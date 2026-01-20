It is wired into our DNA as parents: When we see our kids doing something cute, we must take a photo. But snapping a quality picture of a child isn’t easy. They’re always on the move, they don’t want to smile, they’re tired of us using their image and likeness to boost our own clout on Instagram. (Sorry, kids, the people demand content!) So for advice, we turned to an expert: Elizabeth De La Piedra, a Chicago contributing photographer and the mother of two boys, ages 11 and 9.

Use a flash when your kids are active

“It is good for fast-moving stuff, and it can actually look pretty if there’s a blur. That kind of movement can be beautiful for keepsakes.”

Know your time is limited

“Make sure everything is ready to go — your camera, your tripod, your timer — before you ask them to pose. You have a split second before they are like, ‘This is taking too long.’ ”

Use natural light wisely

“If you’re inside your home, set up your camera in front of the window and make sure your family is facing you, with the inside of your house in the background.”

Keep your focus

“Tap on their face on your screen so that their face and eyes are sharp. That’s the most important thing.”

Switch to Instagram when it’s dark

If you’re in low light and your phone is doing that annoying thing where the shutter is open for a second to get as much light as possible, switch to the Instagram camera. It’s not going to get as much light, but that makes it moodier, and you get more of the shadows, which is more of what you’re really experiencing.

Reassure your kids you don’t expect them to be models

“When they’re going into their teens, they get more self-conscious about what they look like. With my older son, I preface it that there’s no pressure, that I’m not expecting him to be anything other than what he’s being in that moment. If I want the photo a bit more posed, I say it’s just for memories, because he’s becoming more aware of things being online.”

Keep it candid

“The best photos are when kids don’t feel like they’re acting. So just make sure that it’s fun. If you don’t get it, you’ll get it another time.”