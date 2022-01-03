Bright sauce, gooey mozz, and spicy beef wrapped up in a flour tortilla, then fried — the Pizza Puff, which was created by the Chicago-based company Iltaco, has been filling local bellies since 1978. The snack reminds me of rushing home after a long day at middle school and wanting something to hold me over until dinner. You can grab one at nearly any fast-food spot — I recently got one at Harold’s Chicken Shack before diving into a four-piece with mild sauce. As an adult, I find the Pizza Puff the perfect after-work snack and, just like in middle school, hearty enough to leave me satisfied.