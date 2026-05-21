1 Kitty’s Cosmopolitan Club
What: The Gus’ Sip & Dip team is behind this glam bar under Crying Tiger.
Why: With tableside martinis and chilled seafood, this is your new date night go-to.
Where: 51 W. Hubbard St., River North Website
2 Txa Txa Club
What: The pop-up supper club adds an all-day café.
Why: Head in for coffee and breakfast sandwiches in the morning, then transition to snacks and aperitivos come evening.
Where: 3268 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square Website
3 Fatback Butcher
What: Charlie McKenna’s new sandwich joint is a boon for Loop workers.
Why: ’Nduja grilled cheese? Meatball sub with vodka sauce? Lunch just got a big upgrade.
Where: 176 W. Wacker Dr., Loop Website
4 Fathom
What: A casual neighborhood queer bar from the Dorothy team.
Why: Classic cocktails like frozen Irish coffees beckon, with food pop-ups from outfits like Logan Oyster Socials.
Where: 1622 W. Belmont Ave., Roscoe Village Website
5 Daly’s Donuts
What: The farmers’ market staple for baked doughnuts opens a shop.
Why: There’s always a seasonal special, like blueberry streusel, to try.
Where: 659 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park Website
6 Zenwich
What: The Elmhurst sandwich joint opens in Edgewater.
Why: No standard sammies here: Fillings include basil crab cakes, Taiwanese braised pork, and spicy garlic shrimp.
Where: 1124 W. Thorndale Ave., Edgewater Website
7 Port Union
What: Rodolfo Cuadros turns Bloom Plant Based Kitchen into this New American spot.
Why: He adds global twists to classics, like larb-inspired beef tartare.
Where: 1559 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park Website
8 Da Local Boy
What: A downtown outpost of the Highwood Hawaiian eatery.
Why: More mochiko chicken is a good thing.
Where: 335 S. Franklin St., Loop Website
9 Schneider Deli
What: The Jewish deli fave expands.
Why: Go for the classics, stay for corned beef hot dogs.
Where: 1733 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website
10 Milly’s Pizza In The Pan
What: Our fave pan pizza slinger closes his Berwyn outpost, returns to the North Side.
Why: City dwellers now have two spots to try Robert Maleski’s clever creations.
Where: 3409 N. Broadway, Lake View East Website