Food from Pompette
Photograph: Reilly Drew

1 Pompette

What:A breezy Bucktown café and wine bar from a trio of industry pros who met working at Wood.
Why:It’s open all day for French- and Italian-inspired fare, so get going with a brown butter Dutch baby or a yogurt parfait with honey and Stellar granola. Or head in for dinner, when Aaron Patten serves charcuterie boards, crab croquettes, and seared scallops with kohlrabi-fennel salad alongside Old World natural wines.
Where:1960 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown Website

 

Chicken and waffles from Yardbird
Photograph: Rey Lopez

2 Yardbird

What:Southern comfort eats (and lots of bourbon) from a lauded national restaurant group
Why:Order the house special chicken and waffles with honey hot sauce or a fried green tomato BLT with pimento cheese while sipping an old-fashioned.
Where:530 N. Wabash Ave., Near North Side Website

 

Food from Planta Queen
Photograph: Planta Queen

3 Planta Queen

What:A local outpost of the vibrant national vegan chain
Why:The globally influenced all-day menu features an array of bites like potato-truffle dumplings and eggplant nigiri with miso truffle.
Where:413 N. Clark St., Near North Side Website

 

Breakfast at Irene’s
Photograph: Kinship

4 Irene’s

What:An upscale diner from the team behind the Press Room, a West Loop wine bar
Why:Find twists on classics, like a short rib Benedict or cookies and cream pancakes.
Where:2012 W. Irving Park Rd., North Center Website

 

Cheesecake at Longman & Eagle
Photograph: Clayton Hauck

5 Longman & Eagle

What:The Logan Square staple gets a new chef, Brian Motyka (Rose Mary, Spiaggia).
Why:Motyka adds his stamp to the menu with dishes like kabocha squash tortellini with foie gras butter and Burrata with grape mostarda and focaccia.
Where:2657 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square Website

 

Fried chicken at Soul Food Lounge
Photograph: Floylice Lawnicki

6 Soul Food Lounge

What:Modern takes on soul food favorites from chef Quentin Love (Turkey Chop)
Why:Love serves up Korean-style rib tips and fried pork chops with sweet chile sauce.
Where:3804 W. 16th St., Lawndale Website

 

A variety of food from Entrée
Photograph: Alexandria Duarte

7 Entrée

What:A pickup and delivery outfit that offers finish-at-home meal kits from noted chefs
Why:Try menus created by chefs including Stephen Gillanders (S.K.Y.), with mushroom risotto with a side of lemon-garlic asparagus.
Where:1639 S. Wabash Ave., South Loop Website

 

Barbecue and sides from Heffer BBQ
Photograph: @shotbyjenny

8 Heffer BBQ

What:A central Texas barbecue pop-up from a husband-and-wife duo
Why:This city always needs more options for great brisket, and you can find Heffer at pop-ups at bars around Chicago.
Where:Follow @therealhefferbbq on Instagram for information on the next pop-up.

 

Avocado toast from Tasa Coffee Roasters
Photograph: Alex Hazel

9 Tasa Coffee Roasters

What:A microroastery slinging Latin-inspired drinks and bites
Why:Grab a coconut-lavender latte to go, or settle in with your laptop over an avocado-chorizo toast.
Where:4136 W. North Ave., Hermosa Website

 

Various pastries at The Green Post
Photograph: Neil John Burger

10 The Green Post

What:A British café from the team behind the Northman and Bar on Buena
Why:Look for savory pies to start the morning, and a crisp sandwich with cheddar later on.
Where:4749 N. Rockwell St., Lincoln Square Website