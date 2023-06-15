I am not a trained chef, but I am a trained eater and cook,” says Anupy Singla, 54. Born in India, she started working in Chicago in 1999 as a reporter for CLTV’s morning show. Inspired by her grandfather and his traditional way of cooking, Singla made a career pivot in 2010 and cofounded the lifestyle brand Indian as Apple Pie, which has grown to encompass a line of spices and four cookbooks. Her latest, Instant Pot Indian, came out in April.

Cooking, not surprisingly, is a big part of Singla’s wellness routine. She approaches it as a meditative exercise, as well as an opportunity to be healthful. The same goes for her other hobby: surfing. While earning her master’s in Asian studies at the University of Hawaii, she learned to ride the waves. “The ocean is that place you can go and be yourself, no judgment,” says Singla, who lives in Lincoln Park with her husband, two teenage daughters, and Australian shepherd.

Photography: (pineapple) Getty Images; (drink) iStock

What’s your morning routine?

“I’m up between 5 and 5:30 a.m. and journal before I hit the gym. It’s all about getting a workout in first thing because I will not get to it later. I try to sneak in a homemade juice with pineapple because it really cleanses your gut. I’ll also throw in celery, cucumber, coconut water, and a little Indian vegetable called karela.”

What is it about water that inspires you?

“Lake Michigan is such an expansive body. It feels like I’m near an ocean. It just calms me. It helps me refocus and meditate. I’ve become motivated to invest in a wetsuit. I’ve been wanting to actually surf in Lake Michigan for a long time.”

How are you training to get back on a surfboard?

“My mission is to do 15 minutes of yoga with my workouts every morning, seven days a week. I am trying to increase my stamina in terms of running. I used to go three miles at a time, and now it’s like five, six. Also, getting up early has changed my flexibility and lightness and my ability to pop up on my board.”

What pumps you up while you work out?

“I have been listening intensely on ear pods to Robin Sharma. He wrote The 5 AM Club [about the benefits of early rising]. He talks about focusing on creativity, and it’s really changed my life.”