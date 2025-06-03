TIP Don’t go big CHEF Joe Flamm of Rose Mary If you cut the veggies too large, the brine won’t penetrate all the way through. Flamm’s rule of thumb: Dice them small enough so you will get a bit of every veggie in each bite.

TIP Sharpen the flavors CHEF Andrew Lim of Perilla Steakhouse For his Korean-influenced Italian beef, Lim ups the giard’s funky complexity by leaning into kimchi elements, adding Korean finger chiles, ginger, and shishito peppers. “We showcase the fermentation versus the pickle aspect,” he says.

TIP Break out the grill CHEF Stephanie Izard of Girl & the Goat “Having one grilled or charred veggie really brings a fun and different flavor profile,” Izard says. In her case, that’s grilled onions.

TIP Think outside classic ingredients CHEF Steven Jarczyk of Sfera Sicilian Street Food When making the spread for his muffuletta, Jarczyk embraces giard’s Sicilian roots. His version is half olives (Kalamata, nostraline, Castelvetrano, and pimento-stuffed) and includes capers.

TIP Add a crunch factor CHEF David Posey of Elske Posey opts for fresh veggies with a lot of texture. For a recent take, he used fennel, which he combined with garlic, chile flakes, and oregano.