1. Sugargoat

WHAT Stephanie Izard’s latest project: a bakery that takes inspiration from childhood eats

WHY Cheez-It cake? Chocolate shake french fry pie? This menu is pure uncut Izard.

WHERE 820 W. Randolph St., West Loop

Website

2. Giant

WHAT A food truck with bites from Giant and sister spot Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar

WHY Save yourself the drive to two restaurants and load up on butter crust pizza, crab Rangoon, and Negronis when the truck rolls through your neighborhood.

WHERE giantrestaurant.com for locations

3.Brite

WHAT Two former Publican chefs serving doughnuts and other treats at Metric Coffee

WHY Whether your tastes run to vegan Earl Grey sticky buns or olive-fennel gougères, Brite has you covered.

WHERE 2021 W. Fulton St., West Town

Website

4. Lost Lake

WHAT Monthly cocktail and rum subscriptions from the tropical bar

WHY The rum pours come with plenty of tasting notes, so if you spend the winter schooling yourself on the spirit, you can show off your knowledge when the bar reopens.

WHERE 3154 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square

Website

5. Pizza Finestra

WHAT A Sunday pop-up at Superkhana with überthin Roman pizzas

WHY Get the crispy crust topped with olive oil and tomato (or have it made into a mortadella sandwich).

WHERE 3059 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square

Website

6. Gretel

WHAT Little Bad Wolf brings its something-for-everyone philosophy to Logan Square.

WHY Where else can you pick up pork belly nachos, frozen Irish coffee, and oyster-shucking kits in a single visit?

WHERE 2833 W. Armitage Ave.

Website

7. Kinzie Cucina Italiana

WHAT An Italian-focused virtual kitchen out of Kinzie Chophouse

WHY You can’t eat steak every night, so branch out with spicy tuna arancini and pork saltimbocca.

WHERE 400 N. Wells St., River North

Website

8. How Bao Dat

WHAT Chuck Graham’s virtual eatery is all about the Chinese buns.

WHY His bao cross borders with fillings like jerk chicken with kimchi and beef with gochujang barbecue sauce.

WHERE 2537 S. Wabash Ave., Bronzeville

Website

9. Side Project Coffee

WHAT :A coffee shop that highlights side projects, from food to art

WHY Sip ube chai and snack on doughnuts from Downstate Donuts as you start your own side hustle.

WHERE 5139 N. Damen Ave., Ravenswood

Website

10. Cluck It

WHAT A virtual hot chicken restaurant from two fine-dining vet

WHY Burn your tongue on nuggets, wings, or thighs — or try their invention: Nashville hot chicken–fried lobster.

WHERE 2537 S. Wabash Ave., Bronzeville

Website