Theo, 9

Tell us a joke:

“Did you hear about the actor who broke his leg onstage? He’s still in the cast.”

Cora, 10

Tell us a joke:

“Why did the cat meet the unicorn? Because he was meow-gical.”

Avie, 7

Tell us a joke:

“Why is Christmas cold? Because it’s Decemburr!”

Tommy, 8

How do you make kids laugh?

“Ask their parents what they like, and then do what they like. Maybe a funny drawing.”

Maggie, 9

Tell us a joke:

“What do whales like to eat? Fish and chips!”

Angela, 8

How do you make kids laugh?

“I could do a funny dance.”

Alyssa, 9

Tell us a joke:

“Why did the cat join the K-pop band? Because it liked to purr-form.”