TIPDon’t go big

CHEFJoe Flamm of Rose Mary

If you cut the veggies too large, the brine won’t penetrate all the way through. Flamm’s rule of thumb: Dice them small enough so you will get a bit of every veggie in each bite.

TIPSharpen the flavors

CHEFAndrew Lim of Perilla Steakhouse

For his Korean-influenced Italian beef, Lim ups the giard’s funky complexity by leaning into kimchi elements, adding Korean finger chiles, ginger, and shishito peppers. “We showcase the fermentation versus the pickle aspect,” he says.

TIPBreak out the grill

CHEFStephanie Izard of Girl & the Goat

“Having one grilled or charred veggie really brings a fun and different flavor profile,” Izard says. In her case, that’s grilled onions.

TIPThink outside classic ingredients

CHEFSteven Jarczyk of Sfera Sicilian Street Food

When making the spread for his muffuletta, Jarczyk embraces giard’s Sicilian roots. His version is half olives (Kalamata, nostraline, Castelvetrano, and pimento-stuffed) and includes capers.

TIPAdd a crunch factor

CHEFDavid Posey of Elske

Posey opts for fresh veggies with a lot of texture. For a recent take, he used fennel, which he combined with garlic, chile flakes, and oregano.

TIPAvoid the cold

CHEFJim Graziano of J.P. Graziano Grocery

“Don’t keep it in the refrigerator,” he says. The cold can degrade the flavor and texture. Instead, ensure it’s entirely covered in oil and store it in your pantry.