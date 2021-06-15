Don’t see the specialty you’re looking for? Find the top doctors in these fields in the following issues.

Subspecialties

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Rishi K. Arora

Atrial fibrillation; defibrillators; pacemakers. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278

Adarsh Bhan

Atrial fibrillation; ventricular arrhythmias. Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-799-8700

Martin C. Burke

Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; ventricular tachycardia ablation. CorVita Health & Associates, Orland Park. 773-432-4800

Alexandru B. Chicos

Arrhythmia ablation; cardiac sarcoidosis research. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-2745

Steven P. Chough

Atrial fibrillation; cardiac electrophysiology; familial hypercholesterolemia; pulmonary vein isolation. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-719-4799

Erica D. Engelstein

Arrhythmias. Amita Health St. Elizabeth. 773-326-2244

Westby G. Fisher

Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; catheter and radio-frequency ablation. NorthShore, Glenbrook. 847-657-1819

78 The percentage of recently recovered COVID patients who show heart abnormalities on MRIs “The most common is inflammation in the heart muscle or the lining around the heart. The most dangerous are heart attacks, heart failure, and ventricular arrhythmias. Fortunately, those are rare — I’d say less than 1 percent have life-threatening manifestations. So you don’t need to be evaluated by a cardiologist unless you have warning signs such as shortness of breath, fatigue upon exertion, or fainting.” Roderick H. Tung, director of cardiac electrophysiology and EP laboratories at UChicago Medicine

Mehran Jabbarzadeh

Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; defibrillators; pacemakers. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-367-7171

Eric J. Kessler

Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; defibrillators; pacemakers. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-367-7171

Mohammed Nasir Khan

Atrial fibrillation; catheter ablation; defibrillators; heart failure; pacemakers. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680

Bradley P. Knight

Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; defibrillators; pacemakers. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965

Kousik Krishnan

Atrial fibrillation; catheter ablation; heart disease in athletes; left atrial appendage occlusion. Rush. 312-942-5020

Scott M. Miller

Arrhythmias; catheter ablation; defibrillators; pacemakers. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-698-5500

Mouyyad Rahaby

Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; heart failure. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-367-7171

Richard G. Trohman

Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; catheter ablation. Rush. 312-942-5020

Roderick H. Tung

Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; catheter ablation; ventricular tachycardia ablation. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461

David J. Wilber

Atrial fibrillation; arrhythmias; heart failure. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Cardiovascular Disease

Pierrot S. Abi-Mansour

Arrhythmias. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-636-7575

Brian H. Albert

Coronary artery disease; echocardiography; preventive cardiology. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-618-2500

Jay H. Alexander

Coronary artery disease; preventive cardiology. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-444-5300

Francis Almeda

Interventional cardiology. UChicago Medicine Ingalls, Harvey. 708-331-2200

Joan E. Briller

Cardiac stress testing; echocardiography; heart disease in pregnancy and women. UI Health. 312-996-6730

Alan S. Brown

Cholesterol; echocardiography; familial hypercholesterolemia; lipid disorders; preventive cardiology. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-723-2445

Vincent J. Bufalino

Coronary artery disease; preventive cardiology. Edward, Naperville. 630-527-2730

David R. Campbell

Arrhythmias; congestive heart failure; coronary artery disease. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-444-5300

Adalberto Campo

Amita Health St. Elizabeth. 773-326-2244

Maria Rosa Costanzo

Congestive heart failure; heart transplant. Edward, Naperville. 630-527-2730

William G. Cotts

Heart failure and transplant. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 877-684-4327

Michael Davidson

Cholesterol and lipid disorders; preventive cardiology. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461

Jeanne DeCara

Cardiac imaging; coronary artery and heart valve disease; heart disease in cancer patients. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461

Daniele De Girolami

Cardiac imaging; interventional cardiology. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-729-3280

Jessica Delaney

Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; cardiac catheterization; defibrillators; pacemakers. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-232-0280

Stamatis Dimitropoulos

Vein disorders. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-963-4000

John F. Dongas

Cardiac electrophysiology; defibrillators; pacemakers. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-740-1900

Dan Fintel

Cholesterol and lipid disorders; coronary artery disease; nuclear cardiology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965

Duane Follman

Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-789-3422

Gary Gibbs

Advanced and congestive heart failure; transplant cardiology. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-789-3422

William J. Gries

Echocardiography; peripheral vascular disease; preventive cardiology. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680

Syed A. Hasan

Angioplasty and stent placement; coronary artery sisease; heart valve disease; interventional cardiology. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-888-2320

Alain L. Heroux

Heart failure and transplant. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Jerome L. Hines

Cardiovascular computer tomography; interventional cardiology. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-789-3422

Less than 40 The percentage of clinical trial enrollees for heart disease and stroke treatments who are women (only 3 percent are women of color) “Heart disease is the top killer of American women, and they need to be included in studies of valves, devices, and especially medications. Participating has some definite benefits for you, too: We would know if the drug is effective for you, and even if you get the placebo, you could be a candidate for the drug once it’s approved.” Marla A. Mendelson, medical director of the Program for Women’s Cardiovascular Health at Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Charles Jaffe

