Photograph: Dina Cimarusti

1 Sugar Moon Bakery

What:Artist Dina Cimarusti has turned her tiny Logan Square bakery into a sweet destination.

Why:With tahini chocolate chip cookies, brown butter salted caramel amaretto blondies, and savory rolls with peppers, red onions, and housemade za’atar, it’s no wonder that Sugar Moon sells out in hours every day.

Where:3612 W. Wrightwood Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune

2 Peanut Park Trattoria

What:The Coalfire, Ristorante Agostino, and Tempesta Market crews join forces on a classic Italian joint.

Why:The salumi plate is a no-brainer; start there, then try the fritto misto with lake fish and Calabrian chiles.

Where:1359 W. Taylor St., Little Italy Website

Photograph: Regan Baroni

3 Bar Mar and Bazaar Meat

What:José Andrés’s latest is a glitzy two-in-one seafood bar and meat emporium.

Why:Grab a ceviche downstairs, then head up for morcilla and suckling pig.

Where:110 N. Wacker Dr., Loop Website

Photograph: Henry Cai

4 3 Little Pigs

What:Henry Cai’s virtual Chinese pop-up lands a permanent space.

Why:Order up salt and pepper chicken sandwiches and pork-loaded fried rice for carryout and delivery.

Where:3220 W. Grand Ave., Humboldt Park Website

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

5 Soif Wine Lounge

What:A lavish French-inspired wine bar tucked underneath Testaccio

Why:Get cozy with a glass of Gamay and chocolate macarons while a DJ spins.

Where:2456 N. California Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Matt Reeves

6 The Graceful Ordinary

What:Chicago hospitality pros Chris and Megan Curren decamped to St. Charles to open a convivial tavern.

Why:Catch up with pals over Cajun pork chops.

Where:Catch up with pals over Cajun pork chops. Website

Photograph: Kardas Photography

7 Carlucci

What:A city outpost of the Rosemont staple debuts.

Why:Need to celebrate something? Housemade pasta tossed tableside in a Parmesan wheel and finished with truffles should do the trick.

Where:400 E. Randolph St., Loop Website

Photograph: Eli Majid

8 Eli Tea Bar

What:A totally new concept: part teashop, part LGBTQ bar, all booze-free.

Why:Pop by for kombucha on draft, strawberry matcha bubble tea, and drag bingo.

Where:5507 N. Clark St., Andersonville Website

Photograph: Cultivate/Brian Krajack

9 Cultivate by Forbidden Root

What:The West Town brewery heads east with this restaurant and taproom.

Why:Have a pint while playing board games in the taproom or devouring a burger with giardiniera mayo in the dining room.

Where:4710 N. Ravenswood Ave., Ravenswood Website

Photograph: Upton’s Naturals

10 The Updog Stand

What:A carryout and delivery vegan hot dog service from Upton’s Naturals

Why:Get your dogs Chicago-style, or try pizza-, elotes-, and barbecue-inspired toppings.

Where:1751 N. Sheffield Ave., Lincoln Park Website