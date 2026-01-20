Your browser does not support the video tag.

Maggie Daley Park “As a parent of one child within a playground with very few individuals present, it would be very much appreciated to not have ‘staff’ yell during any attempt at fun. Sorry that I like to interact with my kid and play. Btw, we can smell and see you smoking pot Mr. ‘Staff.’ ”

Bartelme Park “I enjoyed coming here but the dog owners need to be more considerate on picking up after their dog’s poop. There are many children who play here and unfortunately my sister fell and ended up landing on fresh dog poop.”

Oz Park “We went to the playground a few days ago with our grandson. We decided to go sit down at the deck seating area, there were a few nannies next to us, and they said ‘don’t sit there, there are rat’ underneath the deck and they come up from the empty planters. I was horrified and couldn’t believe what I had heard! So we moved onto the slide area, as I looked around, I seen a RAT! It was medium size. Again horrified! With all the decking in that playground and all the leaves to keep them rats warm, I fear, there could be hundreds of rats just in that play area alone!!! They need to remove the deck and clean out the RAT’S!!!!”

Juniper Park “Helicopter parent park.”

Seneca Park “The playground equipment is novel and cool, almost quirky, on both the ‘big kids’ and ‘little kids’ sides, but my son physically struggled a little on the big kids’ side and wasn’t having a great time over there, and I saw two kids slip and fall while playing, with one kid who was around 6 or 7 fall from a relatively high height and wind up crying for a long time.”

Indian Boundary Park “Filthy. Multiple people left dirty diapers. Trash everywhere. Dude smoking a blunt in front of the kids with intense odor wafting over the playground. Exposed screws and nails poking out from the wood.” “The park is nice, but my review is about the dude with the ice cream tricycle. He wouldn’t give my daughter a napkin so I decided to leave a bad Yelp review. What horrible customer service. He had a whole roll of paper towels and he wouldn’t give a little cute girl a napkin.”