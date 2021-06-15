Don’t see the specialty you’re looking for? Find the top doctors in these fields in the following issues.
Orthopedics October 2020 (chicagomag.com/ortho)
Top Doctors 2021 January 2021
Top Docs for Kids and Moms February 2021
Surgery October 2021
Hospitals are located in Chicago unless otherwise noted.
Subspecialties
- Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Interventional Cardiology
- Pediatric Cardiology
- Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Rishi K. Arora
Atrial fibrillation; defibrillators; pacemakers. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Adarsh Bhan
Atrial fibrillation; ventricular arrhythmias. Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-799-8700
Martin C. Burke
Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; ventricular tachycardia ablation. CorVita Health & Associates, Orland Park. 773-432-4800
Alexandru B. Chicos
Arrhythmia ablation; cardiac sarcoidosis research. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-2745
Steven P. Chough
Atrial fibrillation; cardiac electrophysiology; familial hypercholesterolemia; pulmonary vein isolation. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-719-4799
Erica D. Engelstein
Arrhythmias. Amita Health St. Elizabeth. 773-326-2244
Westby G. Fisher
Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; catheter and radio-frequency ablation. NorthShore, Glenbrook. 847-657-1819
78
The percentage of recently recovered COVID patients who show heart abnormalities on MRIs
“The most common is inflammation in the heart muscle or the lining around the heart. The most dangerous are heart attacks, heart failure, and ventricular arrhythmias. Fortunately, those are rare — I’d say less than 1 percent have life-threatening manifestations. So you don’t need to be evaluated by a cardiologist unless you have warning signs such as shortness of breath, fatigue upon exertion, or fainting.”
Roderick H. Tung, director of cardiac electrophysiology and EP laboratories at UChicago Medicine
Mehran Jabbarzadeh
Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; defibrillators; pacemakers. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-367-7171
Eric J. Kessler
Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; defibrillators; pacemakers. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-367-7171
Mohammed Nasir Khan
Atrial fibrillation; catheter ablation; defibrillators; heart failure; pacemakers. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680
Bradley P. Knight
Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; defibrillators; pacemakers. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965
Kousik Krishnan
Atrial fibrillation; catheter ablation; heart disease in athletes; left atrial appendage occlusion. Rush. 312-942-5020
Scott M. Miller
Arrhythmias; catheter ablation; defibrillators; pacemakers. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-698-5500
Mouyyad Rahaby
Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; heart failure. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-367-7171
Richard G. Trohman
Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; catheter ablation. Rush. 312-942-5020
Roderick H. Tung
Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; catheter ablation; ventricular tachycardia ablation. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461
David J. Wilber
Atrial fibrillation; arrhythmias; heart failure. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Cardiovascular Disease
Pierrot S. Abi-Mansour
Arrhythmias. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-636-7575
Brian H. Albert
Coronary artery disease; echocardiography; preventive cardiology. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-618-2500
Jay H. Alexander
Coronary artery disease; preventive cardiology. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-444-5300
Francis Almeda
Interventional cardiology. UChicago Medicine Ingalls, Harvey. 708-331-2200
Joan E. Briller
Cardiac stress testing; echocardiography; heart disease in pregnancy and women. UI Health. 312-996-6730
Alan S. Brown
Cholesterol; echocardiography; familial hypercholesterolemia; lipid disorders; preventive cardiology. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-723-2445
Vincent J. Bufalino
Coronary artery disease; preventive cardiology. Edward, Naperville. 630-527-2730
David R. Campbell
Arrhythmias; congestive heart failure; coronary artery disease. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-444-5300
Adalberto Campo
Amita Health St. Elizabeth. 773-326-2244
Maria Rosa Costanzo
Congestive heart failure; heart transplant. Edward, Naperville. 630-527-2730
William G. Cotts
Heart failure and transplant. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 877-684-4327
Michael Davidson
Cholesterol and lipid disorders; preventive cardiology. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461
Jeanne DeCara
Cardiac imaging; coronary artery and heart valve disease; heart disease in cancer patients. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461
Daniele De Girolami
Cardiac imaging; interventional cardiology. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-729-3280
Jessica Delaney
Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; cardiac catheterization; defibrillators; pacemakers. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-232-0280
Stamatis Dimitropoulos
Vein disorders. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-963-4000
John F. Dongas
Cardiac electrophysiology; defibrillators; pacemakers. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-740-1900
Dan Fintel
Cholesterol and lipid disorders; coronary artery disease; nuclear cardiology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965
Duane Follman
Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
Gary Gibbs
Advanced and congestive heart failure; transplant cardiology. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
William J. Gries
Echocardiography; peripheral vascular disease; preventive cardiology. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680
Syed A. Hasan
Angioplasty and stent placement; coronary artery sisease; heart valve disease; interventional cardiology. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-888-2320
Alain L. Heroux
Heart failure and transplant. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Jerome L. Hines
Cardiovascular computer tomography; interventional cardiology. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
Less than
40
The percentage of clinical trial enrollees for heart disease and stroke treatments who are women (only 3 percent are women of color)
“Heart disease is the top killer of American women, and they need to be included in studies of valves, devices, and especially medications. Participating has some definite benefits for you, too: We would know if the drug is effective for you, and even if you get the placebo, you could be a candidate for the drug once it’s approved.”
