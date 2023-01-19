Photograph: Anthony Tahlier

1 Liva

What:The restaurant at the new Chicago Winery features plates from chef Andrew Graves (Alinea, Dusek’s) and wines made onsite with grapes from American vineyards.

Why:Graves serves modern American fare like green goddess chicken with white bean cassoulet and cherry-blossom-cured duck breast with pickled turnips. Pair everything with a Finger Lakes Riesling or skin-contact Verdejo.

Where:739 N. Clark St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Huge Galdones

2 LeTour

What:Amy Morton and Debbie Gold deliver French-Moroccan flavors at their new Evanston eatery.

Why:Can’t flee to warmer climes this winter? The spicy harissa mussels, lamb couscous with merguez, and fig-orange mille-feuille will whisk you away.

Where:625 Davis St., Evanston Website

Photograph: Levain Bakery

3 Levain Bakery

What:Big cookies from the buzzy NYC bakery

Why:Did you miss “big cookies”? Don’t worry — just start with the dark chocolate peanut butter chip and you’ll get it.

Where:840 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Neil John Burger

4 Pierrot Gourmet

What:The longtime favorite café is back after a fresh renovation.

Why:The space is more modern, but thankfully staples like the Pen Chicken Salad remain.

Where:108 E. Superior St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

5 Violí

What:This sister restaurant to the West Loop’s Greek hot spot Lyra lands at Oakbrook Center.

Why:Nosh on rock shrimp with feta and chile-olive tuna tartare amid the airy environs.

Where:260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook Website

Photograph: Lindsey Becker Schwartz

6 Top This Mac N’ Cheese

What:Virtue chefs Erick Williams and Damarr Brown team up on this carryout- and delivery-only mac and cheese concept.

Why:Mac topped with everything from Buffalo shrimp to teriyaki pork belly is the ultimate winter comfort food.

Where:51 E. Cermak Rd., South Loop Website

Photograph: Hop Butcher For The World

7 Hop Butcher For The World

What:The longtime brewery opens its first taproom in the former Half Acre space.

Why:Sip on brews like Watch for Falling Coconuts, a hazy coconut pale ale, or Roost, an extra pale ale that’s a collab with Half Acre.

Where:4257 N. Lincoln Ave., North Center Website

Photograph: Marcin Cymmer

8 Ralph’s Coffee

What:A cozy outpost of Ralph Lauren’s coffee shop opens at the front of his Mag Mile store.

Why:If you love RL Restaurant (and who doesn’t?), this spot delivers the same classic vibes, plus lattes and carrot muffins.

Where:750 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile Website

Photograph: Mike Ando Photography

9 Brass Tack

What:A Midwestern brasserie debuts in the newly renovated Waldorf Astoria.

Why:The sleek restaurant is open all day for cocktails, plus butterkäse burgers and roasted walleye.

Where:11 E. Walton St., Gold Coast Website

Photograph: Brad Danner

10 Same Day Cafe

What:The Logan Square daytime hangout launches dinner service.

Why:Jazer Syed serves dishes like garam masala carrots with labneh and a lamb kefta kebab with roti. Bonus: You can get the iconic grilled ham and cheese on rosemary bread at night, too.

Where:2651 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square Website