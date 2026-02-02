As artistic director of Lookingglass Theatre Company, actor Kasey Foster spends more time in front of a computer than footlights, but the multitalented artist (she’s also a singer) hasn’t lost her passion for playful movement. After graduating from her hometown college of Purdue University Fort Wayne, she moved to Chicago and began performing with companies such as Redmoon, Lookingglass, and the Actors Gymnasium and learned new skills, like clowning, puppeteering, and stilt walking. Even today, she says, “I’m always happy to hop on some stilts. It seems like such a scary thing, but everybody can do it.” Between juggling Lookingglass and mom duties, Foster, 44, doesn’t have as much time for exercise as she used to, but, among other things, she has a weekly date with herself to go dancing on the down low.

Kick the habit

“The more I learn about Jillian Michaels, the more I feel like I should be giving my money to somebody I’m more aligned with. But I’ve had the app forever, and it has so many different types of routines: kickboxing, weight training, cardio. You can do some quick hits if you just have 10 minutes.”

Gut check

“When I was having a recurring hip thing, I went to a chiropractor-healer who does acupuncture. She suggested I go gluten-free. It didn’t fix the hip issue, but it fixed my uncomfortable digestion. Within two days, without being too vulgar, I was like, Oh my gosh, this is how everyone else experiences the bathroom? That was over eight years ago. Some days I cheat because of chocolate croissants and then realize my mistake the next morning.”

Nailing it

“I recently started adding collagen peptides to water, and I could quickly see the effect on my nails. I’ve been consistent about it for three months. It’s very impressive.”

Dance like nobody’s watching

“My favorite way to move my body is just dancing. I need really good music, and I can’t have anybody trying to talk to me. There’s a Polish nightclub in Avondale, the Podlasie Club, where I can do that. It’s dark and hazy, so it’s an easy place to disappear. I usually like to go on a Thursday before it’s busy and clock at least an hour.”