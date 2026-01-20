Theo, 9
Tell us a joke:
“Did you hear about the actor who broke his leg onstage? He’s still in the cast.”
Cora, 10
Tell us a joke:
“Why did the cat meet the unicorn? Because he was meow-gical.”
Avie, 7
Tell us a joke:
“Why is Christmas cold? Because it’s Decemburr!”
Tommy, 8
How do you make kids laugh?
“Ask their parents what they like, and then do what they like. Maybe a funny drawing.”
Maggie, 9
Tell us a joke:
“What do whales like to eat? Fish and chips!”
Angela, 8
How do you make kids laugh?
“I could do a funny dance.”
Alyssa, 9
Tell us a joke:
“Why did the cat join the K-pop band? Because it liked to purr-form.”