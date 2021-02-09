Hospitals are located in Chicago unless otherwise noted.
Subspecialties
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- Urogynecology, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Catalin Buhimschi
High-risk pregnancy. UI Health. 312-413-3890
Patricia M. Garcia
AIDS/HIV in pregnancy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7542
Jean Ricci Goodman
Diabetes in pregnancy; high-risk pregnancy; prenatal diagnosis; prenatal ultrasound. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
William A. Grobman
High-risk pregnancy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7542
Michael J. Hussey
High-risk pregnancy; multiple gestation; prenatal diagnosis. Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-933-6091
Scott N. MacGregor
Fetal diagnosis and therapy; high-risk pregnancy; prematurity prevention. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-2860
Sarosh Rana
High-risk pregnancy; hypertension in pregnancy. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118
Barrett Kelley Robinson
Lupus and SLE in pregnancy; prenatal diagnosis; prenatal ultrasound; ultrasound. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-2860
Richard K. Silver
Fetal diagnosis and therapy; high-risk pregnancy. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-2860
Michael L. Socol
Diabetes in pregnancy; multiple gestation; premature labor. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7542
Howard T. Strassner
High-risk pregnancy; obstetric ultrasound; preconception counseling; prenatal medicine. Rush. 312-997-2229
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Jaafar Afshar
Gynecology only. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 855-692-6482
Timothy C. Albion
Laparoscopic surgery; menopause problems; pregnancy; women’s health. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-221-4900
Christine L. Anderson
Cancer screening and ovarian cysts; contraception to menopause care; endometriosis; uterine fibroids. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-423-2300
Julie Barton
Northwestern Memorial. 312-943-3300
Anita K. Blanchard
Urogynecology. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118
Patricia M. Boatwright
Endometriosis; pelvic tumors. Weiss Memorial. 312-738-0055
Nadine Bolger
Northwestern Memorial. 312-943-3300
Michael A. Brusca
Palos, Palos Heights. 708-873-7775
Caroline A.M. Casey
Women’s health. Elmhurst. 630-832-4210
Monica Christmas
Gynecologic and minimally invasive surgery; menstrual disorders; uterine fibroids. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118
David J. Crandall
Menopause problems; pregnancy; sexually transmitted diseases; women’s health. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-382-7330
Ellen Embry
Pregnancy; women’s health. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-6886
Elyse P. Erlich
Infertility; preventive medicine; women’s health. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-221-4900
Mary S. Farhi
Gynecology only; menopause problems; women’s health. Rush. 312-942-8120
Michael T. Feingold
Edward, Naperville. 630-428-1500
Meghan M. Flannery
Pregnancy; women’s health. Edward, Naperville. 630-717-9977
Arin E. Ford
Menstrual disorders; pregnancy; women’s health. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-6886
Martin R. Gallo
Minimally invasive surgery; menopause problems; pregnancy. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-435-6107
Gail S. Gerber
High-risk pregnancy; infertility; Pap smear abnormalities. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 855-692-6482
Scott Graziano
Gynecologic surgery; laparoscopic hysterectomy; menopause problems; minimally invasive surgery. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Yesim F. Gulecyuz
Adolescent gynecology. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-423-2300
Parul Gupta
Northwestern Memorial. 312-943-3300
Sadia Haider
UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118
Catherine Harth
Menopause problems; Pap smear abnormalities. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118
Heather B. Heiberger
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest. 847-234-3250
John Hobbs
OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary, Evergreen Park. 708-499-4100
Jill K. Holden
