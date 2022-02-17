1 Sugar Moon Bakery
What:Artist Dina Cimarusti has turned her tiny Logan Square bakery into a sweet destination.
Why:With tahini chocolate chip cookies, brown butter salted caramel amaretto blondies, and savory rolls with peppers, red onions, and housemade za’atar, it’s no wonder that Sugar Moon sells out in hours every day.
Where:3612 W. Wrightwood Ave., Logan Square Website
2 Peanut Park Trattoria
What:The Coalfire, Ristorante Agostino, and Tempesta Market crews join forces on a classic Italian joint.
Why:The salumi plate is a no-brainer; start there, then try the fritto misto with lake fish and Calabrian chiles.
Where:1359 W. Taylor St., Little Italy Website
3 Bar Mar and Bazaar Meat
What:José Andrés’s latest is a glitzy two-in-one seafood bar and meat emporium.
Why:Grab a ceviche downstairs, then head up for morcilla and suckling pig.
Where:110 N. Wacker Dr., Loop Website
4 3 Little Pigs
What:Henry Cai’s virtual Chinese pop-up lands a permanent space.
Why:Order up salt and pepper chicken sandwiches and pork-loaded fried rice for carryout and delivery.
Where:3220 W. Grand Ave., Humboldt Park Website
5 Soif Wine Lounge
What:A lavish French-inspired wine bar tucked underneath Testaccio
Why:Get cozy with a glass of Gamay and chocolate macarons while a DJ spins.
Where:2456 N. California Ave., Logan Square Website
6 The Graceful Ordinary
What:Chicago hospitality pros Chris and Megan Curren decamped to St. Charles to open a convivial tavern.
Why:Catch up with pals over Cajun pork chops.
Where:Catch up with pals over Cajun pork chops. Website
7 Carlucci
What:A city outpost of the Rosemont staple debuts.
Why:Need to celebrate something? Housemade pasta tossed tableside in a Parmesan wheel and finished with truffles should do the trick.
Where:400 E. Randolph St., Loop Website
8 Eli Tea Bar
What:A totally new concept: part teashop, part LGBTQ bar, all booze-free.
Why:Pop by for kombucha on draft, strawberry matcha bubble tea, and drag bingo.
Where:5507 N. Clark St., Andersonville Website
9 Cultivate by Forbidden Root
What:The West Town brewery heads east with this restaurant and taproom.
Why:Have a pint while playing board games in the taproom or devouring a burger with giardiniera mayo in the dining room.
Where:4710 N. Ravenswood Ave., Ravenswood Website
10 The Updog Stand
What:A carryout and delivery vegan hot dog service from Upton’s Naturals
Why:Get your dogs Chicago-style, or try pizza-, elotes-, and barbecue-inspired toppings.
Where:1751 N. Sheffield Ave., Lincoln Park Website