Pascal Ibgui recently had to remove his name as a stylist option in his salon’s online booking system. As the longtime owner of Pascal Pour Elle in Glencoe, the 70-year-old was ready to slow down — but scores of female clients were having none of that. Chalk it up to Ibgui’s memorable role on The Golden Bachelorette last fall, in which he famously self-eliminated as a finalist for Joan Vassos’s heart. Ibgui’s turn in the spotlight inspired him to return to an early passion: photography. Born in Paris, he worked fashion runways there before moving to Chicago to become a stylist. Yet he never shook his love for the camera. Now living in Lincoln Park, Ibgui is out every day taking pictures after a rigorous workout. And he’s intent on spreading the gospel: He donates money to FreshLens Chicago, a free photography program for underresourced students. “I was one of those kids once,” he says. “I grew up with nothing.”

Wake and grind

“I always make my bed when I get up. I’m a bit OCD in that way. Five days a week, I go to the gym and try to change things up — it could be treadmills, running, biking, StairMaster, stretching, free weights. It’s my way of cross-training. I belong to two gyms. I usually go to Midtown Athletic Club. But for an even longer workout, I go to East Bank Club, where it’s more like a country club.”

Light bites

“Before I go to my office, it’s time for a simple breakfast: egg white bites or yogurt parfaits. On the weekend I might cheat and grab a chocolate croissant from Whole Foods. I eat healthy, but every now and then I have the urge.”

The day in focus

“When I’m not working, I may walk or get on my Vespa and pick a destination to take photographs. I spent $30,000 on equipment, including a vest that holds three cameras. Street photography, no fancy lights, is what I love. It’s a way to express what I see, and it relaxes me, takes me away from work and the pressure of business. That’s my ‘me’ time.”

Going the distance

“I try to take a few big trips a year. Recently, it’s been Nairobi and Poland. I love to experience different cultures, food, and beliefs. It’s the way you learn about life.”