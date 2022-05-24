1 Mother’s Ruin
What:An outpost of the classic New York City neighborhood cocktail bar lands in Logan Square, slushies and all.
Why:It’s an unpretentious spot for riffs on classic cocktails and rotating frozen drinks. Keep yourself sated by ordering snacks off the solid bar food menu — the pimento cheese with pepper jelly and fried saltines and slaw-topped fried chicken sandwich with Old Bay waffle fries are instant classics.
Where:2943 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website
2 Alpana
What:Alpana Singh opens her elegant namesake restaurant, where dishes are created with the flavors of wine in mind.
Why:Whether you order the Brussels sprout crostini or the pistachio pesto pasta, Singh has the perfect pairing.
Where:831 N. State St., Gold Coast Website
3 Union
What:Charcuterie fave Lardon gets a local-beer-focused sister.
Why:If Lardon is for lunch, Union is for dinner, with wood-grilled pork chops and brisket burgers.
Where:2202 N. California Ave., Logan Square Website
4 Easy Does It
What:You know the natural wine bar and shop for its awesome patio; now the sunny indoor space has finally opened.
Why:You can sip a fresh glass of rosé or cider and snack on cheeses and tinned fish, no matter the weather.
Where:2354 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website
5 Jimmy’s Pizza Cafe
What:The longtime New York slice purveyor opens in larger, more tricked-out digs.
Why:Have your pepperoni slice and garlic knots with a beer while watching the game.
Where:2434 W. Montrose Ave., Ravenswood Website
6 Sueños x Soho Friends
What:Stephen Sandoval hosts a Baja seafood pop-up at Soho House.
Why:Tuna tostadas with salsa macha and oysters with cucumber channel summer by the shore.
Where:113–125 N. Green St., West Loop Website
7 Rose Lounge
What:Italian hot spot Adalina opens a sleek, hidden cocktail bar underneath the restaurant.
Why:Keep the night going with cocktails like the Madam Broker, a fruity gin sparkler.
Where:912 N. State St., Near North Side Website
8 Liang Crispy Roll
What:Tony Hu’s latest: an outpost of the Crispy Roll chain in Chinatown Square Plaza.
Why:Swing by for rolls stuffed with fillings like crispy lemon shrimp and Korean grilled chicken.
Where:2161 S. China Pl., Chinatown Website
9 Galit
What:The Middle Eastern favorite joins the Michelin-starred ranks.
Why:The prix fixe menu comes loaded with fun options, from smoked turkey shawarma with amba to foie gras blintzes.
Where:2429 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park Website
10 Don Pablo’s Kitchen & Bakeshop
What:A Chilean empanada shop with a variety of tasty fillings
Why:Start with the savory Greek Tragedy (artichokes, cremini mushrooms, Kalamata olives, and feta) and grab the sweet Granny (cinnamon apples) for dessert.
Where:1007 W. Argyle St., Uptown Website