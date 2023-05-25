1 Daisies
What:Chef-owner Joe Frillman’s Italian-meets-Midwest favorite finds larger digs down the street and gains a partner in executive pastry chef Leigh Omilinsky (Swift & Sons).
Why:You’ll still find bites like the potted carrots and onion dip with Ruffles, plus new brunch, a daytime coffee bar, and cooking and pasta-making classes. Bonus: Frillman is transforming Daisies’ original location into a grocery shop and lunch restaurant.
Where:2375 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website
2 Asador Bastian
What:Hsing Chen and Doug Psaltis (Andros Taverna) opened this luxe Basque-influenced steakhouse.
Why:Caviar churros? A sherry-focused drink list? Fancy bar pintxos like jamón and truffle grilled cheese? Sign us up.
Where:214 W. Erie St., River North Website
3 Little Goat Diner
What:Stephanie Izard’s comfort-food-driven diner reopens in its new (albeit smaller) Southport location.
Why:Dishes like the fried chicken French toast are back, along with new plates like a pork belly sandwich with pickled veggie slaw.
Where:3325 N. Southport Ave., Lake View Website
4 Chicago Athletic Association
What:New chefs check in to lead the hotel restaurants.
Why:Mari Katsumura (Yugen) takes up the mantle at Cherry Circle Room (and the Game, Milk, and Drawing Rooms), while Seattle’s Kaleena Bliss brings Pacific Northwest flair to Cindy’s.
Where:12 S. Michigan Ave., Loop Website
5 Umamicue
What:The Asian barbecue pop-up takes up residence at Spilt Milk.
Why:Head in Tuesday through Thursday to sample smoked brisket egg rolls and nuoc cham potato salad.
Where:2758 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square Website
6 Bistro Monadnock
What:The sibs behind the Victor Bar and Love Street tapped chef Johnny Besch (BLVD).
Why:Besch gives classics fun twists, like a club sandwich with banh mi influences.
Where:325 S. Federal St., Loop Website
7 Smokeshow BBQ
What:A new ’cue joint from Scott Harris Hospitality arrives in downtown Naperville.
Why:Whether your tastes in barbecue run to coffee-crusted pork belly or jackfruit, the menu covers all manner of smoked bites.
Where:22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville Website
8 Evette’s All Day
What:A third location of the Mediterranean gem
Why:We’re 100 percent behind this domination, since it means more places to get the Halloumi tacos and pita nachos.
Where:2807 N. Sheffield Ave., Lake View Website
9 Lonesome Rose
What:Andersonville gets one step closer to being Logan Square North with the opening of this Tex-Mex fave.
Why:Try new bites like skirt steak fajitas along with classic queso.
Where:5310 N. Clark St., Andersonville Website
10 The Dawson
What:After a fire closed the restaurant for months, it’s back for patio season.
Why:Toast summer on the sprawling terrace with grilled fish tacos and pitchers of rosé sangria.
Where:730 W. Grand Ave., Fulton River District Website