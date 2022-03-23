All Aboard
This confetti cutting board makes a sophisticated rolling tray. $40. fredericksandmae.com
Spark of Color
Fire things up with Tsubota Pearl’s lightweight stick lighters. $30. shop-tetra.com
Gold Standard
Special occasions call for 24-karat rolling paper. $21. Smoke Dreams, 4560 N. Broadway, Uptown
Pipe Dreams
A twisted, checked pipe provides a trippy vibe. $90. neenineen.com
Secret Stash
MH Ceramics’ pots come in three sizes. From $95. South Loop Loft, 685 N. Milwaukee Ave., River West
Flower Power
This rainbow-hued rolling tray is perfect for boho-chic abodes. $98. Jonathan Adler, 676 N. Wabash Ave., Near North Side
Fruit Forward
A playful blown-glass pipe doubles as tabletop decor. $135. edieparkerflower.com