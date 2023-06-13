Related: My No. 1 Beauty Tip

Note: Each doctor’s primary hospital affiliation, when there is one, is given in parentheses if not evident from the practice name.

Cosmetic Dermatology Daryn Abraham

Allergy, asthma. Northwestern Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-9610 Murad Alam

Botox, laser surgery. Northwestern Medical Group, Streeterville. 312-695-6647 (Northwestern Memorial) Stefanie Ali

Dermatopathology, Botox, fillers. Derick Dermatology, Naperville. 847-381-8899 Martha P. Arroyo

Acne, rosacea, psoriasis. Lakeside Dermatology, Libertyville. 847-367-5575 (Advocate Condell) Juliana Basko-Plluska

Acne, rosacea, Botox, dermatopathology, psoriasis, eczema. Basko Dermatology, Naperville. 630-596-8045 (Edward) Mark Allan Berk

Laser surgery, acne, psoriasis. Skin Care Center, Lake Forest. 847-234-6121 (Advocate Masonic) Kenneth B. Bielinski

Acne, Botox, fillers, laser hair removal. Skin MD, Orland Park. 708-636-3767 (Advocate Christ) Tracy Campbell

Dermatologic surgery, Botox, fillers. Derick Dermatology, Elgin. 847-381-8899 Jordan Carqueville

Facial rejuvenation, dermatologic surgery. Derm Institute of Chicago, Magnificent Mile. 312-319-1978 (Advocate Good Samaritan) Jerome M. Garden

Laser surgery, hemangiomas, facial rejuvenation, Botox, fillers. Physicians Laser and Dermatology Institute, Streeterville. 312-280-0890 (Northwestern Memorial) Scott Glazer

Collagen, fillers, Botox, varicose veins, psoriasis, acne, eczema, rosacea, sclerotherapy. Glazer Dermatology, Buffalo Grove. 847-459-6611 (Northwest Community) Jennifer Hensley

Botox, fillers. Derick Dermatology, McHenry. 847-381-8899 Andrew Johnson

Botox, fillers. Derick Dermatology, Geneva. 847-381-8899 Matthew Kelleher

Chemical peels, extraction, Botox, fillers, antiaging, ear piercing. Premier Dermatology, Crest Hill. 815-741-4343 (Silver Cross) Magdalena Kobierska

Botox, fillers. Derick Dermatology, Buffalo Grove. 847-381-8899 Amanda LaReau

Botox, fillers. Derick Dermatology, Orland Park. 847-381-8899 Paula Malhotra

Botox, fillers. CSC Steil Dermatology, Hinsdale. 630-455-0045 Julie A. Moore

Botox, fillers, psoriasis. Moore Dermatology Associates, Melrose Park. 708-450-5086 Jennee Rommel

Botox, fillers. Derick Dermatology, Crystal Lake. 847-381-8899 Andrew Scheman

Neurotoxins, Botox, Dysport, fillers, Kybella. North Shore Center for Medical Aesthetics, Northbrook. 847-480-1111 (Northwestern Lake Forest) Jessica Sheehan

Dermatologic surgery, Botox, fillers. Derick Dermatology, Arlington Heights. 847-381-8899 Melinda Simon

Botox, fillers. Derick Dermatology, Libertyville. 847-381-8899 Christina Steil

Botox, fillers. CSC Steil Dermatology, Hinsdale. 630-455-0045 (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Amy Forman Taub

Pigmentation, sun damage, redness, Botox, fillers, laser skin resurfacing, skin tightening, acne. Advanced Dermatology, Lincolnshire. 847-459-6400 (Northwestern Memorial) Andrew Thompson

Acne, pediatric dermatology, Botox, fillers. Derick Dermatology, Elgin. 847-381-8899 Dina Yaghmai

Laser surgery. Physicians Laser and Dermatology Institute, Streeterville. 312-280-0890 (Northwestern Memorial) Oculoplastics Adam J. Cohen

Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, cosmetic face and eye surgery, blepharoplasty. AJC Eyelid & Facial Plastic Surgery, Glenview. 847-834-0390 (Ascension St. Francis) Paul O. Phelps

Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, blepharoplasty. Chicago Oculofacial Plastic Surgery, Lincoln Park. 312-888-5754 (Northwestern Memorial) Pete Setabutr

Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, blepharoplasty, orbital diseases, orbital surgery. UI Health Chicago Eye & Ear Infirmary, Near West Side. 312-996-9120 K. Sheila Shifrin

Cosmetic eye surgery, blepharoplasty. Chicago Eyelid, South Loop. 312-590-3572 (Advocate South Suburban) Kenya M. Williams

Cosmetic eye surgery, blepharoplasty, oculoplastic surgery. Chicago Oculofacial Consultants, Loop. 312-392-1429 (Rush) Kathryn P. Winkler

Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, blepharoplasty, brow lift. Chicagoland Oculoplastics Consultants, Des Plaines. 224-567-8480 (Northwest Community) Stephen J. Winkler

Cosmetic eye surgery, blepharoplasty, oculoplastic and orbital surgery, brow lift. Chicagoland Oculoplastics Consultants, Des Plaines. 224-567-8480 (Northwest Community) Facial Plastic Surgery Daniel G.

Danahey Rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, face-lift, brow lift, neck lift, otoplasty, Botox, fillers, Moh’s repair. Duly Health and Care, Glen Ellyn. 630-545-7840 (Northwestern Central DuPage) Steven Dayan

Plastic and reconstructive facial surgery, cosmetic face and neck surgery, blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty. SDMD Chicago Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, Magnificent Mile. 312-335-2070 (Ascension St. Joseph Chicago) Samuel Girgis

Cosmetic and plastic facial surgery. Drs. Girgis and Associates, Hinsdale. 630-323-5214 (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Raymond J. Konior

Hair restoration and transplant. Chicago Hair Institute, Oakbrook Terrace. 630-937-3449 (Loyola) Peter C. Revenaugh

Cosmetic face and neck surgery, facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, head and neck cancer reconstruction, facial paralysis. Rush Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Near West Side. 312-942-6100 Bryan W. Rubach

Cosmetic face and neck surgery, laser surgery. Center for Cosmetic and Laser Surgery, Naperville. 630-851-3223 (Edward) Anil Shah

Cosmetic and reconstructive facial surgery, rhinoplasty, facial rejuvenation. Shah Aesthetics, River North. 312-944-0117 (UChicago) Mobeen A. Shirazi

Cosmetic face and neck surgery, reconstructive surgery. Affiliated Ear, Nose and Throat Physicians, Woodstock. 815-338-4600 (Northwestern Woodstock) Douglas M. Sidle

Blepharoplasty, plastic and reconstructive facial surgery, facial paralysis, Botox. Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology, Streeterville. 312-695-8182 (Northwestern Memorial) Ryan M. Smith

Cosmetic face and neck surgery, facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, head and neck cancer reconstruction, facial paralysis. Rush Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Near West Side. 312-942-6100 Dean Toriumi

Rhinoplasty, cosmetic and reconstructive facial surgery. Toriumi Facial Plastics, Gold Coast. 312-741-3202 (Rush) Curtis G. Walsh

Cosmetic and reconstructive facial surgery. Century Ear, Nose and Throat, Head and Neck Surgery, Orland Park. 708-460-0007 (Advocate Christ) Plastic Surgery Bradley Ashpole

Cosmetic breast surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive face and body surgery. Ashpole Plastic Surgery, Schaumburg. 847-884-8346 (Ascension St. Alexius) Ramsen Azizi

Cosmetic and reconstructive breast and body surgery, liposuction, body contouring. RAM Plastic Surgery, Albany Park. 312-337-3010 (Ascension St. Francis) Todd A. Baker