Marla A. Mendelson, medical director of the Program for Women’s Cardiovascular Health at Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Charles Jaffe
Atrial fibrillation; coronary artery disease; heart failure; preventive cardiology. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-549-0170
Dinesh K. Kalra
Cardiac CT angiography and MRI; congenital heart disease; echocardiography. Rush. 312-942-5020
Thomas T. Kason
Heart disease; nuclear cardiology; preventive cardiology. Silver Cross, New Lenox. 708-274-3278
Clifford Kavinsky
Congenital heart disease; heart valve disease. Rush. 312-942-5020
Dennis M. Killian
Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-740-1900
David I. Koenigsberg
Angioplasty and stent placement. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-663-8410
George T. Kondos
Coronary artery disease; coronary calcium imaging; preventive cardiology; valvular heart disease. UI Health. 312-996-6730
Philip B. Krause
Congestive heart failure; coronary artery and heart valve disease. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-676-1333
Mark B. Lampert
Echocardiography; noninvasive, nuclear, and preventive cardiology. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-864-3278
Roberto M. Lang
Cardiac ultrasound; echocardiography; heart failure and valve disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461
Gregory M. Lewis
Arrhythmias; cardiac electrophysiology; defibrillators; pacemakers; preventive cardiology. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
James Liao
Cholesterol and lipid disorders; noninvasive cardiology; peripheral vascular disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461
Donald M. Lloyd-Jones
Cholesterol and lipid disorders; hypertension; prevention. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Gregory P. Macaluso
Heart failure and transplant. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-274-3278
Joseph C. Marek
Angioplasty and stent placement; coronary artery disease; hypertension; preventive cardiology. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-719-4799
Jeffrey J. Marogil
Echocardiography; nuclear cardiology. NorthShore, Glenbrook. 847-869-1499
Seif A. Martini
Silver Cross, New Lenox. 815-740-1900
Thomas A. Mayer
NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-444-5300
Robert P. Mazurek
Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-843-0726
Thomas L. McKiernan
Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Elizabeth M. McNally
Aortopathies; cardiac neuromuscular; cardiomyopathies; inherited cardiovascular disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965
David J. Mehlman
Coronary artery and heart valve disease; echocardiography. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965
Marla A. Mendelson
Congenital heart disease; heart disease in pregnancy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965
Johnny P. Monteverde
Humboldt Park Health. 312-733-4000
Ashish Mukherjee
Mount Sinai. 773-767-8375
Chadi Nouneh
Interventional cardiology. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-346-5562
Ivan V. Pacold
Cholesterol and lipid disorders; geriatric cardiology; preventive cardiology. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Evans Pappas
Cholesterol and lipid disorders; hypertension. Edward, Naperville. 630-718-2660
Gary R. Pineless
Coronary artery disease; heart failure. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-444-5300
Thomas J. Quinn
Coronary artery disease; geriatric cardiology; heart failure. Northwestern Medicine Palos, Palos Heights. 708-923-4200
Mark Rabbat
Cardiac CT angiography and scanning; coronary artery disease; echocardiography. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Arkady B. Rapoport
Arrhythmias; coronary artery disease; hypertension. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-676-1333
R. Andrew Rauh
Elmhurst. 630-946-2250
Venoodhar Reddy
Cardiovascular computer tomography; diagnostic ultrasound; nuclear cardiology. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680
Elizabeth M. Retzer
Interventional cardiology. Northwestern Medicine McHenry. 815-759-8070
Stuart Rich
Clinical trials; congenital heart disease; heart failure; pulmonary hypertension. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965
Vera H. Rigolin
Echocardiography; valvular heart disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Jason C. Robin
Amyloid heart disease; heart valve disease; nuclear cardiology; transesophageal echocardiography. NorthShore, Glenbrook. 847-869-1499
Daniel A. Rowan
Angioplasty and stent placement; cholesterol and lipid disorders; preventive cardiology. Northwestern Medicine Palos, Palos Heights. 708-923-4200
Gaile Sabaliauskas
Cardiac effects of cancer and cancer therapy; familial hypercholesterolemia. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-719-4799
Priya Sateesha
Heart disease; preventive cardiology. Northwestern Medicine McHenry. 815-759-8070
Matthew Sorrentino
Hypertension; preventive cardiology. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461
Tom K. Stathopoulos
Heart disease; preventive cardiology. Northwestern Medicine McHenry. 815-759-8070
Mushabbar Syed
Advanced cardiac imaging. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Melissa J. Tracy
Echocardiography; cardiac rehabilitation; heart disease in women; noninvasive cardiology. Rush. 312-942-5020
Annabelle Santos Volgman
Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; heart disease in women; prevention. Rush. 312-942-5020
R. Parker Ward
Echocardiography; heart valve disease; nuclear cardiology. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461
Kim A. Williams Sr.
