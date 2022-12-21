Photograph: Reilly Drew

1 Pompette

What:A breezy Bucktown café and wine bar from a trio of industry pros who met working at Wood.

Why:It’s open all day for French- and Italian-inspired fare, so get going with a brown butter Dutch baby or a yogurt parfait with honey and Stellar granola. Or head in for dinner, when Aaron Patten serves charcuterie boards, crab croquettes, and seared scallops with kohlrabi-fennel salad alongside Old World natural wines.

Where:1960 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown Website

Photograph: Rey Lopez

2 Yardbird

What:Southern comfort eats (and lots of bourbon) from a lauded national restaurant group

Why:Order the house special chicken and waffles with honey hot sauce or a fried green tomato BLT with pimento cheese while sipping an old-fashioned.

Where:530 N. Wabash Ave., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Planta Queen

3 Planta Queen

What:A local outpost of the vibrant national vegan chain

Why:The globally influenced all-day menu features an array of bites like potato-truffle dumplings and eggplant nigiri with miso truffle.

Where:413 N. Clark St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Kinship

4 Irene’s

What:An upscale diner from the team behind the Press Room, a West Loop wine bar

Why:Find twists on classics, like a short rib Benedict or cookies and cream pancakes.

Where:2012 W. Irving Park Rd., North Center Website

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

5 Longman & Eagle

What:The Logan Square staple gets a new chef, Brian Motyka (Rose Mary, Spiaggia).

Why:Motyka adds his stamp to the menu with dishes like kabocha squash tortellini with foie gras butter and Burrata with grape mostarda and focaccia.

Where:2657 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Floylice Lawnicki

6 Soul Food Lounge

What:Modern takes on soul food favorites from chef Quentin Love (Turkey Chop)

Why:Love serves up Korean-style rib tips and fried pork chops with sweet chile sauce.

Where:3804 W. 16th St., Lawndale Website

Photograph: Alexandria Duarte

7 Entrée

What:A pickup and delivery outfit that offers finish-at-home meal kits from noted chefs

Why:Try menus created by chefs including Stephen Gillanders (S.K.Y.), with mushroom risotto with a side of lemon-garlic asparagus.

Where:1639 S. Wabash Ave., South Loop Website

Photograph: @shotbyjenny

8 Heffer BBQ

What:A central Texas barbecue pop-up from a husband-and-wife duo

Why:This city always needs more options for great brisket, and you can find Heffer at pop-ups at bars around Chicago.

Where:Follow @therealhefferbbq on Instagram for information on the next pop-up.

Photograph: Alex Hazel

9 Tasa Coffee Roasters

What:A microroastery slinging Latin-inspired drinks and bites

Why:Grab a coconut-lavender latte to go, or settle in with your laptop over an avocado-chorizo toast.

Where:4136 W. North Ave., Hermosa Website

Photograph: Neil John Burger

10 The Green Post

What:A British café from the team behind the Northman and Bar on Buena

Why:Look for savory pies to start the morning, and a crisp sandwich with cheddar later on.

Where:4749 N. Rockwell St., Lincoln Square Website