1 Anelya
What:A modern Ukrainian restaurant from chefs Johnny Clark and Beverly Kim (the couple behind Parachute) that speaks to Clark’s heritage
Why:Located in the chefs’ old Wherewithall space, Anelya offers fresh takes on Ukrainian cuisine, like an assortment of zakuski including sunflower seed hummus and trout roe tarts, along with duck borscht and herbal vodka infusions.
Where:3472 N. Elston Ave., Avondale Website
2 Costera Cocina Tulum
What:A Yucatán-inspired eatery from Parker Hospitality that channels a jungle ambience
Why:The antidote to a cold Chicago night: snacking on Key lime shrimp aguachile and fish carnitas tacos in lush surroundings
Where:850 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website
3 Manchamanteles
What:Mole whisperer Geno Bahena is behind this vibrant spot.
Why:Love mole? Try everything from a Oaxacan black version with lamb to a green one with sea bass.
Where:2009 N. Western Ave., Bucktown Website
4 Sushi Bar
What:The offbeat omakases continue; this speakeasy location of an Austin, Texas–based spot is open within Lady May restaurant.
Why:The menu includes 17 creative takes on nigiri, like aged bluefin akami with dehydrated red miso and everything spice.
Where:405 N. Wabash Ave., Near North Side Website
5 Mano Modern Cafe
What:A casual Filipino café serving daytime dishes with clever twists
Why:Order pandan chai along with tocino cheeseburgers and tiramisube (yup, that’s ube tiramisu).
Where:851 N. Ashland Ave., Noble Square Website
6 XMarket
What:A vegan food hall with half a dozen concepts
Why:It’s a one-stop shop for vegan foodies seeking everything from hot dogs with cheese to stuffed-crust pizza to doughnuts.
Where:804 W. Montrose Ave., Uptown Website
7 Jook Sing
What:A pan-Asian newbie from the Press Room team
Why:They had us at tamari-glazed wings, salt and pepper tofu, and lemongrass-ginger old-fashioneds.
Where:1329 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website
8 The Gatsby Speakeasy
What:You’ve been to Bourgeois Pig for sandwiches; now head upstairs to this library-like bar for cocktails.
Why:Drinks are named for the Fitzgerald novel; sip the Voice Full of Money, a milk punch with black truffle honey.
Where:736 W. Fullerton Ave., Lincoln Park Website
9 Deep Red Wine Merchant
What:A wine shop and bar from wine pro Dave Thompson (Map Room)
Why:Take a class or grab a bottle made by winemakers from underrepresented backgrounds.
Where:2901 N. Milwaukee Ave., Avondale Website
10 Paper Plane Pizza
What:Thin-crust ’za from Dustin Drankiewicz and Milos Stevanovic (Swill Inn) at From Here On
Why:It’s not just pie: Order ranch BLTs and the daily focaccia.
Where:433 W. Van Buren St., West Loop Website