Kids love dinosaurs, and there are a number of places to see them in the Chicago area. I caught up with Elliott Sagal, a well-known aficionado of dinosaurs and other prehistoric fauna, in his North Shore home to discuss his favorite dinosaur museums.

Do you like the Field Museum?

Yes!

Why?

Because it has Sue.[That would be Sue the T. rex, centerpiece of the Field’s Evolving Planet exhibition and one of the largest and most complete T. rex fossils ever found. It even has its own merch and social media accounts.]

Why do you like Sue?

Because she’s a talking T. rex!

Does Sue talk?

Yes![Sue does not, in fact, talk.]

What else do you like about the Field Museum?

The thing I like about the museum is the gift shop.

Why do you like the gift shop?

Because it has amazing dinosaur toys and books.

OK. Now let’s talk about the Dinosaur Discovery Museum in Kenosha. The one that has a big room filled with dinosaurs.

There’s also a playroom.[This small, free public museum, which has an impressive display of replica fossils, focuses on the link between meat-eating dinosaurs and birds.]