Gynecologic surgery; infertility; menopause problems; minimally invasive surgery. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest. 847-234-3250
Teresa Hubka
Colposcopy; hormonal disorders; women’s health. Amita Health Resurrection. 855-692-6482
Tracy Irwin
NorthShore Swedish. 312-666-3494
James D. Jenks
Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-968-2144
Peter J. Johnson
Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 855-692-6482
Emily S. Jungheim
Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7269
Elena M. Kamel
Menopause problems; osteoporosis; preconception planning; women’s health. Northwestern Memorial. 312-440-3810
Linda S. Katz
Adolescent gynecology; menopause problems; preconception planning; women’s health. Northwestern Memorial. 312-440-3810
Gloria E. Kim
Menstrual disorders; minimally invasive surgery; pregnancy; women’s health. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-968-2144
Ann M. LaBarge
Gynecologic surgery; menopause problems; robotic hysterectomy; women’s health. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-825-8108
Anita Levin
Gynecologic surgery; high-risk pregnancy; women’s health. Northwestern Memorial. 312-440-3810
Elliot M. Levine
Gynecology only; sexual dysfunction; sexually transmitted diseases; vaginal and vulvar disorders. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-362-7565
Julie M. Levitt
Adolescent gynecology; menopause problems; Pap smear abnormalities; pregnancy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-440-3810
Stacy T. Lindau
Sexual dysfunction; women’s health over age 40. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118
Riley P. Lloyd
Gynecology only. Amita Health St. Francis, Evanston. 855-692-6482
Randee L. Lopata
Endometriosis; ultrasound. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-318-9350
Liana C. Lucaric
Pregnancy; women’s health. Edward, Naperville. 630-717-9977
Angela C. McElwee
Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-296-3300
Ramkrishna G. Mehendale
Obstetrics only; high-risk pregnancy. Rush. 312-997-2229
Eileen T. Morrison
Adolescent gynecology; laparoscopic surgery; menopause problems; pregnancy. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-680-3400
Kimberly A. Mullin
Palos, Palos Heights. 708-361-2400
Maria Munoz
Amita Health Resurrection. 855-692-6482
Akemi L. Nakanishi
Minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-680-3400
Katherine Nolan-Watson
Adolescent gynecology; menopause problems; preventive medicine. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-620-8061
Sherry K. Nordstrom
Hysterectomy alternatives; menopause problems; menstrual disorders; women’s health. NorthShore Swedish. 312-666-3494
Kenneth J. Nunes
Pap smear abnormalities; uterine fibroids; women’s health. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118
Elizabeth R. Nye
Rush. 312-670-2530
Therese M. O’Connor
Hysterectomy alternatives; menopause problems. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-318-9350
Kristia Patsavas
Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-435-6107
Patrick Pozzi
Hysterectomy alternatives; infertility; laparoscopic surgery. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 855-692-6482
Andrew A. Roth
High-risk pregnancy; women’s health. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-932-2055
Jennifer L. Schaefer
Adolescent gynecology; endometriosis; hysteroscopic surgery; pregnancy. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-680-3400
Maryam Siddiqui
UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118
Gayle M. Simmons
Menopause problems; pregnancy; women’s health. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 855-692-6482
Shari G. Snow
Endometriosis; menopause problems; menstrual disorders; minimally invasive surgery. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118
Yevgeniya Sorokin
Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 855-692-6482
Adriana M. Spellman
Adolescent gynecology; menopause problems; minimally invasive surgery; preventive medicine. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-680-3400
Leslie A. Spencer
Women’s health. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 855-692-6482
Lauren F. Streicher
Gynecology only; hysterectomy alternatives; menopause problems; sexual dysfunction. Northwestern Memorial. 312-472-0502
Merita Tan
Northwestern Memorial. 312-751-7515
Joseph S. Thomas Jr.