Reconstructive plastic surgery. Advocate Medical Group, Park Ridge. 847-297-6380 (Advocate Lutheran General) Bruce Samuel Bauer

Reconstructive surgery, cleft palate and lip, ear reshaping, pediatric plastic surgery. Center for Advanced Care, South Loop. 773-702-6302 (UChicago) Steven P. Bloch

Cosmetic face and body surgery, liposuction, body contouring, blepharoplasty. Body by Bloch, Highland Park. 847-432-0840 (NorthShore Highland Park) Jacob Bloom

Cosmetic face and body surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery, Botox, facial rejuvenation. Bloom Plastic Surgery, Gold Coast. 312-549-8691 (Advocate Masonic) Eleanor I. Bucholz

Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood. 888-584-7888 Michael Y. Byun

Cosmetic facial surgery, facial trauma and fractures, pediatric plastic surgery. Chicago Cosmetic Surgery, Near North Side. 847-513-6899 (Advocate Lutheran General) Laurie Casas

Cosmetic surgery. Casas Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Glenview. 847-657-6884 (NorthShore Glenbrook) David W. Chang

Breast reconstruction, microsurgery. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. 773-702-6302 (UChicago) Victor G. Cimino

Cosmetic and reconstructive face and breast surgery, maxillofacial surgery, cleft palate and lip, Kybella, face-lift, labiaplasty. Chicago Surgical Specialists, Park Ridge. 847-268-3910 (Gottlieb) Lorri Cobbins

Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, breast augmentation, cosmetic facial surgery. Aesthetic Institute of Chicago, West Loop. 312-258-9100 John Q. Cook

Face-lift, blepharoplasty, cosmetic breast and body surgery, body contouring. Whole Beauty Institute, Magnificent Mile. 312-751-2112 (Rush) Joseph L. Daw Jr.

Cosmetic face and body surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery, liposuction, body contouring, Botox, fillers, rhinoplasty. Liposuction and Cosmetic Surgery Institute, Arlington Heights. 847-259-1000 (Advocate Good Samaritan) Gordon H. Derman

Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, hand surgery. Chicago Center for Plastic Reconstructive and Hand Surgery, Near West Side. 312-563-4488 (Rush) Amir Dorafshar

Cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, facial and craniofacial surgery. Rush Plastic Surgery/Craniofacial Center, Near West Side. 312-563-3000 Gregory A. Dumanian

Abdominal wall reconstruction, microsurgery, cosmetic surgery, hand surgery. Northwestern Medicine Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Practice, Streeterville. 312-695-6022 (Northwestern Memorial) Michael A. Epstein

Cosmetic face and breast surgery, rhinoplasty. Concierge Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery, Northbrook. 847-205-1680 (NorthShore) Julius Few

Face-lift, CoolSculpting, facial rejuvenation, fillers, rhinoplasty, ethnic cosmetic surgery, blepharoplasty. Few Institute, Magnificent Mile. 312-202-0882 Neil A. Fine

Cosmetic face and body surgery, reconstructive breast surgery, microsurgery. Northwestern Specialists in Plastic Surgery, Streeterville. 312-266-6240 (Northwestern Memorial) Peter D. Geldner

Breast augmentation and lift, breast reduction, liposuction, body contouring, face-lift, CoolSculpting, labiaplasty, neck lift, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty. Geldner Center, Streeterville. 312-981-4440 (Advocate Masonic) Bahram Ghaderi

Cosmetic and reconstructive face and body surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction, body contouring. St. Charles Plastic Surgery, St. Charles. 630-762-9697 (Northwestern Central DuPage) Arun Gosain

Pediatric craniofacial surgery, reconstructive facial surgery, cleft palate and lip, vascular malformations, birthmarks. Lurie Children’s Hospital, Streeterville. 312-227-6250 Lawrence J. Gottlieb

Reconstructive plastic surgery, surgery for burns. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. 773-702-6302 (UChicago) Karol A. Gutowski

