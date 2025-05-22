1 Cafe Yaya
What:A counter-service café from Galit with pastries by day and dinner by night.
Why:Zach Engel and his crew are slinging lamb burgers and tahini vermouth cocktails.
Where:2431 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park Website
2 Zarella Pizzeria & Taverna
What:Chris Pandel and Lee Wolen tag-team this homage to classic Chicago joints.
Why:Opt for tavern- or artisan-style pizza, and end with coconut soft serve.
Where:531 N. Wells St., River North Website
3 Del Sur Bakery
What:Justin Lerias goes brick-and-mortar with his Filipino-Midwestern pastry pop-up.
Why:Join the line for clever offerings like longanisa croissants with soy caramel.
Where:4639 N. Damen Ave., Ravenswood Website
4 Kanin
What:Another cool Filipino mash-up; this one is a Filipino-Hawaiian bodega.
Why:Try the tamarind shrimp musubi, and grab the already famous ube-banana pudding for dessert.
Where:5131 N. Damen Ave., Ravenswood Website
5 The Greggory
What:José Sosa (Ummo) decamped to South Barrington to open this sprawling resto.
Why:He taps an open-hearth kitchen for plates like a rotisserie-roasted prime rib.
Where:100 W. Higgins Rd., South Barrington Website
6 Nadu
What:A vibrant dinner spot from Sujan Sarkar (Indienne) offering a Pan-Indian tour of regional dishes.
Why:Order prawns in masala, and pair them with an Indian wine.
Where:2518 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park Website
7 Rendang Republic
What:Minahasa’s John Avila is back.
Why:Snag Indonesian goodies like beef rendang.
Where:3355 N. Clark St., Lake View Website
8 Beachwater Bagels
What:Bungalow by Middle Brow joins the bagel craze with a Saturday pop-up.
Why:These are made with sourdough and local grains and baked in the pizza oven.
Where:2840 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square Website
9 Siam Thai Eatery
What:A New York joint brings its Thai flavors to the South Loop.
Why:Share plates like red curry with duck and lychee while taking in the scene.
Where:1329 S. Michigan Ave., South Loop Website
10 Carpenter Street
What:Lola’s on Carpenter 2.0.
Why:Nosh on steak frites in a slick room.
Where:111 N. Carpenter St., West Loop Website