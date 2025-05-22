Photograph: Cafe Yaya

1 Cafe Yaya

What:A counter-service café from Galit with pastries by day and dinner by night.

Why:Zach Engel and his crew are slinging lamb burgers and tahini vermouth cocktails.

Where:2431 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Nick Podraza

2 Zarella Pizzeria & Taverna

What:Chris Pandel and Lee Wolen tag-team this homage to classic Chicago joints.

Why:Opt for tavern- or artisan-style pizza, and end with coconut soft serve.

Where:531 N. Wells St., River North Website

Photograph: Maria Meade

3 Del Sur Bakery

What:Justin Lerias goes brick-and-mortar with his Filipino-Midwestern pastry pop-up.

Why:Join the line for clever offerings like longanisa croissants with soy caramel.

Where:4639 N. Damen Ave., Ravenswood Website

Photograph: Noah Rabaya

4 Kanin

What:Another cool Filipino mash-up; this one is a Filipino-Hawaiian bodega.

Why:Try the tamarind shrimp musubi, and grab the already famous ube-banana pudding for dessert.

Where:5131 N. Damen Ave., Ravenswood Website

Photograph: Mistey Nguyen

5 The Greggory

What:José Sosa (Ummo) decamped to South Barrington to open this sprawling resto.

Why:He taps an open-hearth kitchen for plates like a rotisserie-roasted prime rib.

Where:100 W. Higgins Rd., South Barrington Website

Photograph: Kevin Eduard White

6 Nadu

What:A vibrant dinner spot from Sujan Sarkar (Indienne) offering a Pan-Indian tour of regional dishes.

Why:Order prawns in masala, and pair them with an Indian wine.

Where:2518 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Rendang Republic

7 Rendang Republic

What:Minahasa’s John Avila is back.

Why:Snag Indonesian goodies like beef rendang.

Where:3355 N. Clark St., Lake View Website

8 Beachwater Bagels

What:Bungalow by Middle Brow joins the bagel craze with a Saturday pop-up.

Why:These are made with sourdough and local grains and baked in the pizza oven.

Where:2840 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square Website

9 Siam Thai Eatery

What:A New York joint brings its Thai flavors to the South Loop.

Why:Share plates like red curry with duck and lychee while taking in the scene.

Where:1329 S. Michigan Ave., South Loop Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

10 Carpenter Street

What:Lola’s on Carpenter 2.0.

Why:Nosh on steak frites in a slick room.

Where:111 N. Carpenter St., West Loop Website