Opened in September by William Dlugokienski, a former Northwestern University event planner, this small Andersonville storefront (5135 N. Clark St.) boasts plants galore and an array of locally handcrafted containers. Three of our favorite collections:

Brian Bullock’s Skyline Tributes

The ceramic artist presents the Chicago horizon in abstract form with these boxy vases.

From $55

Dara Schuman’s Geometric Vessels

It was love at first high-school art class for this creator, who plays with glazing techniques and geometry.

From $48

Fabiel Campos’s Reclaimed Creations

Sourcing wood from fallen maple and walnut trees, Campos sculpts his wares using antique chisels.

From $50