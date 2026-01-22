1 Petite Edith
What: Jenner Tomaska’s latest: a French bistro with Midwestern influences.
Why: An irresistible mash-up. Think: caviar on confit potato fritters, escargot agnolotti.
Where: 868 N. Wells St., Near North Side Website
2 Bar Tutto
What: A new Italian café from Joe Flamm featuring a coffee program, sandwiches, and pastas.
Why: You can now get your Flamm fix morning, noon, and night.
Where: 1110 W. Carroll Ave., West Loop Website
3 Ox Bar & Hearth
What: John Asbaty cooks seasonal fare over an open-flame hearth.
Why: We’re talking dishes like charred cabbage with brown butter hollandaise and smoked trout roe.
Where: 1578 N. Clybourn Ave., Goose Island Website
4 Double Fun
What: A lively neighborhood cocktail joint from the Sparrow and Bisous team.
Why: You can start or end your night with vespers, stingers, and other classics.
Where: 2 W. Elm St., Near North Side Website
5 Chomp Pizza
What: Cheese pizza by the slice at the 18th Street Pink Line station.
Why: It’s from Travis Hezel, who honed his za chops at top spots like Novel Pizza.
Where: 1710 W. 18th St., Heart of Chicago Website
6 Noodles Party
What: A casual Thai joint that’s drawing the foodie crowd.
Why: Street food fare at its finest.
Where: 4205 W. Lawrence Ave., Mayfair Website
7 Zeitlin’s Delicatessen
What: A brick-and-mortar location for the market-fave Jewish deli.
Why: Another spot to score Zeitlin’s bagels and sandwiches is never a bad thing.
Where: 2203 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park Website
8 Rosca
What: The latest buzzy bagel purveyor.
Why: Mexican-inspired sourdough rounds like red mole.
Where: 1857 W. 16th St., Heart of Chicago Website
9 82 Kimbap
What: Kimbap stuffed with fillings like beef bulgogi, glazed Spam, and cheese.
Why: The Korean rice rolls from this Sterling Food Hall spot make for a quick, tasty lunch.
Where: 125 S. Clark St., Loop Website
10 Hot Chi Chicken & Cones
What: A North Side location for the hot chicken slinger.
Why: A harissa-glazed fried chicken sandwich is surely the antidote to the icy temperatures outside.
Where: 953 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View Website