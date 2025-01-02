The Fancy

Avec

Dessert has always been a nonnegotiable at Avec. Case in point: Its velvety brown sugar gelato unlocks new levels of deliciousness when drowned in a shot of rich espresso and finished with a crunchy little sesame cookie. $10. 615 W. Randolph St., West Loop; 141 W. Erie St., River North

The Vegan

Vaca’s Creamery

The oat milk soft serve here comes in vanilla and chocolate, plus seasonal flavors like tiramisu and pistachio. Order your fave with a steaming shot of espresso. Let it melt a little, and you’ve got a fresh take on your go-to oat milk latte. $7.50. 2324 W. Giddings St., Lincoln Square; 1436 W. Blackhawk St., Noble Square

The Boozy

Lula Cafe

When a chef as revered as Jason Hammel declares on the menu that something is “the best thing I ever tasted,” you belly up to the bar during happy hour to give that item a try. This affogato features Averna amaro poured over Metric espresso ice cream for a creamy, bittersweet concoction. $10. 2537 N. Kedzie Blvd., Logan Square

The Classic

Daisies

Leigh Omilinsky’s textbook-perfect vanilla gelato plays especially well with a double shot of La Colombe espresso. Great as a not-too-sweet treat after dinner or in lieu of your afternoon latte, it’s a hug in a mug. $11. 2375 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square