pregnancy; women’s health. Edward, Naperville. 630-717-9977

Angela C. McElwee

Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-296-3300

Ramkrishna G. Mehendale

Obstetrics only; high-risk pregnancy. Rush. 312-997-2229

Eileen T. Morrison

Adolescent gynecology; laparoscopic surgery; menopause problems; pregnancy. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-680-3400

Kimberly A. Mullin

Palos, Palos Heights. 708-361-2400

Maria Munoz

Amita Health Resurrection. 855-692-6482

Akemi L. Nakanishi

Minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-680-3400

Katherine Nolan-Watson

Adolescent gynecology; menopause problems; preventive medicine. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-620-8061

Sherry K. Nordstrom

Hysterectomy alternatives; menopause problems; menstrual disorders; women’s health. NorthShore Swedish. 312-666-3494

Kenneth J. Nunes

Pap smear abnormalities; uterine fibroids; women’s health. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118

Elizabeth R. Nye

Rush. 312-670-2530

Therese M. O’Connor

Hysterectomy alternatives; menopause problems. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-318-9350

Kristia Patsavas

Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-435-6107

Patrick Pozzi

Hysterectomy alternatives; infertility; laparoscopic surgery. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 855-692-6482

Andrew A. Roth

High-risk pregnancy; women’s health. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-932-2055

Jennifer L. Schaefer

Adolescent gynecology; endometriosis; hysteroscopic surgery; pregnancy. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-680-3400

Maryam Siddiqui

UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118

Gayle M. Simmons

Menopause problems; pregnancy; women’s health. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 855-692-6482

Shari G. Snow

Endometriosis; menopause problems; menstrual disorders; minimally invasive surgery. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118

Yevgeniya Sorokin

Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 855-692-6482

Adriana M. Spellman

Adolescent gynecology; menopause problems; minimally invasive surgery; preventive medicine. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-680-3400

Leslie A. Spencer

Women’s health. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 855-692-6482

Lauren F. Streicher

Gynecology only; hysterectomy alternatives; menopause problems; sexual dysfunction. Northwestern Memorial. 312-472-0502

Merita Tan

Northwestern Memorial. 312-751-7515

Joseph S. Thomas Jr.

Endometriosis; urogynecology; uterine fibroids. Advocate Trinity. 773-881-3400

Murali K. Vinta

Menopause problems; menstrual disorders; pregnancy; women’s health. Rush. 312-549-4400

Crystal J. Wadyal

Gynecologic surgery; obstetrics; women’s health. Amita Health Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health, Hoffman Estates. 855-692-6482

Paula White-Prock

Menopause problems; Pap smear abnormalities. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Karen E. Wolowick

Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-435-6107

Ricca Y. Zaino

Northwestern Medicine McHenry. 815-337-7100

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility

Angeline N. Beltsos

Infertility. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-435-9036

Serdar Bulun

Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7269

Michelle Catenacci

Infertility; minimally invasive surgery; uterine fibroids. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest. 773-794-1818

Eve C. Feinberg

Egg and embryo freezing; infertility (egg donation and IVF); polycystic ovary syndrome. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7269

Tarun Jain

Infertility (advanced maternal age, egg donation, female, IVF). Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7269

Brian R. Kaplan

NorthShore, Highland Park. 312-222-8230

Edward L. Marut

Egg and embryo freezing; infertility (advanced maternal age and IVF). NorthShore, Highland Park. 877-324-4483

Magdy Peter Milad

Chronic pelvic pain; endometriosis; tubal ligation reversal; uterine fibroids. Northwestern Memorial. 312-694-6447

Mary Wood Molo

Fertility preservation in cancer; infertility (IVF). Rush. 312-942-3824

Shweta R. Nayak

Fertility preservation; infertility (IVF); polycystic ovary syndrome; recurrent miscarriage. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-869-7777

Mary Ellen Pavone

Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7269

Elizabeth Puscheck

Endometriosis; infertility; uterine fibroids. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-884-8884

Nasir Rana

Endometriosis; infertility (IVF); laparoscopic surgery. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-954-0054

John J. Rapisarda

Infertility (IVF); menstrual disorders; polycystic ovary syndrome. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-729-2188

John S. Rinehart

Infertility (IVF). NorthShore, Evanston. 630-366-5100

Jared Robins

Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7269

Humberto Scoccia

Infertility (IVF); telemedicine. UI Health. 312-355-2634

Barbara A. Soltes

Endometriosis; infertility; menopause problems; menstrual disorders. Rush. 312-563-1000

Mary D. Stephenson

Infertility (IVF); recurrent miscarriage; telemedicine; ultrasound. UI Health. 312-355-2634

Elena V. Trukhacheva

Infertility (IVF); preimplantation genetic diagnosis. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-954-0054

Meike L. Uhler

Endometriosis; infertility; menopause problems. Fertility Centers of Illinois. 877-324-4483

Alberuni M. Zamah

Infertility (IVF). UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118

Urogynecology, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery

Cynthia A. Brincat

Pelvic floor disorders; pelvic organ prolapse repair. Rush. 312-563-6000

Sean T. George

Pelvic organ prolapse repair; pelvic reconstruction; urinary incontinence; urogynecology. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-296-7300

Roger P. Goldberg

Pelvic floor reconstruction; pelvic organ prolapse repair; urogynecology. NorthShore, Evanston. 224-251-2374

Marko Jachtorowycz

Pelvic floor reconstruction; pelvic organ prolapse repair; urinary incontinence; urogynecology. Amita Health St. Francis, Evanston. 855-692-6482

Kimberly S. Kenton

Childbirth injury; pelvic organ prolapse repair; pelvic reconstruction; urinary incontinence. Northwestern Memorial. 312-926-4747

William Kobak

Minimally invasive surgery; pelvic floor disorders; urinary incontinence. UI Health. 312-413-7500

Juraj Letko

Minimally invasive surgery; pelvic organ prolapse repair; urinary incontinence; urinary tract infections. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118

Christina Lewicky-Gaupp

Fecal and urinary incontinence; pelvic floor reconstruction; pelvic organ prolapse repair. Northwestern Memorial. 312-926-4747

Michael D. Moen

Minimally invasive surgery; pelvic organ prolapse repair; pelvic reconstruction; urogynecology. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-4837

Michael Brendan Noone

Pelvic organ prolapse repair; robotic surgery; urinary incontinence; urogynecology. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-825-1590

Peter K. Sand

Interstitial cystitis; pelvic organ prolapse repair; urinary incontinence; urogynecology. NorthShore, Evanston. 224-251-2374

Abraham R. Shashoua

Pelvic organ prolapse repair; pelvic reconstruction; robotic surgery; urogynecology. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-296-7300

Sandra Valaitis

Minimally invasive surgery; pelvic organ prolapse repair; robotic surgery; urogynecology. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118