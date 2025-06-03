TIPDon’t go big
CHEFJoe Flamm of Rose Mary
If you cut the veggies too large, the brine won’t penetrate all the way through. Flamm’s rule of thumb: Dice them small enough so you will get a bit of every veggie in each bite.
TIPSharpen the flavors
CHEFAndrew Lim of Perilla Steakhouse
For his Korean-influenced Italian beef, Lim ups the giard’s funky complexity by leaning into kimchi elements, adding Korean finger chiles, ginger, and shishito peppers. “We showcase the fermentation versus the pickle aspect,” he says.
TIPBreak out the grill
CHEFStephanie Izard of Girl & the Goat
“Having one grilled or charred veggie really brings a fun and different flavor profile,” Izard says. In her case, that’s grilled onions.
TIPThink outside classic ingredients
CHEFSteven Jarczyk of Sfera Sicilian Street Food
When making the spread for his muffuletta, Jarczyk embraces giard’s Sicilian roots. His version is half olives (Kalamata, nostraline, Castelvetrano, and pimento-stuffed) and includes capers.
TIPAdd a crunch factor
CHEFDavid Posey of Elske
Posey opts for fresh veggies with a lot of texture. For a recent take, he used fennel, which he combined with garlic, chile flakes, and oregano.
TIPAvoid the cold
CHEFJim Graziano of J.P. Graziano Grocery
“Don’t keep it in the refrigerator,” he says. The cold can degrade the flavor and texture. Instead, ensure it’s entirely covered in oil and store it in your pantry.