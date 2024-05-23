1 Swadesi
What:Sujan Sarkar, the lauded chef of Indienne, is behind this new coffee shop with pastries and sandwiches in the West Loop.
Why:The dishes meld Indian flavors with creative international influences. Think butter chicken croissants, tandoori chicken Caesar wraps, and chile cheese toasties. To drink: chai and salted jaggery lattes.
Where:328 S. Jefferson St., West Loop Website
2 Migos Fine Foods
What:Frontier chefs Brian Jupiter and Azazi Morsi debuted this casual halal place that’s geared toward takeout.
Why:Choose your comfort food: Fried chicken tortas? Lamb carnitas? Beignets with cinnamon sugar? We could keep going.
Where:5044 W. Montrose Ave., Jefferson Park Website
3 Demo Brewing Company
What:An experimental microbrewery joins the lineup on Malt Row.
Why:Beers, like New England IPAs and wheat ales, are made in small batches and rotate in and out regularly, so there’s always something new to drink.
Where:1763 W. Berteau Ave., North Center Website
4 La Serre
What:DineAmic can’t stop, won’t stop. Their latest: a French-Mediterranean spot that channels Provence vibes.
Why:Sip rosé and eat mussels as you imagine yourself beachside.
Where:307 N. Green St., West Loop Website
5 Steingold’s Bakehouse
What:The Southport bagel slingers open a takeout-only outpost that’s focused on baked goods.
Why:Find bites like Nutella rugelach, buns stuffed with pastrami, egg, and cheese, and tahini chocolate chip cake (yes, also bagels).
Where:2939 W. Grand Ave., Humboldt Park Website
6 Leña Brava
What:Brian Enyart, last of the dearly departed Dos Urban Cantina, takes the helm at the wood-fired Mexican eatery.
Why:Expect some Dos classics, plus takes on Baja flavors.
Where:900 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website
7 Táma
What:Avgeria Stapaki (Nisos) mixes her Greek heritage with Asian and South American flavors at this casual restaurant.
Why:Taste the intersection in avgolemono ramen.
Where:1952 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown Website
8 Soloway Coffee
What:A minimalist coffee shop from Artur and Iryna Yuzvik, who owned a coffee roastery and cafés in Ukraine
Why:Come for Ukrainian-style farmer’s cheese pancakes with fig sauce, but also croissants from Dan the Baker.
Where:2275 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park Website
9 Divan
What:Another Hot List, another steakhouse. This one has Mike Sheerin (Taureaux Tavern) at the helm.
Why:Expect Euro influences to the food, like chicken with patatas bravas.
Where:868 N. Franklin St., Near North Side Website
10 Mercat a la Planxa
What:David Oland joins the Spanish mainstay as executive chef.
Why:He’s doing deep dives into various Spanish regions. Up now: a tour of the Basque Country.
Where:638 S. Michigan Ave., South Loop Website