Photograph: Neil John Burger

1 Daisies

What:Chef-owner Joe Frillman’s Italian-meets-Midwest favorite finds larger digs down the street and gains a partner in executive pastry chef Leigh Omilinsky (Swift & Sons).

Why:You’ll still find bites like the potted carrots and onion dip with Ruffles, plus new brunch, a daytime coffee bar, and cooking and pasta-making classes. Bonus: Frillman is transforming Daisies’ original location into a grocery shop and lunch restaurant.

Where:2375 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Hsing Chen

2 Asador Bastian

What:Hsing Chen and Doug Psaltis (Andros Taverna) opened this luxe Basque-influenced steakhouse.

Why:Caviar churros? A sherry-focused drink list? Fancy bar pintxos like jamón and truffle grilled cheese? Sign us up.

Where:214 W. Erie St., River North Website

Photograph: Keni Rosales

3 Little Goat Diner

What:Stephanie Izard’s comfort-food-driven diner reopens in its new (albeit smaller) Southport location.

Why:Dishes like the fried chicken French toast are back, along with new plates like a pork belly sandwich with pickled veggie slaw.

Where:3325 N. Southport Ave., Lake View Website

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

4 Chicago Athletic Association

What:New chefs check in to lead the hotel restaurants.

Why:Mari Katsumura (Yugen) takes up the mantle at Cherry Circle Room (and the Game, Milk, and Drawing Rooms), while Seattle’s Kaleena Bliss brings Pacific Northwest flair to Cindy’s.

Where:12 S. Michigan Ave., Loop Website

Photograph: Charles Wong

5 Umamicue

What:The Asian barbecue pop-up takes up residence at Spilt Milk.

Why:Head in Tuesday through Thursday to sample smoked brisket egg rolls and nuoc cham potato salad.

Where:2758 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Bistro Monadnock

6 Bistro Monadnock

What:The sibs behind the Victor Bar and Love Street tapped chef Johnny Besch (BLVD).

Why:Besch gives classics fun twists, like a club sandwich with banh mi influences.

Where:325 S. Federal St., Loop Website

Photograph: Eric Kleinberg Photography

7 Smokeshow BBQ

What:A new ’cue joint from Scott Harris Hospitality arrives in downtown Naperville.

Why:Whether your tastes in barbecue run to coffee-crusted pork belly or jackfruit, the menu covers all manner of smoked bites.

Where:22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville Website

Photograph: Lucy Hewett

8 Evette’s All Day

What:A third location of the Mediterranean gem

Why:We’re 100 percent behind this domination, since it means more places to get the Halloumi tacos and pita nachos.

Where:2807 N. Sheffield Ave., Lake View Website

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

9 Lonesome Rose

What:Andersonville gets one step closer to being Logan Square North with the opening of this Tex-Mex fave.

Why:Try new bites like skirt steak fajitas along with classic queso.

Where:5310 N. Clark St., Andersonville Website

Photograph: The Dawson/Gage Hospitality Group

10 The Dawson

What:After a fire closed the restaurant for months, it’s back for patio season.

Why:Toast summer on the sprawling terrace with grilled fish tacos and pitchers of rosé sangria.

Where:730 W. Grand Ave., Fulton River District Website