Admission

Free, but if you drive, you’ll pay about $40 for two hours in Millennium Lakeside Garage (only $13, though, if you reserve online). In warm months, $3 for each nonresident child ages 2 to 12. Free parking, because of course there’s free parking in the suburbs.

Size

Three acres One acre

The draw

With imaginative play structures like a giant bridge and ship, plus all the usual playground classics, this is the undisputed king of city parks. At this swing-set-free playground, kids can explore forts, waterfalls, giant chimes, and nature-themed spaces that mimic a rock bluff, a cliff face, and other topographical features.

Where you’ll lose your kids

The Slide Crater zone includes two multilevel towers to disappear into. Slides carve through the rock bluff, meaning your child will disappear for what feels like hours but is actually only a few seconds.

Mess factor

The only proper bathrooms in this massive park are in the lone field house. Otherwise, you’ll have to brave the portable toilets. Your little ones will love the sand-and-water station. Your car interior won’t.

Heat relief

The Watering Hole has animal-themed spray features for kids ages 2 to 5. Kids can splash through a winding creek.

Possible peril

Although the bone-breaking Tower Slide was taken down in 2021, other chutes remain for careening down at tooth-chipping speed. A sort of high-stakes hopscotch happens when young’uns cross the creek by jumping boulder to boulder.

Meltdown trigger

If your child is under 5, they’ll have to sit out certain activities — namely the Slide Crater and the Sea, a play loop with the ship. Get ready to tell your kid it’s time to go home: In the warmer months, when nearing the 150-person capacity, the park limits play to one hour.

