Where to Buy Now Supercharged demand. Record-low inventory. Soaring prices. Welcome to the wildest housing market in recent memory. But good values are still out there. Here’s where to look. By Carisa Crawford Chappell Illustrations by Greg Clarke June 1, 2022, 10:28 am Where to Buy Now: City Even in this tight housing market, you can still find a decent deal. Here are eight neighborhoods to consider. Read more Where to Buy Now: Suburbs Demand is high, but there are still good values out there. Here are seven suburbs worth a look. Read more Realtor Talk Luis Vasquez, a Chicago market manager at Redfin, offers advice on navigating the wild local housing market. Read more What Your Home Is Worth The latest price data for 74 neighborhoods and 242 suburbs Read more