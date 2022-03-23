Photograph: Fredericks & Mae

All Aboard

This confetti cutting board makes a sophisticated rolling tray. $40. fredericksandmae.com

Photograph: Tetra

Spark of Color

Fire things up with Tsubota Pearl’s lightweight stick lighters. $30. shop-tetra.com

Photograph: Shine

Gold Standard

Special occasions call for 24-karat rolling paper. $21. Smoke Dreams, 4560 N. Broadway, Uptown

Photograph: Neenineen

Pipe Dreams

A twisted, checked pipe provides a trippy vibe. $90. neenineen.com

Photograph: Mizrahi-Hellmann

Secret Stash

MH Ceramics’ pots come in three sizes. From $95. South Loop Loft, 685 N. Milwaukee Ave., River West

Photograph: Jonathan Adler

Flower Power

This rainbow-hued rolling tray is perfect for boho-chic abodes. $98. Jonathan Adler, 676 N. Wabash Ave., Near North Side

Photograph: Edie Parker Flower

Fruit Forward

A playful blown-glass pipe doubles as tabletop decor. $135. edieparkerflower.com