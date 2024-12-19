Food from Gavroche
Photograph: Michael Concialdi

1 Gavroche

What:A French newcomer from industry vet Jason Chan
Why:Mitchell Acuña’s plates straddle the line between inventive and comforting. Think koji dry-aged chicken with truffles.
Where:1529 N. Wells St., Old Town Website

 

Croissants from Fat Peach Bakery
Photograph: Augustine Esterhammerfic

2 Fat Peach Bakery

What:You’re going to need to line up to sample the goods at this instant-hit bakery.
Why:There’s a lot to tempt, but everyone’s here for the strawberry milk croissant.
Where:2907 S. Archer Ave., Bridgeport Website

 

Food from Nafsi 1916
Photograph: Roshawn Lyles Company

3 Nafsi 1916

What:An upscale restaurant inside the South Shore Cultural Center offering updates to classics
Why:Dondee Robinson slings plates like a fried green tomato caprese salad.
Where:7059 S. South Shore Dr., South Shore Website 

 

4 Le Petit Marcel

What:The Maison Marcel team debuts this French brasserie.
Why:With steak tartare, salmon Wellington, and a refined atmosphere, this is a new date go-to.
Where:2914 N. Broadway, Lake View East Website

 

Pepperoni pizza from Dicey’s Pizza & Tavern
Photograph: Clayton Hauck

5 Dicey’s Pizza & Tavern

What:Land and Sea Dept.’s latest: a tavern-style joint
Why:The digs feel old-school, but the bites are clever (here’s looking at you, giardiniera dip).
Where:2109 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website

 

A cheeseburger from Patty Please
Photograph: Garrett Sweet

6 Patty Please

What:A smashburger purveyor slinging patties at Small Bar
Why:With crispy edges, grilled onions, and special sauce, this newbie joins Chicago’s burger canon.
Where:2956 N. Albany Ave., Logan Square Website

 

Food from Yunani
Photograph: Lucy Hewett

7 Yunani

What:A Greek-Lebanese fast-casual spot from Mitchell Abou-Jamra (Evette’s, All Too Well)
Why:A Halloumi pita with tzatziki, hummus, and parsley-sumac onions is your new quick lunch.
Where:15 W. Washington St., Loop Website

 

Food from Toro
Photograph: Richard Sandoval Hospitality

8 Toro

What:Richard Sandoval’s newest explores South American cuisine.
Why:The menu at the colorful hotel restaurant runs the gamut from smoked guacamole to short rib fried rice.
Where:200 N. Columbus Dr., Loop Website

 

Food from Friistyle
Photograph: Tyris Photography

9 Friistyle

What:The fancy fry slinger is back!
Why:Jerk salmon frites? Chicken alfredo frites? Italian beef frites? If you can dream it, you’ll find it on the menu.
Where:7114 S. Yates Blvd., South Shore Website

 

Food and drinks from Konbini & Kanpai
Photograph: Jason Toy

10 Konbini & Kanpai

What:A second location of the café and shop lands in Wrigleyville.
Why:You’ll spy pan-Asian plates like bibimbap, plus loads of sake and treats. It’s a snacker’s paradise.
Where:3443 N. Sheffield Ave., Lake View Website