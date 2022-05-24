Photograph: BRND House

1 Mother’s Ruin

What:An outpost of the classic New York City neighborhood cocktail bar lands in Logan Square, slushies and all.

Why:It’s an unpretentious spot for riffs on classic cocktails and rotating frozen drinks. Keep yourself sated by ordering snacks off the solid bar food menu — the pimento cheese with pepper jelly and fried saltines and slaw-topped fried chicken sandwich with Old Bay waffle fries are instant classics.

Where:2943 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Anthony Tahlier Photography

2 Alpana

What:Alpana Singh opens her elegant namesake restaurant, where dishes are created with the flavors of wine in mind.

Why:Whether you order the Brussels sprout crostini or the pistachio pesto pasta, Singh has the perfect pairing.

Where:831 N. State St., Gold Coast Website

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

3 Union

What:Charcuterie fave Lardon gets a local-beer-focused sister.

Why:If Lardon is for lunch, Union is for dinner, with wood-grilled pork chops and brisket burgers.

Where:2202 N. California Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

4 Easy Does It

What:You know the natural wine bar and shop for its awesome patio; now the sunny indoor space has finally opened.

Why:You can sip a fresh glass of rosé or cider and snack on cheeses and tinned fish, no matter the weather.

Where:2354 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Peter Kim

5 Jimmy’s Pizza Cafe

What:The longtime New York slice purveyor opens in larger, more tricked-out digs.

Why:Have your pepperoni slice and garlic knots with a beer while watching the game.

Where:2434 W. Montrose Ave., Ravenswood Website

Photograph: Felton Kizer

6 Sueños x Soho Friends

What:Stephen Sandoval hosts a Baja seafood pop-up at Soho House.

Why:Tuna tostadas with salsa macha and oysters with cucumber channel summer by the shore.

Where:113–125 N. Green St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Matthew Reeves

7 Rose Lounge

What:Italian hot spot Adalina opens a sleek, hidden cocktail bar underneath the restaurant.

Why:Keep the night going with cocktails like the Madam Broker, a fruity gin sparkler.

Where:912 N. State St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Liang Crispy Roll

8 Liang Crispy Roll

What:Tony Hu’s latest: an outpost of the Crispy Roll chain in Chinatown Square Plaza.

Why:Swing by for rolls stuffed with fillings like crispy lemon shrimp and Korean grilled chicken.

Where:2161 S. China Pl., Chinatown Website

Photograph: Zach Engel

9 Galit

What:The Middle Eastern favorite joins the Michelin-starred ranks.

Why:The prix fixe menu comes loaded with fun options, from smoked turkey shawarma with amba to foie gras blintzes.

Where:2429 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Don Pablo’s Kitchen and Bakeshop

10 Don Pablo’s Kitchen & Bakeshop

What:A Chilean empanada shop with a variety of tasty fillings

Why:Start with the savory Greek Tragedy (artichokes, cremini mushrooms, Kalamata olives, and feta) and grab the sweet Granny (cinnamon apples) for dessert.

Where:1007 W. Argyle St., Uptown Website