Endometriosis; urogynecology; uterine fibroids. Advocate Trinity. 773-881-3400
Murali K. Vinta
Menopause problems; menstrual disorders; pregnancy; women’s health. Rush. 312-549-4400
Crystal J. Wadyal
Gynecologic surgery; obstetrics; women’s health. Amita Health Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health, Hoffman Estates. 855-692-6482
Paula White-Prock
Menopause problems; Pap smear abnormalities. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Karen E. Wolowick
Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-435-6107
Ricca Y. Zaino
Northwestern Medicine McHenry. 815-337-7100
Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Angeline N. Beltsos
Infertility. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-435-9036
Serdar Bulun
Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7269
Michelle Catenacci
Infertility; minimally invasive surgery; uterine fibroids. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest. 773-794-1818
Eve C. Feinberg
Egg and embryo freezing; infertility (egg donation and IVF); polycystic ovary syndrome. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7269
Tarun Jain
Infertility (advanced maternal age, egg donation, female, IVF). Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7269
Brian R. Kaplan
NorthShore, Highland Park. 312-222-8230
Edward L. Marut
Egg and embryo freezing; infertility (advanced maternal age and IVF). NorthShore, Highland Park. 877-324-4483
Magdy Peter Milad
Chronic pelvic pain; endometriosis; tubal ligation reversal; uterine fibroids. Northwestern Memorial. 312-694-6447
Mary Wood Molo
Fertility preservation in cancer; infertility (IVF). Rush. 312-942-3824
Shweta R. Nayak
Fertility preservation; infertility (IVF); polycystic ovary syndrome; recurrent miscarriage. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-869-7777
Mary Ellen Pavone
Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7269
Elizabeth Puscheck
Endometriosis; infertility; uterine fibroids. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-884-8884
Nasir Rana
Endometriosis; infertility (IVF); laparoscopic surgery. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-954-0054
John J. Rapisarda
Infertility (IVF); menstrual disorders; polycystic ovary syndrome. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-729-2188
John S. Rinehart
Infertility (IVF). NorthShore, Evanston. 630-366-5100
Jared Robins
Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7269
Humberto Scoccia
Infertility (IVF); telemedicine. UI Health. 312-355-2634
Barbara A. Soltes
Endometriosis; infertility; menopause problems; menstrual disorders. Rush. 312-563-1000
Mary D. Stephenson
Infertility (IVF); recurrent miscarriage; telemedicine; ultrasound. UI Health. 312-355-2634
Elena V. Trukhacheva
Infertility (IVF); preimplantation genetic diagnosis. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-954-0054
Meike L. Uhler
Endometriosis; infertility; menopause problems. Fertility Centers of Illinois. 877-324-4483
Alberuni M. Zamah
Infertility (IVF). UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118
Urogynecology, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
Cynthia A. Brincat
Pelvic floor disorders; pelvic organ prolapse repair. Rush. 312-563-6000
Sean T. George
Pelvic organ prolapse repair; pelvic reconstruction; urinary incontinence; urogynecology. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-296-7300
Roger P. Goldberg
Pelvic floor reconstruction; pelvic organ prolapse repair; urogynecology. NorthShore, Evanston. 224-251-2374
Marko Jachtorowycz
Pelvic floor reconstruction; pelvic organ prolapse repair; urinary incontinence; urogynecology. Amita Health St. Francis, Evanston. 855-692-6482
Kimberly S. Kenton
Childbirth injury; pelvic organ prolapse repair; pelvic reconstruction; urinary incontinence. Northwestern Memorial. 312-926-4747
William Kobak
Minimally invasive surgery; pelvic floor disorders; urinary incontinence. UI Health. 312-413-7500
Juraj Letko
Minimally invasive surgery; pelvic organ prolapse repair; urinary incontinence; urinary tract infections. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118
Christina Lewicky-Gaupp
Fecal and urinary incontinence; pelvic floor reconstruction; pelvic organ prolapse repair. Northwestern Memorial. 312-926-4747
Michael D. Moen
Minimally invasive surgery; pelvic organ prolapse repair; pelvic reconstruction; urogynecology. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-4837
Michael Brendan Noone
Pelvic organ prolapse repair; robotic surgery; urinary incontinence; urogynecology. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-825-1590
Peter K. Sand
Interstitial cystitis; pelvic organ prolapse repair; urinary incontinence; urogynecology. NorthShore, Evanston. 224-251-2374
Abraham R. Shashoua
Pelvic organ prolapse repair; pelvic reconstruction; robotic surgery; urogynecology. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-296-7300
Sandra Valaitis
Minimally invasive surgery; pelvic organ prolapse repair; robotic surgery; urogynecology. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6118