Atrial fibrillation; coronary artery disease; heart failure; preventive cardiology. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-549-0170

Dinesh K. Kalra

Cardiac CT angiography and MRI; congenital heart disease; echocardiography. Rush. 312-942-5020

Thomas T. Kason

Heart disease; nuclear cardiology; preventive cardiology. Silver Cross, New Lenox. 708-274-3278

Clifford Kavinsky

Congenital heart disease; heart valve disease. Rush. 312-942-5020

Dennis M. Killian

Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-740-1900

David I. Koenigsberg

Angioplasty and stent placement. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-663-8410

George T. Kondos

Coronary artery disease; coronary calcium imaging; preventive cardiology; valvular heart disease. UI Health. 312-996-6730

Philip B. Krause

Congestive heart failure; coronary artery and heart valve disease. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-676-1333

Mark B. Lampert

Echocardiography; noninvasive, nuclear, and preventive cardiology. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-864-3278

Roberto M. Lang

Cardiac ultrasound; echocardiography; heart failure and valve disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461

Gregory M. Lewis

Arrhythmias; cardiac electrophysiology; defibrillators; pacemakers; preventive cardiology. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-789-3422

James Liao

Cholesterol and lipid disorders; noninvasive cardiology; peripheral vascular disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461

Donald M. Lloyd-Jones

Cholesterol and lipid disorders; hypertension; prevention. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278

Gregory P. Macaluso

Heart failure and transplant. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-274-3278

Joseph C. Marek

Angioplasty and stent placement; coronary artery disease; hypertension; preventive cardiology. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-719-4799

Jeffrey J. Marogil

Echocardiography; nuclear cardiology. NorthShore, Glenbrook. 847-869-1499

Seif A. Martini

Silver Cross, New Lenox. 815-740-1900

Thomas A. Mayer

NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-444-5300

Robert P. Mazurek

Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-843-0726

Thomas L. McKiernan

Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Elizabeth M. McNally

Aortopathies; cardiac neuromuscular; cardiomyopathies; inherited cardiovascular disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965

David J. Mehlman

Coronary artery and heart valve disease; echocardiography. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965

Marla A. Mendelson

Congenital heart disease; heart disease in pregnancy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965

Johnny P. Monteverde

Humboldt Park Health. 312-733-4000

Ashish Mukherjee

Mount Sinai. 773-767-8375

Chadi Nouneh

Interventional cardiology. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-346-5562

Ivan V. Pacold

Cholesterol and lipid disorders; geriatric cardiology; preventive cardiology. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Evans Pappas

Cholesterol and lipid disorders; hypertension. Edward, Naperville. 630-718-2660

Gary R. Pineless

Coronary artery disease; heart failure. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-444-5300

Thomas J. Quinn

Coronary artery disease; geriatric cardiology; heart failure. Northwestern Medicine Palos, Palos Heights. 708-923-4200

Mark Rabbat

Cardiac CT angiography and scanning; coronary artery disease; echocardiography. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Arkady B. Rapoport

Arrhythmias; coronary artery disease; hypertension. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-676-1333

R. Andrew Rauh

Elmhurst. 630-946-2250

Venoodhar Reddy

Cardiovascular computer tomography; diagnostic ultrasound; nuclear cardiology. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680

Elizabeth M. Retzer

Interventional cardiology. Northwestern Medicine McHenry. 815-759-8070

Stuart Rich

Clinical trials; congenital heart disease; heart failure; pulmonary hypertension. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965

Vera H. Rigolin

Echocardiography; valvular heart disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278

Jason C. Robin

Amyloid heart disease; heart valve disease; nuclear cardiology; transesophageal echocardiography. NorthShore, Glenbrook. 847-869-1499

Daniel A. Rowan

Angioplasty and stent placement; cholesterol and lipid disorders; preventive cardiology. Northwestern Medicine Palos, Palos Heights. 708-923-4200

Gaile Sabaliauskas

Cardiac effects of cancer and cancer therapy; familial hypercholesterolemia. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-719-4799

Priya Sateesha

Heart disease; preventive cardiology. Northwestern Medicine McHenry. 815-759-8070

Matthew Sorrentino

Hypertension; preventive cardiology. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461

Tom K. Stathopoulos

Heart disease; preventive cardiology. Northwestern Medicine McHenry. 815-759-8070

Mushabbar Syed

Advanced cardiac imaging. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Melissa J. Tracy

Echocardiography; cardiac rehabilitation; heart disease in women; noninvasive cardiology. Rush. 312-942-5020

Annabelle Santos Volgman

Arrhythmias; atrial fibrillation; heart disease in women; prevention. Rush. 312-942-5020

R. Parker Ward

Echocardiography; heart valve disease; nuclear cardiology. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461

Kim A. Williams Sr.

