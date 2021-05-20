1 Rose Mary

What:A sleek spot for coastal Adriatic fare from Top Chef winner Joe Flamm

Why:The menu promises “drinking food,” so sip Croatian beers alongside branzino with paprika sauce.

Where:932 W. Fulton St., West Loop Website

2 Three House

What:An all-day West Town café from chef Tyler Nickson and the owners of Half Evil and Round Two

Why:Think French toast with coffee anglaise for breakfast and smash burgers for dinner.

Where:1450 W. Chicago Ave. Website

3 Hot Box Sushi

What:The TikTok sushi bake trend, in real life, made by a local enthusiast and home chef

Why:Use nori to scoop up spicy-crab-topped rice for DIY hand rolls at home.

Where:Order at thehotboxsushi.com for pickup and delivery in Northbrook and rotating city and suburban locations.

4 Hopleaf

What:The destination beer bar reopens in time for summer.

Why:Pretend you’re on a European vacation: Sip a Belgian draft on the leafy patio and split the mussels and frites for two.

Where:5148 N. Clark St., Andersonville Website

5 Korini’s Pizza

What:A Korean pizza pop-up from Parachute

Why:Did you miss where we said pizza from Parachute? Try one topped with kimchi, pepperoni, and gochujang-tomato sauce.

Where:3472 N. Elston Ave., Avondale

6 Boonie Foods

What:Former Arami chef Joseph Fontelera highlights the Filipino flavors of his childhood at Revival Food Hall.

Why:Have your sisig with garlic rice and a fried egg or get it turned into tacos.

Where:125 S. Clark St., Loop Website

7 Ms. Biscuit

What:The iconic breakfast joint returns after a two-year absence.

Why:Make up for lost time — order a Southern Benedict on a buttery biscuit, then take a dozen to go.

Where:5431 S. Wabash Ave., Washington Park

8 Parson’s Chicken & Fish

What:Two new outposts of the fried chicken hot spot

Why:With West Town and Andersonville now covered, you’re never too far from your next Negroni slushie.

Where:2109 W. Chicago Ave.; 5721 N. Clark St. Website

9 Moneygun

What:The cocktail fave expands both its space and its menu.

Why:Pair new bites like chile-lime tuna tartare with longtime hits like the hibiscus-tinged Cosmo.

Where: 660 W. Lake St., Fulton River District Website

10 Lost Larson

What:The Swedish bakery darling adds a Wicker Park location, plus new monthly bread specials.

Why:Expect bread like cocoa and chipotle alongside your favorite cardamom buns.

Where:2140 W. Division St. Website