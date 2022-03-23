Confetti cutting board
All Aboard
This confetti cutting board makes a sophisticated rolling tray. $40. fredericksandmae.com

 

Tsubota Pearl’s lightweight stick lighters
Spark of Color
Fire things up with Tsubota Pearl’s lightweight stick lighters. $30. shop-tetra.com

 

24-karat rolling paper
Gold Standard
Special occasions call for 24-karat rolling paper. $21. Smoke Dreams, 4560 N. Broadway, Uptown

 

A twisted, checked pipe
Pipe Dreams
A twisted, checked pipe provides a trippy vibe. $90. neenineen.com

 

MH Ceramics’ pots
Secret Stash
MH Ceramics’ pots come in three sizes. From $95. South Loop Loft, 685 N. Milwaukee Ave., River West

 

A rainbow-hued rolling tray
Flower Power
This rainbow-hued rolling tray is perfect for boho-chic abodes. $98. Jonathan Adler, 676 N. Wabash Ave., Near North Side

 

A blown-glass pipe
Fruit Forward
A playful blown-glass pipe doubles as tabletop decor. $135. edieparkerflower.com