Cardiovascular computed tomography; nuclear cardiology; nuclear medicine. Rush. 312-942-5020
Kurt Williams
Atherosclerosis prevention; atrial fibrillation; cardiomyopathy; echocardiography. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-232-0280
Interventional Cardiology
Nouri Al-Khaled
Angioplasty; echocardiograms; interventional cardiology. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-346-5562
John E. Blair
Coronary angioplasty and stents; echocardiography; heart failure and valve disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461
Noel Camba
Cardiac ultrasound; heart disease in women; percutaneous coronary intervention; preventive cardiology. Heart Care Centers of Illinois, Merrionette Park. 708-824-1114
Edgar S. Carell
Cardiovascular computer topography; peripheral vascular disease; vascular medicine. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
Charles J. Davidson
Transcatheter aortic valve replacement; transcatheter mitral valve repair; transcatheter tricuspid valve repair and replacement. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965
Neeraj Jolly
Angioplasty and stent placement; congenital heart disease; interventional cardiology; peripheral vascular disease. Rush. 312-942-5020
Peter M. Kerwin
Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-435-6100
3
The number of daily servings of leafy green veggies for optimal heart health
“Focusing on nonstarchy vegetables is especially important for people who struggle with weight and heart disease risk. Starchy ones have more calories from carbohydrates and are higher on the glycemic index, a measure of how quickly food affects blood glucose levels. Diets high on this index may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.”
Duane Follman, cardiologist at Amita Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale
Fred S. Leya
Aortic aneurysm; coronary artery disease; heart attack; heart valve disease. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
John J. Lopez
Angioplasty and stent placement; complex coronary artery disease; heart valve disease; interventional cardiology. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Jonathan D. Paul
Coronary artery disease; peripheral vascular disease; venous thromboembolic diseases. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461
Stephen M. Rowley
Angioplasty and stent placement; arrhythmias; heart disease in women; nuclear cardiology. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-719-4799
Gary Schaer
Angiogenesis; complex coronary artery disease; stem cell therapy for heart failure. Rush. 312-942-5020
Ankit A. Shah
Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-618-2500
Atman P. Shah
Carotid artery disease; interventional cardiology; peripheral arterial disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461
R. Jeffrey Snell
Coronary angioplasty and stents; peripheral vascular disease. Rush. 312-942-5020
Hussam Suradi
Congenital heart disease; heart valve disease; peripheral vascular disease. Rush. 312-942-5020
Ranya N. Sweis
Cardiac catheterization; coronary and structural heart interventions. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Donald J. Tanis
Coronary artery disease; echocardiography; nuclear cardiology. Rush, Oak Park. 708-660-2138
Pediatric Cardiology
Abraham Groner
Echocardiography. UChicago Medicine Comer. 773-702-6172
Daniel H. Gruenstein
Adult and child congenital heart disease; cardiac catheterization; interventional cardiology. UChicago Medicine Comer. 773-702-6172
Peter Koenig
Congenital heart disease; echocardiography. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-4100
Stephen M. Neuberger
Cardiac catheterization; echocardiograms; tilt table studies; transesophogeal echocardiogram. Advocate Children’s, Park Ridge. 708-684-5580
David A. Roberson
Congenital heart defects; echocardiography; fetal cardiology. Advocate Children’s, Oak Lawn. 708-684-5580
Philip T. Thrush
Cardiomyopathy; heart failure and transplant. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-4100
Thomas J. Weigel
Congenital heart disease; echocardiography. Lurie Children’s. 312-951-5800
Paula E. Williams
Echocardiography; fetal cardiac imaging. UChicago Medicine Comer. 773-702-6172
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Rudolph Altergott
Coronary artery surgery; heart valve surgery. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 630-324-7900
Mamdouh Bakhos
Heart and lung transplant; hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; minimally invasive cardiac surgery; mitral heart valve surgery. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Husam Balkhy
Atrial fibrillation; coronary artery surgery; robotic and minimally invasive cardiac surgery; totally endoscopic coronary artery bypass surgery. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-2500
45
The age at which the average person should begin screening for prediabetes
“In middle age, many people tend to put on weight around the abdomen, which leads your body to become more resistant to insulin and thus raises your blood glucose. The good news is that there’s almost a 60 percent reduction in the risk of going on to diabetes if you lose 10 percent of your body weight.”
Alan S. Brown, director of the cardiology division at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge
Bryan K. Foy
Heart transplant; LVAD. Edward, Naperville. 630-416-8500
Valluvan Jeevanandam
Artificial heart devices; bloodless heart surgery; heart transplant; minimally invasive heart valve surgery. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-2500
Axel W. Joob
Aneurysm; cardiovascular surgery; coronary artery surgery; thoracic surgery. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-723-1550
Malek G. Massad
Coronary artery, heart valve, and lung surgery; heart and lung transplant. UI Health. 312-996-4942
Patrick M. McCarthy
Heart valve surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965
Edwin McGee Jr.
Heart transplant; heart valve surgery; mechanical assist devices; robotic cardiac surgery. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Patroklos S. Pappas
LVAD; robotic cardiac surgery. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-346-4040
Jeffrey P. Schwartz
Aortic aneurysm; cardiac surgery; heart and lung transplant. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
