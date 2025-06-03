The Great Giardiniera Taste Test

Caruso’s Hot Giardiniera
Rating: 1
Heat Index
It slaps — and stings.
Mix Many veggies that look washed out.
Taste Off. I tried three jars from two locations, and the oil always left an unpleasant aftertaste.
Price $12
Vienna Beef Hot Giardiniera
Rating: 2.5
Heat Index
This puppy bites.
Mix Mostly green things. Tons of celery.
Taste Like spicy celery. Too much celery. Super crisp but boring.
Price $6.48
J.P. Graziano Hot Giardiniera
Rating: 3
Heat Index
Face-melting.
Mix A nice assortment of peppers, olives, carrots, cauliflower, and other crunchy bits.
Taste Will let you know as soon as the Chicago Fire Department extinguishes my mouth.
Price $8.25
Enrico Formella Hot Giardiniera
Rating: 3
Heat Index
Goldilocks hot – just right.
Mix Big chunks of celery, carrot, and cauliflower. Very beefable.
Taste Too one-note. Fine for a workhorse giard.
Price $6.99
Mauro Provisions Hot Giardiniera
Rating: 4
Heat Index
A complex heat from a variety of peppers.
Mix A colorful array, including green olives and roasted red peppers.
Taste Rounded, but could have used a bit more acid.
Price $11.99
Chicago Johnny’s Hot Giardiniera
Rating: 4.5
Heat Index
A boatload of serrano peppers.
Mix Carrots, celery, cauliflower, but mostly those peppers. Nothing has much of a snap.
Taste Fantastic, slurpable. The olive oil base makes you crave dipping bread.
Price $7.49
Orlando Hot Giardiniera
Rating: 5
Heat Index
Enough to let you know it’s serious without overpowering the vinegar.
Mix You’ll notice the cauliflower and olive. All of it is really crisp.
Taste Bright and tangy! The perfect spicy, vinegary, oily, crunchy combination that makes everything it’s added to taste better. Who’d have thought a cheaper brand would upset the fancier takes?
Price $4.99