1 Crying Tiger
What: A splashy Southeast Asian spot with food from HaiSous’s Thai Dang and drinks from the Gus’ Sip & Dip bartenders.
Why: It’s a modern dream team.
Where: 51 W. Hubbard St., River North Website
2 Daeji Dough Company
What: The latest bakery that people are lining up for offers Korean-influenced pastries.
Why: Creative bites like a tteokbokki croissant and bulgogi mushroom focaccia.
Where: 1360 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View Website
3 Le Mistral
What: A wine and cocktail bar tucked behind S.K.Y.
Why: We’re always here for sommelier Jelena Prodan’s expansive wine lists and spot-on pairings.
Where: 2300 N. Lincoln Park West, Lincoln Park Website
4 Atelier
What: A (thankfully) larger space for the lauded tasting-menu fave.
Why: You’ll dig the bar, new for this location, which has an à la carte menu of bites.
Where: 4544 N. Western Ave., Ravenswood Website
5 Postcard
What: An all-day café attached to the Monos luggage shop.
Why: You can grab lattes and Publican pastries in the a.m., then sammies and nonalcoholic wines in the p.m.
Where: 170 N. Morgan St., West Loop Website
6 Tuk Tuk Thai Isan Street Food
What: The Thai restaurant lands a second location.
Why: Twice as many places to eat its Isan sausages and pork belly salad.
Where: 1500 W. Division St., Noble Square Website
7 Luckycat
What: An Asian café with single-origin coffees, matcha, and a tight food menu.
Why: The minimalist space is the coolest spot for Instagramming your latte.
Where: 2806 N. Clark St., Lake View East Website
8 Kama
What: The modern Indian mini-chain heads to the West Loop for its third location.
Why: Just the right vibrant vibe to kick off a night on the town.
Where: 812 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website
9 Canal Street Eatery & Market
What: The Italian joint gets a fresh design and menu.
Why: Two words: pasta flight.
Where: 314 S. Canal St., West Loop Website
10 Kit Kat Club
What: A new name and space for the drag restaurant.
Why: Sip martinis and channel old Hollywood.
Where: 3524 N. Halsted St., Lake View Website