The holidays are upon us, and yet (as often seems to happen), I’m not done with my holiday shopping! We’ve reached the point where ordering gifts from afar means either uncertainty or incredibly high shipping costs, so the solution is: buy local! Here are a few great local food-related gifts that are sure to please everyone on your list.

Wow Them With Dining Passes

Season tickets to the theater are relatively standard, but have you considered season tickets for dining? Admittedly, this isn’t a cheap option, but if you have a food-loving spouse or bestie, it will definitely make them lose their minds. More than one place in Chicago offers season passes — Next restaurant is selling its season passes for 2025, including a reflection on Alinea’s first year and an intriguing sounding menu called “The Future — Space.” Season ticket holders also get a whole bunch of other perks, but move fast, as today is the last day for sales. If you’re looking for something equally special but slightly less pricey, head to Esme, where you can book a season pass (with or without wine pairings) which entitles you to three of their rotating, art-focused meals, as well as special gifts.

Locally Grown Books

The last couple of years have been wonderful for Chicago-centric food books, as more and more of your favorite authors and restaurants come out with tomes. In no particular order, I suggest Josh Noel’s new book, Malört: The Redemption of a Revered & Reviled Spirit; Toby Maloney and Emma Janzen’s book of secrets from the Violet Hour, The Bartender’s Manifesto; David Hammond and Monica Eng’s book about iconic Chicago foods, Made in Chicago: Stories Behind 30 Great Hometown Bites; The Lula Cafe Cookbook: Collected Recipes and Stories by Jason Hammel; and last but not least, Paul Fehribach’s ode to our region, Midwestern Food: A Chef’s Guide to the Surprising History of a Great American Cuisine, with More Than 100 Tasty Recipes. Make sure to pick them up at your favorite local bookstore.

Snacks and Drinks

I am a bit obsessed with a gift set, and it’s also a great way to give a really impressive gift without doing too much thinking. A set of spices from The Spice House is always ideal for cooks in your life (I particularly like the Popcorn Collection). The Oakville Grill has put together a set of their favorite wines. And if you’re looking for those classic Chicago treats, visit Taste of Chicago, where you can get deep dish pizza, Manny’s pastrami, Vienna Beef dogs, Garrett Popcorn, and other local favorites.

Have a great holiday season!