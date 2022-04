Photograph: Edie Parker Flower

Puff, Puff, Peel

This wake-and-bake bowl is part of a complete breakfast. $135. edieparkerflower.com

Photograph: Tetra

Sky High

Spark one up with an electric lighter: The “flame” is a button-activated, battery-powered electrical beam. $25. shop-tetra.com

Photograph: Edie Parker Flower

Lunch Break

Keep your flower, papers, and workspace neat and tidy with this rolling tray. $550. edieparkerflower.com

Photograph: Debbie Carlos

Knotty Hottie

The smoke starts swirling on your inhales and exhales when puffing this twisted pipe. $80. store.debbiecarlos.com

