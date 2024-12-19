1 Gavroche
What:A French newcomer from industry vet Jason Chan
Why:Mitchell Acuña’s plates straddle the line between inventive and comforting. Think koji dry-aged chicken with truffles.
Where:1529 N. Wells St., Old Town Website
2 Fat Peach Bakery
What:You’re going to need to line up to sample the goods at this instant-hit bakery.
Why:There’s a lot to tempt, but everyone’s here for the strawberry milk croissant.
Where:2907 S. Archer Ave., Bridgeport Website
3 Nafsi 1916
What:An upscale restaurant inside the South Shore Cultural Center offering updates to classics
Why:Dondee Robinson slings plates like a fried green tomato caprese salad.
Where:7059 S. South Shore Dr., South Shore Website
4 Le Petit Marcel
What:The Maison Marcel team debuts this French brasserie.
Why:With steak tartare, salmon Wellington, and a refined atmosphere, this is a new date go-to.
Where:2914 N. Broadway, Lake View East Website
5 Dicey’s Pizza & Tavern
What:Land and Sea Dept.’s latest: a tavern-style joint
Why:The digs feel old-school, but the bites are clever (here’s looking at you, giardiniera dip).
Where:2109 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website
6 Patty Please
What:A smashburger purveyor slinging patties at Small Bar
Why:With crispy edges, grilled onions, and special sauce, this newbie joins Chicago’s burger canon.
Where:2956 N. Albany Ave., Logan Square Website
7 Yunani
What:A Greek-Lebanese fast-casual spot from Mitchell Abou-Jamra (Evette’s, All Too Well)
Why:A Halloumi pita with tzatziki, hummus, and parsley-sumac onions is your new quick lunch.
Where:15 W. Washington St., Loop Website
8 Toro
What:Richard Sandoval’s newest explores South American cuisine.
Why:The menu at the colorful hotel restaurant runs the gamut from smoked guacamole to short rib fried rice.
Where:200 N. Columbus Dr., Loop Website
9 Friistyle
What:The fancy fry slinger is back!
Why:Jerk salmon frites? Chicken alfredo frites? Italian beef frites? If you can dream it, you’ll find it on the menu.
Where:7114 S. Yates Blvd., South Shore Website
10 Konbini & Kanpai
What:A second location of the café and shop lands in Wrigleyville.
Why:You’ll spy pan-Asian plates like bibimbap, plus loads of sake and treats. It’s a snacker’s paradise.
Where:3443 N. Sheffield Ave., Lake View Website