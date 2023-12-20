Photograph: Garrett Baume

1 Anelya

What:A modern Ukrainian restaurant from chefs Johnny Clark and Beverly Kim (the couple behind Parachute) that speaks to Clark’s heritage

Why:Located in the chefs’ old Wherewithall space, Anelya offers fresh takes on Ukrainian cuisine, like an assortment of zakuski including sunflower seed hummus and trout roe tarts, along with duck borscht and herbal vodka infusions.

Where:3472 N. Elston Ave., Avondale Website

Photograph: Parker Hospitality

2 Costera Cocina Tulum

What:A Yucatán-inspired eatery from Parker Hospitality that channels a jungle ambience

Why:The antidote to a cold Chicago night: snacking on Key lime shrimp aguachile and fish carnitas tacos in lush surroundings

Where:850 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website

Photograph: Gia Photos

3 Manchamanteles

What:Mole whisperer Geno Bahena is behind this vibrant spot.

Why:Love mole? Try everything from a Oaxacan black version with lamb to a green one with sea bass.

Where:2009 N. Western Ave., Bucktown Website

Photograph: Sushi Bar

4 Sushi Bar

What:The offbeat omakases continue; this speakeasy location of an Austin, Texas–based spot is open within Lady May restaurant.

Why:The menu includes 17 creative takes on nigiri, like aged bluefin akami with dehydrated red miso and everything spice.

Where:405 N. Wabash Ave., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Zandbox Photo

5 Mano Modern Cafe

What:A casual Filipino café serving daytime dishes with clever twists

Why:Order pandan chai along with tocino cheeseburgers and tiramisube (yup, that’s ube tiramisu).

Where:851 N. Ashland Ave., Noble Square Website

Photograph: XMarket Vegan Food Hall

6 XMarket

What:A vegan food hall with half a dozen concepts

Why:It’s a one-stop shop for vegan foodies seeking everything from hot dogs with cheese to stuffed-crust pizza to doughnuts.

Where:804 W. Montrose Ave., Uptown Website

Photograph: Kinship Company

7 Jook Sing

What:A pan-Asian newbie from the Press Room team

Why:They had us at tamari-glazed wings, salt and pepper tofu, and lemongrass-ginger old-fashioneds.

Where:1329 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: The Gatsby

8 The Gatsby Speakeasy

What:You’ve been to Bourgeois Pig for sandwiches; now head upstairs to this library-like bar for cocktails.

Why:Drinks are named for the Fitzgerald novel; sip the Voice Full of Money, a milk punch with black truffle honey.

Where:736 W. Fullerton Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Deep Red Wine Merchant

9 Deep Red Wine Merchant

What:A wine shop and bar from wine pro Dave Thompson (Map Room)

Why:Take a class or grab a bottle made by winemakers from underrepresented backgrounds.

Where:2901 N. Milwaukee Ave., Avondale Website

Photograph: Ryan Beshel

10 Paper Plane Pizza

What:Thin-crust ’za from Dustin Drankiewicz and Milos Stevanovic (Swill Inn) at From Here On

Why:It’s not just pie: Order ranch BLTs and the daily focaccia.

Where:433 W. Van Buren St., West Loop Website