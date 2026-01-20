Photograph: Saverio Truglia | Model: Pharaoh Felton/Stewart Talent | Grooming: Cathleen Healy/Distinct Artists | Styling: Patric Chauvez Photograph: Saverio Truglia | Model: Pharaoh Felton/Stewart Talent | Grooming: Cathleen Healy/Distinct Artists | Styling: Patric Chauvez The Savvy Parent’s Guide to Raising Kids in Chicago Featuring child-approved museums, meals, decor, jokes, parks, and more — plus other sage advice for grownups January 20, 2026, 6:00 am A 5-Year-Old’s Unfiltered, Semi-Accurate Critique of Local Dino Displays The Hater’s Guide to City Playgrounds Playground Smackdown: Maggie Daley Park vs. Bison’s Bluff Funny Kids Making Silly Faces Chicago’s Best Bar for Babies Parenting Hacks From Famous Chicagoans Five Municipal Water Parks Worth a Drive A Pro Photographer Explains How to Take Great Shots of Your Kids The Relentless Agony of Parent Group Chats Public Art Kids Will Actually Like A Kid and a Critic Test the Most Ambitious Kids’ Menu in Town Kid-Vetted Bedroom Decor How to Design a Space That Fits Your Children Where to Get Quality Clothes for Less Insider Tips on Doing Grown-Up Stuff With Your Kids What Top Chefs Cook for Their Kids Where to Go Train Spotting How to Make Chicago More Kid Friendly The Daycare Plague Diaries A Better Lemonade Stand