Cardiovascular computed tomography; nuclear cardiology; nuclear medicine. Rush. 312-942-5020

Kurt Williams

Atherosclerosis prevention; atrial fibrillation; cardiomyopathy; echocardiography. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-232-0280

Interventional Cardiology

Nouri Al-Khaled

Angioplasty; echocardiograms; interventional cardiology. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-346-5562

John E. Blair

Coronary angioplasty and stents; echocardiography; heart failure and valve disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461

Noel Camba

Cardiac ultrasound; heart disease in women; percutaneous coronary intervention; preventive cardiology. Heart Care Centers of Illinois, Merrionette Park. 708-824-1114

Edgar S. Carell

Cardiovascular computer topography; peripheral vascular disease; vascular medicine. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-789-3422

Charles J. Davidson

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement; transcatheter mitral valve repair; transcatheter tricuspid valve repair and replacement. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965

Neeraj Jolly

Angioplasty and stent placement; congenital heart disease; interventional cardiology; peripheral vascular disease. Rush. 312-942-5020

Peter M. Kerwin

Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-435-6100

3 The number of daily servings of leafy green veggies for optimal heart health “Focusing on nonstarchy vegetables is especially important for people who struggle with weight and heart disease risk. Starchy ones have more calories from carbohydrates and are higher on the glycemic index, a measure of how quickly food affects blood glucose levels. Diets high on this index may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.” Duane Follman, cardiologist at Amita Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale

Fred S. Leya

Aortic aneurysm; coronary artery disease; heart attack; heart valve disease. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

John J. Lopez

Angioplasty and stent placement; complex coronary artery disease; heart valve disease; interventional cardiology. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Jonathan D. Paul

Coronary artery disease; peripheral vascular disease; venous thromboembolic diseases. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461

Stephen M. Rowley

Angioplasty and stent placement; arrhythmias; heart disease in women; nuclear cardiology. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-719-4799

Gary Schaer

Angiogenesis; complex coronary artery disease; stem cell therapy for heart failure. Rush. 312-942-5020

Ankit A. Shah

Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-618-2500

Atman P. Shah

Carotid artery disease; interventional cardiology; peripheral arterial disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-9461

R. Jeffrey Snell

Coronary angioplasty and stents; peripheral vascular disease. Rush. 312-942-5020

Hussam Suradi

Congenital heart disease; heart valve disease; peripheral vascular disease. Rush. 312-942-5020

Ranya N. Sweis

Cardiac catheterization; coronary and structural heart interventions. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278

Donald J. Tanis

Coronary artery disease; echocardiography; nuclear cardiology. Rush, Oak Park. 708-660-2138

Pediatric Cardiology

Abraham Groner

Echocardiography. UChicago Medicine Comer. 773-702-6172

Daniel H. Gruenstein

Adult and child congenital heart disease; cardiac catheterization; interventional cardiology. UChicago Medicine Comer. 773-702-6172

Peter Koenig

Congenital heart disease; echocardiography. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-4100

Stephen M. Neuberger

Cardiac catheterization; echocardiograms; tilt table studies; transesophogeal echocardiogram. Advocate Children’s, Park Ridge. 708-684-5580

David A. Roberson

Congenital heart defects; echocardiography; fetal cardiology. Advocate Children’s, Oak Lawn. 708-684-5580

Philip T. Thrush

Cardiomyopathy; heart failure and transplant. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-4100

Thomas J. Weigel

Congenital heart disease; echocardiography. Lurie Children’s. 312-951-5800

Paula E. Williams

Echocardiography; fetal cardiac imaging. UChicago Medicine Comer. 773-702-6172

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Rudolph Altergott

Coronary artery surgery; heart valve surgery. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 630-324-7900

Mamdouh Bakhos

Heart and lung transplant; hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; minimally invasive cardiac surgery; mitral heart valve surgery. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Husam Balkhy

Atrial fibrillation; coronary artery surgery; robotic and minimally invasive cardiac surgery; totally endoscopic coronary artery bypass surgery. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-2500

45 The age at which the average person should begin screening for prediabetes “In middle age, many people tend to put on weight around the abdomen, which leads your body to become more resistant to insulin and thus raises your blood glucose. The good news is that there’s almost a 60 percent reduction in the risk of going on to diabetes if you lose 10 percent of your body weight.” Alan S. Brown, director of the cardiology division at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge

Bryan K. Foy

Heart transplant; LVAD. Edward, Naperville. 630-416-8500

Valluvan Jeevanandam

Artificial heart devices; bloodless heart surgery; heart transplant; minimally invasive heart valve surgery. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-2500

Axel W. Joob

Aneurysm; cardiovascular surgery; coronary artery surgery; thoracic surgery. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-723-1550

Malek G. Massad

Coronary artery, heart valve, and lung surgery; heart and lung transplant. UI Health. 312-996-4942

Patrick M. McCarthy

Heart valve surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965

Edwin McGee Jr.

Heart transplant; heart valve surgery; mechanical assist devices; robotic cardiac surgery. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Patroklos S. Pappas

LVAD; robotic cardiac surgery. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-346-4040

Jeffrey P. Schwartz

Aortic aneurysm; cardiac surgery; heart and lung transplant. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

