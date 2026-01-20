Theo, 9 Tell us a joke: “Did you hear about the actor who broke his leg onstage? He’s still in the cast.”

Cora, 10 Tell us a joke: “Why did the cat meet the unicorn? Because he was meow-gical.”

Avie, 7 Tell us a joke: “Why is Christmas cold? Because it’s Decemburr!”

Tommy, 8 How do you make kids laugh? “Ask their parents what they like, and then do what they like. Maybe a funny drawing.”

Maggie, 9 Tell us a joke: “What do whales like to eat? Fish and chips!”

Angela, 8 How do you make kids laugh? “I could do a funny dance.”