1 Rose Mary
What:A sleek spot for coastal Adriatic fare from Top Chef winner Joe Flamm
Why:The menu promises “drinking food,” so sip Croatian beers alongside branzino with paprika sauce.
Where:932 W. Fulton St., West Loop Website
2 Three House
What:An all-day West Town café from chef Tyler Nickson and the owners of Half Evil and Round Two
Why:Think French toast with coffee anglaise for breakfast and smash burgers for dinner.
Where:1450 W. Chicago Ave. Website
3 Hot Box Sushi
What:The TikTok sushi bake trend, in real life, made by a local enthusiast and home chef
Why:Use nori to scoop up spicy-crab-topped rice for DIY hand rolls at home.
Where:Order at thehotboxsushi.com for pickup and delivery in Northbrook and rotating city and suburban locations.
4 Hopleaf
What:The destination beer bar reopens in time for summer.
Why:Pretend you’re on a European vacation: Sip a Belgian draft on the leafy patio and split the mussels and frites for two.
Where:5148 N. Clark St., Andersonville Website
5 Korini’s Pizza
What:A Korean pizza pop-up from Parachute
Why:Did you miss where we said pizza from Parachute? Try one topped with kimchi, pepperoni, and gochujang-tomato sauce.
Where:3472 N. Elston Ave., Avondale
6 Boonie Foods
What:Former Arami chef Joseph Fontelera highlights the Filipino flavors of his childhood at Revival Food Hall.
Why:Have your sisig with garlic rice and a fried egg or get it turned into tacos.
Where:125 S. Clark St., Loop Website
7 Ms. Biscuit
What:The iconic breakfast joint returns after a two-year absence.
Why:Make up for lost time — order a Southern Benedict on a buttery biscuit, then take a dozen to go.
Where:5431 S. Wabash Ave., Washington Park
8 Parson’s Chicken & Fish
What:Two new outposts of the fried chicken hot spot
Why:With West Town and Andersonville now covered, you’re never too far from your next Negroni slushie.
Where:2109 W. Chicago Ave.; 5721 N. Clark St. Website
9 Moneygun
What:The cocktail fave expands both its space and its menu.
Why:Pair new bites like chile-lime tuna tartare with longtime hits like the hibiscus-tinged Cosmo.
Where: 660 W. Lake St., Fulton River District Website
10 Lost Larson
What:The Swedish bakery darling adds a Wicker Park location, plus new monthly bread specials.
Why:Expect bread like cocoa and chipotle alongside your favorite cardamom buns.
Where:2140 W. Division St. Website