Cosmetic and reconstructive face and breast surgery, liposuction, body contouring, Kybella, face-lift, labiaplasty. Afresh Med Spa & Plastic Surgery, Glenview. 847-786-5200 (NorthShore Evanston) Lawrence H. Iteld

Cosmetic facial surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery, blepharoplasty, liposuction, body contouring, rhinoplasty, CoolSculpting, Kybella, face-lift, labiaplasty. Iteld Plastic Surgery, Goose Island. 312-757-4505 (Advocate Masonic) Ramasamy Kalimuthu

Cosmetic face and body surgery, hand surgery, reconstructive surgery. Suburban Plastic Surgery, Oak Lawn. 708-636-8222 (Advocate Christ) George Kokosis

Cosmetic face and body surgery, reconstructive surgery. Rush Plastic Surgery/Craniofacial Center, Near West Side. 312-563-3000 M. Vincent Makhlouf

Cosmetic face and breast surgery, liposuction, body contouring, butt lift, abdominoplasty, hand surgery, blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, labiaplasty, otoplasty. Enhanced Form Plastic Surgery, Des Plaines. 847-297-8001 (Swedish) David Erik Morris

Pediatric surgery, cosmetic surgery, maxillofacial and craniofacial surgery, facial reconstruction. UI Health Craniofacial Center, Near West Side. 312-996-7546 Thomas Anthony Mustoe

Face-lift, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, breast reconstruction and augmentation, liposuction, body contouring, labiaplasty, Botox, fillers. TLKM Plastic Surgery, Magnificent Mile. 312-788-2560 Pravin Kumar Patel

Pediatric plastic surgery, craniofacial surgery, cleft palate and lip, reconstructive surgery. UI Health Craniofacial Center, Near West Side. 312-996-7546 Otto J. Placik

Cosmetic face and body surgery, breast augmentation, Kybella, face-lift, breast revision, labiaplasty. Associated Plastic Surgeons, Magnificent Mile. 312-787-5313 (Northwest Community) Loren S. Schechter

Gender affirmation surgery, reconstructive surgery, labiaplasty. Rush University Medical Center, Near West Side. 312-942-3640 Rajendra R. Shah

Cosmetic face and body surgery, cosmetic breast surgery. A New You Plastic Surgery & Laser Center, Oak Lawn. 708-424-3999 (Advocate Christ) Deana Shenaq

Breast reconstruction. Rush Plastic Surgery/Craniofacial Center, Near West Side. 312-563-3000 Iliana E. Sweis

Blepharoplasty, face-lift, rhinoplasty, Botox, abdominoplasty, breast revision, liposuction, body contouring, labiaplasty. North Shore Center for Plastic Surgery, Northbrook. 847-291-3200 (Ascension St. Alexius) Stefan Mark Szczerba

Cosmetic face and body surgery, breast reconstruction, breast augmentation and lift, butt lift, abdominoplasty, liposuction, body contouring, Kybella. Chicago Aesthetic Surgery Institute, Rosemont. 847-853-9900 (Advocate Lutheran General) Anthony P. Terrasse

Cosmetic and reconstructive face and breast surgery, liposuction, body contouring, minimally invasive surgery, rhinoplasty. Terrasse Aesthetic Surgery and Erase MediSpa, Lake Forest. 847-234-2400 (Northwestern Memorial) Gregory A. Turowski

Cosmetic and reconstructive face and body surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery, liposuction, body contouring. New Horizons Center for Cosmetic Surgery, Skokie. 847-674-4646 (NorthShore Highland Park) Darl Vandevender

Cosmetic face and body surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery, reconstructive surgery for burns. Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood. 888-584-7888 Robert Lee Walton

Breast reconstruction, nasal reconstruction. Plastic Surgery Chicago, Gold Coast. 312-337-7795 (Ascension St. Joseph Chicago)

