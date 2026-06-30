Most people go to parties for a few hours. Debi Lilly lives them, start to finish — and again the next day. It’s a glamorous grind that the Lake View–based founder of the event design firm A Perfect Event has been doing for more than two decades, including a long run as a go-to for Oprah Winfrey, planning everything from on-air celebrations to the spectacle of “Oprah’s Favorite Things.” That exposure helped her scale her business, but it hasn’t softened her approach. Her typical workday involves physically demanding tasks — unboxing flowers, assembling centerpieces, loading trucks, resetting for the next event — often on a 12-to-20-hour cycle. These days, Lilly splits her time between her Chicago studio and a steady circuit of events in places like New York, Nantucket, and Paris. It’s a pace that requires a tailored wellness routine that doesn’t revolve around going to the gym.

Photography: (wearable weights) courtesy of Bala Bangles; (salad) Yelena Yemchuk/Getty Images

In stride

“When I’m done working out, I love to be exhausted — like really maxed out. So I walk every morning with Bala Bangles. They’re weighted bracelets. I hold them in my hands and keep my arms up for more resistance. For short walks, I go from Southport to the lake and over to Lincoln Park Zoo, and for longer walks, I go all the way down to North Avenue Beach.”

Buddy system

“I’m so much better at getting up and out when there’s a social aspect to it. I prioritize exercise, walks, and workouts when friends are involved. That’s why I’ll go to Pilates and yoga classes at Om on the Range [in Lake View]. The owners, Beth and Terry, have built a really incredible community.”

H2O & go

“I’m a little crazy about drinking water. I was such a sparkling water girl for so long and now find it really doesn’t hydrate, so I’m trying to only let myself have regular still water. I love Acqua Panna and watermelon water. You can convince yourself that it’s a little treat.”

Leafing through

“If I go to a restaurant, I’m drawn to the salads. I just had one that was radicchio and apples, and the other day, an amazing one with endive. I make sure to add lots of protein like roast chicken and salmon, because in my industry you need energy.”