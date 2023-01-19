Food from Liva
Photograph: Anthony Tahlier

1 Liva

What:The restaurant at the new Chicago Winery features plates from chef Andrew Graves (Alinea, Dusek’s) and wines made onsite with grapes from American vineyards.
Why:Graves serves modern American fare like green goddess chicken with white bean cassoulet and cherry-blossom-cured duck breast with pickled turnips. Pair everything with a Finger Lakes Riesling or skin-contact Verdejo.
Where:739 N. Clark St., Near North Side Website

 

Food from LeTour
Photograph: Huge Galdones

2 LeTour

What:Amy Morton and Debbie Gold deliver French-Moroccan flavors at their new Evanston eatery.
Why:Can’t flee to warmer climes this winter? The spicy harissa mussels, lamb couscous with merguez, and fig-orange mille-feuille will whisk you away.
Where:625 Davis St., Evanston Website

 

Cookies from Levain Bakery
Photograph: Levain Bakery

3 Levain Bakery

What:Big cookies from the buzzy NYC bakery
Why:Did you miss “big cookies”? Don’t worry — just start with the dark chocolate peanut butter chip and you’ll get it.
Where:840 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

 

Food from Pierrot Gourmet
Photograph: Neil John Burger

4 Pierrot Gourmet

What:The longtime favorite café is back after a fresh renovation.
Why:The space is more modern, but thankfully staples like the Pen Chicken Salad remain.
Where:108 E. Superior St., Near North Side Website

 

Food from Violí
Photograph: Garrett Sweet

5 Violí

What:This sister restaurant to the West Loop’s Greek hot spot Lyra lands at Oakbrook Center.
Why:Nosh on rock shrimp with feta and chile-olive tuna tartare amid the airy environs.
Where:260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook Website

 

Three varieties of mac and cheese from Top This Mac N’ Cheese
Photograph: Lindsey Becker Schwartz

6 Top This Mac N’ Cheese

What:Virtue chefs Erick Williams and Damarr Brown team up on this carryout- and delivery-only mac and cheese concept.
Why:Mac topped with everything from Buffalo shrimp to teriyaki pork belly is the ultimate winter comfort food.
Where:51 E. Cermak Rd., South Loop Website

 

Beer from Hop Butcher For The World
Photograph: Hop Butcher For The World

7 Hop Butcher For The World

What:The longtime brewery opens its first taproom in the former Half Acre space.
Why:Sip on brews like Watch for Falling Coconuts, a hazy coconut pale ale, or Roost, an extra pale ale that’s a collab with Half Acre.
Where:4257 N. Lincoln Ave., North Center Website

 

A cup of coffee at Ralph’s Coffee
Photograph: Marcin Cymmer

8 Ralph’s Coffee

What:A cozy outpost of Ralph Lauren’s coffee shop opens at the front of his Mag Mile store.
Why:If you love RL Restaurant (and who doesn’t?), this spot delivers the same classic vibes, plus lattes and carrot muffins.
Where:750 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile Website

 

Food from Brass Tack
Photograph: Mike Ando Photography

9 Brass Tack

What:A Midwestern brasserie debuts in the newly renovated Waldorf Astoria.
Why:The sleek restaurant is open all day for cocktails, plus butterkäse burgers and roasted walleye.
Where:11 E. Walton St., Gold Coast Website

 

Food from Same Day Cafe
Photograph: Brad Danner

10 Same Day Cafe

What:The Logan Square daytime hangout launches dinner service.
Why:Jazer Syed serves dishes like garam masala carrots with labneh and a lamb kefta kebab with roti. Bonus: You can get the iconic grilled ham and cheese on rosemary bread at night, too.
Where:2651 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square Website