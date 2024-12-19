Photograph: Michael Concialdi

1 Gavroche

What:A French newcomer from industry vet Jason Chan

Why:Mitchell Acuña’s plates straddle the line between inventive and comforting. Think koji dry-aged chicken with truffles.

Where:1529 N. Wells St., Old Town Website

Photograph: Augustine Esterhammerfic

2 Fat Peach Bakery

What:You’re going to need to line up to sample the goods at this instant-hit bakery.

Why:There’s a lot to tempt, but everyone’s here for the strawberry milk croissant.

Where:2907 S. Archer Ave., Bridgeport Website

Photograph: Roshawn Lyles Company

3 Nafsi 1916

What:An upscale restaurant inside the South Shore Cultural Center offering updates to classics

Why:Dondee Robinson slings plates like a fried green tomato caprese salad.

Where:7059 S. South Shore Dr., South Shore Website

4 Le Petit Marcel

What:The Maison Marcel team debuts this French brasserie.

Why:With steak tartare, salmon Wellington, and a refined atmosphere, this is a new date go-to.

Where:2914 N. Broadway, Lake View East Website

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

5 Dicey’s Pizza & Tavern

What:Land and Sea Dept.’s latest: a tavern-style joint

Why:The digs feel old-school, but the bites are clever (here’s looking at you, giardiniera dip).

Where:2109 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

6 Patty Please

What:A smashburger purveyor slinging patties at Small Bar

Why:With crispy edges, grilled onions, and special sauce, this newbie joins Chicago’s burger canon.

Where:2956 N. Albany Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Lucy Hewett

7 Yunani

What:A Greek-Lebanese fast-casual spot from Mitchell Abou-Jamra (Evette’s, All Too Well)

Why:A Halloumi pita with tzatziki, hummus, and parsley-sumac onions is your new quick lunch.

Where:15 W. Washington St., Loop Website

Photograph: Richard Sandoval Hospitality

8 Toro

What:Richard Sandoval’s newest explores South American cuisine.

Why:The menu at the colorful hotel restaurant runs the gamut from smoked guacamole to short rib fried rice.

Where:200 N. Columbus Dr., Loop Website

Photograph: Tyris Photography

9 Friistyle

What:The fancy fry slinger is back!

Why:Jerk salmon frites? Chicken alfredo frites? Italian beef frites? If you can dream it, you’ll find it on the menu.

Where:7114 S. Yates Blvd., South Shore Website

Photograph: Jason Toy

10 Konbini & Kanpai

What:A second location of the café and shop lands in Wrigleyville.

Why:You’ll spy pan-Asian plates like bibimbap, plus loads of sake and treats. It’s a snacker’s paradise.

Where:3443 N. Sheffield Ave., Lake View Website