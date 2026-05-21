Photograph: Lindsay Eberly

1 Kitty’s Cosmopolitan Club

What: The Gus’ Sip & Dip team is behind this glam bar under Crying Tiger.

Why: With tableside martinis and chilled seafood, this is your new date night go-to.

Where: 51 W. Hubbard St., River North Website

Photograph: Leah Wendzinski

2 Txa Txa Club

What: The pop-up supper club adds an all-day café.

Why: Head in for coffee and breakfast sandwiches in the morning, then transition to snacks and aperitivos come evening.

Where: 3268 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Kristen Mendiola

3 Fatback Butcher

What: Charlie McKenna’s new sandwich joint is a boon for Loop workers.

Why: ’Nduja grilled cheese? Meatball sub with vodka sauce? Lunch just got a big upgrade.

Where: 176 W. Wacker Dr., Loop Website

Photograph: Moll Jean Nye

4 Fathom

What: A casual neighborhood queer bar from the Dorothy team.

Why: Classic cocktails like frozen Irish coffees beckon, with food pop-ups from outfits like Logan Oyster Socials.

Where: 1622 W. Belmont Ave., Roscoe Village Website

5 Daly’s Donuts

What: The farmers’ market staple for baked doughnuts opens a shop.

Why: There’s always a seasonal special, like blueberry streusel, to try.

Where: 659 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Zenwich

6 Zenwich

What: The Elmhurst sandwich joint opens in Edgewater.

Why: No standard sammies here: Fillings include basil crab cakes, Taiwanese braised pork, and spicy garlic shrimp.

Where: 1124 W. Thorndale Ave., Edgewater Website

Photograph: Ryan Beshel

7 Port Union

What: Rodolfo Cuadros turns Bloom Plant Based Kitchen into this New American spot.

Why: He adds global twists to classics, like larb-inspired beef tartare.

Where: 1559 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park Website

Photograph: Da Local Boy

8 Da Local Boy

What: A downtown outpost of the Highwood Hawaiian eatery.

Why: More mochiko chicken is a good thing.

Where: 335 S. Franklin St., Loop Website

Photograph: Page and Plate

9 Schneider Deli

What: The Jewish deli fave expands.

Why: Go for the classics, stay for corned beef hot dogs.

Where: 1733 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Matt Kaufman

10 Milly’s Pizza In The Pan

What: Our fave pan pizza slinger closes his Berwyn outpost, returns to the North Side.

Why: City dwellers now have two spots to try Robert Maleski’s clever creations.

Where: 3409 N. Broadway, Lake View East Website