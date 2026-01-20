|
Maggie Daley Park Play Garden
337 E. Randolph St., Loop
Bison’s Bluff Nature Playground
1111 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg
|Admission
|Free, but if you drive, you’ll pay about $40 for two hours in Millennium Lakeside Garage (only $13, though, if you reserve online).
|In warm months, $3 for each nonresident child ages 2 to 12. Free parking, because of course there’s free parking in the suburbs.
|Size
|Three acres
|One acre
|The draw
|With imaginative play structures like a giant bridge and ship, plus all the usual playground classics, this is the undisputed king of city parks.
|At this swing-set-free playground, kids can explore forts, waterfalls, giant chimes, and nature-themed spaces that mimic a rock bluff, a cliff face, and other topographical features.
|Where you’ll lose your kids
|The Slide Crater zone includes two multilevel towers to disappear into.
|Slides carve through the rock bluff, meaning your child will disappear for what feels like hours but is actually only a few seconds.
|Mess factor
|The only proper bathrooms in this massive park are in the lone field house. Otherwise, you’ll have to brave the portable toilets.
|Your little ones will love the sand-and-water station. Your car interior won’t.
|Heat relief
|The Watering Hole has animal-themed spray features for kids ages 2 to 5.
|Kids can splash through a winding creek.
|Possible peril
|Although the bone-breaking Tower Slide was taken down in 2021, other chutes remain for careening down at tooth-chipping speed.
|A sort of high-stakes hopscotch happens when young’uns cross the creek by jumping boulder to boulder.
|Meltdown trigger
|If your child is under 5, they’ll have to sit out certain activities — namely the Slide Crater and the Sea, a play loop with the ship.
|Get ready to tell your kid it’s time to go home: In the warmer months, when nearing the 150-person capacity, the park limits play to one hour.
|In proximity
|Millennium Park’s Crown Fountain is a safe stroll away, thanks to the Gehry-designed stainless steel footbridge over Columbus Drive.
|The Vera Meineke Nature Center, a natural history museum with a turtle pond and a monarch butterfly station, is connected via a walking trail.
Photography: (Maggie Daley) Courtesy of Chicago Park District; (Bison’s Bluff) Courtesy of Schaumburg Park District