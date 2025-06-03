Events Newsletters Podcast Subscribe
All Hail Giardiniera!

Chicago’s beloved condiment adds zip to everything it touches. Our definitive guide includes a recipe from star chef Sarah Grueneberg, a taste test of local brands, and more.

June 3, 2025, 6:00 am

Chicago didn’t invent giardiniera. That was the Italians. What we did was perfect it.

If you see a jar of giard made elsewhere, it will consist of big chunks of pickled cauliflower, celery, bell peppers, and carrots in vinegar. This variety came to Chicago in the late 1800s with Italian immigrants. Many of them were from Sicily, where oil was used in addition to the vinegar brine, and our local style evolved from there.

Chicago giardiniera features the same vegetables, but chopped up and with chile peppers like serranos. Because of that and jarring it in oil, our giard has more verve. Unlike Italian giardiniera, created to preserve vegetables for winter and served as antipasto, Chicago’s works as a versatile condiment with seemingly endless possibilities. While its most famous use is on Italian beef sandwiches, it can zhuzh up many different foods. At home, I mix it into mayonnaise for my turkey sandwich. Friends swear by putting it into tuna salad.

With no exact recipe — or pronunciation — giardiniera allows chefs to make it their own. So whether you add green olives or not, and whether you say it “jar-din-AIR-ah” or “jar-din-AIR,” know that you’re partaking in refining Chicago’s ultimate condiment. — Amy Cavanaugh

Six noted chefs each offer their single best tip.

By Lisa Shames
Illustrations by Joel Kimmel

TIPDon’t go big

CHEFJoe Flamm of Rose Mary

If you cut the veggies too large, the brine won’t penetrate all the way through. Flamm’s rule of thumb: Dice them small enough so you will get a bit of every veggie in each bite.

TIPSharpen the flavors

CHEFAndrew Lim of Perilla Steakhouse

For his Korean-influenced Italian beef, Lim ups the giard’s funky complexity by leaning into kimchi elements, adding Korean finger chiles, ginger, and shishito peppers. “We showcase the fermentation versus the pickle aspect,” he says.

TIPBreak out the grill

CHEFStephanie Izard of Girl & the Goat

“Having one grilled or charred veggie really brings a fun and different flavor profile,” Izard says. In her case, that’s grilled onions.

TIPThink outside classic ingredients

CHEFSteven Jarczyk of Sfera Sicilian Street Food

When making the spread for his muffuletta, Jarczyk embraces giard’s Sicilian roots. His version is half olives (Kalamata, nostraline, Castelvetrano, and pimento-stuffed) and includes capers.

TIPAdd a crunch factor

CHEFDavid Posey of Elske

Posey opts for fresh veggies with a lot of texture. For a recent take, he used fennel, which he combined with garlic, chile flakes, and oregano.

TIPAvoid the cold

CHEFJim Graziano of J.P. Graziano Grocery

“Don’t keep it in the refrigerator,” he says. The cold can degrade the flavor and texture. Instead, ensure it’s entirely covered in oil and store it in your pantry.

