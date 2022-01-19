Photograph: Baily McGuire

1 Robert et Fils

What:Rob Shaner pivots his cozy French restaurant from à la carte to a fancy tasting menu that incorporates unexpected techniques and ingredients.

Why:The menu includes dishes like hay-poached turbot and lichen-roasted celery root, plus, very importantly, multiple bread courses from pastry chef Cati Molnar.

Where:4229 N. Lincoln Ave., North Center Website

Photograph: Brad Danner

2 Segnatore

What:Contemporary twists on Italian classics from the Good Measure crew

Why:Bring your own crew to tackle the whole fried chicken with Calabrian honey plus housemade pastas.

Where:1001 N. California Ave., Humboldt Park Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

3 Moonflower Bar

What:A trio of industry vets slings cocktails and bites in a plant-themed space.

Why:Sip a Negroni spritz, then add your favorite plant to your tab to take home.

Where:4359 N. Milwaukee Ave., Portage Park Website

Photograph: Evan Packer

4 Ayo Pizza Café & Shop

What:The Delta team opens a fresh all-day café.

Why:The Classic Chicago, a pie loaded with fennel sausage and cherry pepper relish, is just the ticket on a cold winter’s night.

Where:953 W. Willow St., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

5 Nights & Weekends

What:A funky new hangout with disco balls, a dance floor, and a highball menu

Why:Start with an espresso martini shot, then let loose with a vodka and housemade cream soda cocktail.

Where:1009 W. Lake St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Kinan Moufti

6 Hot Chi Chicken n’ Cones

What:Hot chicken … and ice cream cones. Come on, you’ve got this.

Why:Quell the heat from a harissa-glazed fried chicken sandwich with a peanut butter pie cone.

Where:100 W. 87th St., West Chatham Website

Photograph: You’re a Cookie!

7 You’re a Cookie!

What:Angela Diaz’s inclusive cookie shop lands a storefront.

Why:Here’s your new go-to treat. From oatmeal blueberry to sprinkle crunch, all cookies are vegan, gluten-free, or nut-free.

Where:3053 N. California Ave., Avondale Website

Photograph: Jon Orgaz

8 Komo

What:Macku Chan (Macku Sushi) serves up glitzy takes on Japanese fare.

Why:Go big at your next group dinner with truffle chawanmushi, lobster croquettes, and green tea crème brûlée.

Where:738 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Polly Nevins

9 Bungalow by Middlebrow

What:The beer and pizza fave launches the Hot Corner, a seasonal outdoor cocktail bar.

Why:Throw on your warmest coat to drink a maple and whiskey hot toddy or brown sugar hot chocolate spiked with yellow Chartreuse.

Where:2840 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Briana Jimenez

10 The Bristol

What:Larry Feldmeier debuts a seasonal eight-course menu.

Why:With clever dishes like parsnip bisque with rabbit sausage and olives, it’s a whole new dimension to the Bucktown staple.

Where:2152 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown Website