Photograph: Madeleine Lyman

1 Crying Tiger

What: A splashy Southeast Asian spot with food from HaiSous’s Thai Dang and drinks from the Gus’ Sip & Dip bartenders.

Why: It’s a modern dream team.

Where: 51 W. Hubbard St., River North Website

Photograph: Ashley Enger

2 Daeji Dough Company

What: The latest bakery that people are lining up for offers Korean-influenced pastries.

Why: Creative bites like a tteokbokki croissant and bulgogi mushroom focaccia.

Where: 1360 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Le Mistral

3 Le Mistral

What: A wine and cocktail bar tucked behind S.K.Y.

Why: We’re always here for sommelier Jelena Prodan’s expansive wine lists and spot-on pairings.

Where: 2300 N. Lincoln Park West, Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Kevin Eduard White

4 Atelier

What: A (thankfully) larger space for the lauded tasting-menu fave.

Why: You’ll dig the bar, new for this location, which has an à la carte menu of bites.

Where: 4544 N. Western Ave., Ravenswood Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Postcard

5 Postcard

What: An all-day café attached to the Monos luggage shop.

Why: You can grab lattes and Publican pastries in the a.m., then sammies and nonalcoholic wines in the p.m.

Where: 170 N. Morgan St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Tuk Tuk Thai Isan Street Food

6 Tuk Tuk Thai Isan Street Food

What: The Thai restaurant lands a second location.

Why: Twice as many places to eat its Isan sausages and pork belly salad.

Where: 1500 W. Division St., Noble Square Website

Photograph: Jeff Marini

7 Luckycat

What: An Asian café with single-origin coffees, matcha, and a tight food menu.

Why: The minimalist space is the coolest spot for Instagramming your latte.

Where: 2806 N. Clark St., Lake View East Website

Photograph: Kevin Eduard White

8 Kama

What: The modern Indian mini-chain heads to the West Loop for its third location.

Why: Just the right vibrant vibe to kick off a night on the town.

Where: 812 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Canal Street Eatery & Market

9 Canal Street Eatery & Market

What: The Italian joint gets a fresh design and menu.

Why: Two words: pasta flight.

Where: 314 S. Canal St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Del Nakamura

10 Kit Kat Club

What: A new name and space for the drag restaurant.

Why: Sip martinis and channel old Hollywood.

Where: 3524 N. Halsted St., Lake View Website