One way or another, if César Murillo isn’t asleep, he’s on his feet. As executive chef at the acclaimed Lincoln Park restaurant North Pond, Murillo started a rooftop garden and composting program. He’s one of four Rising Chef finalists for the Banchet Awards, Chicago’s dining honors, to be announced this month. Meanwhile, the soft-spoken 34-year-old made a televised sizzle last spring with his final-four placement on Top Chef. (North Pond guests still ask about his lemon curd from the pickle-challenge dessert.) Murillo, who was born in Mexico and raised in Texas, recently became an endurance athlete: He’s run the past three Chicago Marathons, and in 2025, he also completed a triathlon and a 200-mile bike ride. Says Murillo: “I always tell people, ‘In Chicago, you’re going to be inside for six months. Make it a point to be outside for the other six.’ ”

Keep it moving

“Going into my 30s, I didn’t want to leave my best years behind. So I wondered, Can I do a marathon? I didn’t know I had it in me. But anyone can run a marathon, once you find that version of yourself. Whenever I have to go somewhere, I ask: Can I walk or bike there? Even an e-bike — you’re moving your legs, having the breeze in your face. All these little things add up.”

Mr. Freeze

“After physical activity, a cold shower is really important for my body type and joints. If I don’t, then the next day, I feel sore. It feels great to take a hot shower, but I can feel my muscles tensing up.”

Farm hands

“I didn’t grow up eating good food. We didn’t have a garden. But I like feeling the dirt and the plants — natural things I only discovered as an adult. Now my definition of ‘eating healthy’ is knowing where my food comes from. I go to Green City Market. I know the farmers and the people who cook my food. With big agriculture, you have no idea what’s been pumped in.”

It’s gotta be the shoes

“I have three pairs of On shoes — all the same kind. I switch them out. I wear them for running but also in the kitchen. They’re so comfy.”