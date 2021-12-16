1 Wazwan and Aman
What:Zubair Mohajir opens a two-part South Asian restaurant: Wazwan serves casual plates like snapper masala, while Aman offers a modern Indian tasting menu.
Why:If you fell hard for the THC (tandoori honey chicken) sandos Mohajir served at his pop-ups, see what he does in a permanent space.
Where:1742 W. Division St., Wicker Park Website
2 Pigtail
What:The latest from Jaleo: a tiny bar under the tapas spot, focused on cocktails and pork dishes
Why:Pair a plantain-Scotch highball with foie gras torchon gilded with jamón gelée.
Where:500 N. Clark St., River North Website
3 Hermosa Restaurant
What:The sandwich shop adds a family-style tasting menu (with the cult-fave Cambodian fried chicken, of course).
Why:Your party takes over the tiny resto; book at hermosarestaurant.com.
Where:4356 W. Armitage Ave., Hermosa
4 Cafe Trinidad ToGo
What:The Trini fave returns with a carryout and delivery location.
Why:Load up on hard-to-find dishes like chana-stuffed doubles and curry salmon roti.
Where:2537 S. Wabash Ave., Bronzeville Website
5 Koval Tasting Room
What:The pioneering local distillery opens an airy new bar.
Why:While away a winter’s afternoon with a cranberry gin spritz and a slice of Basque cheesecake.
Where:4241 N. Ravenswood Ave., Ravenswood Website
6 Mindy’s Bakery
What:Mindy Segal’s weekend morning bakery attracts lines down the block.
Why:To ensure you get smoked salt bagels and s’mores cookies, order ahead at mindysbakery.com.
Where:1747 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown
7 Claudia
What:Trevor Teich’s lauded tasting menu spot lands a new home (and a bar).
Why:Go all in with the eight-to-10-course menu, or pop by for oysters and a pistachio gin fizz.
Where:1952 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown Website
8 Armitage Ale House
What:Brendan Sodikoff’s latest is a British-inspired pub with Indian influences.
Why:Bar food, but make it fancy: Try pheasant and foie gras pot pies and truffle bucatini.
Where:1000 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park Website
9 Provaré
What:The mash-up you didn’t know you needed: Italian meets Creole.
Why:Dig into plates like housemade pasta with shrimp, tomatoes, Hennessy, and cream sauce.
Where:1421 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website
10 Seven Ten Social
What:A new Hyde Park hangout with bowling lanes and a menu from Charlie McKenna (Lillie’s Q)
Why:Fuel up to throw strikes with wagyu burgers and New Orleans–style coffee.
Where:1055 E. 55th St., Hyde Park Website