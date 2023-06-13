Related: The Beauty Gurus

You Can Get Your Zit Zapped Guru: Murad Alam, dermatologist at Northwestern Medical Group Have a huge presentation or an important event coming up? Inevitably, a pimple will emerge. But many people don’t realize there’s a day-of fix, says Alam: Dermatologists can inject a tiny amount of steroid into the zit, which reduces inflammation, helping it look better quickly. It only takes a minute, and doctors are used to handling such requests in a pinch.

Use a Moisturizer That Has Hyaluronic Acid Guru: Juliana Basko-Plluska, dermatologist at Basko Dermatology The ingredient attracts water, which “gives us volume as well as hydration,” restoring the skin’s natural fullness, says Basko-Plluska. She recommends applying moisturizer in the morning and at night, year-round. “One misconception is that you should use it just in the wintertime.”

Tretinoin Can Do Wonders for Your Skin Guru: Julie A. Moore, dermatologist at Moore Dermatology Associates You may be familiar with retinol, an over-the-counter topical treatment. But Moore calls it the “weaker cousin” of a retinoid she often prescribes called tretinoin. She says it’s consistently effective in boosting collagen growth and fading brown spots. Worried it’s out of your price range? Dermatologists can often apply coupons to bring your out-of-pocket costs down to $25 for a tube that will last months.

Clean Your Face to Avoid Botox Bruises Guru: Todd A. Baker, plastic surgeon at Advocate Medical Group Avoid wearing makeup the day of the procedure. You want your face as clean as possible so the injector can easily spot — and thus avoid — the very fine veins. “That’s the No. 1 thing to lessen bruising,” says Baker. Also helpful, he says: icing your face before and after.