Photograph: Courtesy of Petite Edith

1 Petite Edith

What: Jenner Tomaska’s latest: a French bistro with Midwestern influences.

Why: An irresistible mash-up. Think: caviar on confit potato fritters, escargot agnolotti.

Where: 868 N. Wells St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Matt Haas

2 Bar Tutto

What: A new Italian café from Joe Flamm featuring a coffee program, sandwiches, and pastas.

Why: You can now get your Flamm fix morning, noon, and night.

Where: 1110 W. Carroll Ave., West Loop Website

Photograph: Kevin Eduard White

3 Ox Bar & Hearth

What: John Asbaty cooks seasonal fare over an open-flame hearth.

Why: We’re talking dishes like charred cabbage with brown butter hollandaise and smoked trout roe.

Where: 1578 N. Clybourn Ave., Goose Island Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

4 Double Fun

What: A lively neighborhood cocktail joint from the Sparrow and Bisous team.

Why: You can start or end your night with vespers, stingers, and other classics.

Where: 2 W. Elm St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Chomp Pizza

5 Chomp Pizza

What: Cheese pizza by the slice at the 18th Street Pink Line station.

Why: It’s from Travis Hezel, who honed his za chops at top spots like Novel Pizza.

Where: 1710 W. 18th St., Heart of Chicago Website

Photograph: Noodles Party

6 Noodles Party

What: A casual Thai joint that’s drawing the foodie crowd.

Why: Street food fare at its finest.

Where: 4205 W. Lawrence Ave., Mayfair Website

Photograph: Brad Danner

7 Zeitlin’s Delicatessen

What: A brick-and-mortar location for the market-fave Jewish deli.

Why: Another spot to score Zeitlin’s bagels and sandwiches is never a bad thing.

Where: 2203 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Neil John Burger

8 Rosca

What: The latest buzzy bagel purveyor.

Why: Mexican-inspired sourdough rounds like red mole.

Where: 1857 W. 16th St., Heart of Chicago Website

Photograph: Noah Rabaya

9 82 Kimbap

What: Kimbap stuffed with fillings like beef bulgogi, glazed Spam, and cheese.

Why: The Korean rice rolls from this Sterling Food Hall spot make for a quick, tasty lunch.

Where: 125 S. Clark St., Loop Website

Photograph: Lorenzo Levya

10 Hot Chi Chicken & Cones

What: A North Side location for the hot chicken slinger.

Why: A harissa-glazed fried chicken sandwich is surely the antidote to the icy temperatures outside.

Where: 953 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View Website