The Great Giardiniera Taste Test

Caruso’s Hot Giardiniera Rating: 1

Heat Index

It slaps — and stings.

Mix Many veggies that look washed out.

Taste Off. I tried three jars from two locations, and the oil always left an unpleasant aftertaste.

Price $12



Vienna Beef Hot Giardiniera Rating: 2.5

Heat Index

This puppy bites.

Mix Mostly green things. Tons of celery.

Taste Like spicy celery. Too much celery. Super crisp but boring.

Price $6.48



J.P. Graziano Hot Giardiniera Rating: 3

Heat Index

Face-melting.

Mix A nice assortment of peppers, olives, carrots, cauliflower, and other crunchy bits.

Taste Will let you know as soon as the Chicago Fire Department extinguishes my mouth.

Price $8.25



Enrico Formella Hot Giardiniera Rating: 3

Heat Index

Goldilocks hot – just right.

Mix Big chunks of celery, carrot, and cauliflower. Very beefable.

Taste Too one-note. Fine for a workhorse giard.

Price $6.99



Mauro Provisions Hot Giardiniera Rating: 4

Heat Index

A complex heat from a variety of peppers.

Mix A colorful array, including green olives and roasted red peppers.

Taste Rounded, but could have used a bit more acid.

Price $11.99



Chicago Johnny’s Hot Giardiniera Rating: 4.5

Heat Index

A boatload of serrano peppers.

Mix Carrots, celery, cauliflower, but mostly those peppers. Nothing has much of a snap.

Taste Fantastic, slurpable. The olive oil base makes you crave dipping bread.

Price $7.49

