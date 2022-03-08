I Success & Motivation “Never feel like you’ve made it”

Motivation is nothing that you can give anybody. It’s something that you have to figure out for yourself. — Former Bears coach Mike Ditka

I was working as a server for an old friend when I told him I was going to open a restaurant. He goes, “Don’t do it. It’s terrible.” What if I had listened to him? We’ve gotten to where we are because I’m a risk taker. — Chef Stephanie Izard

Common and I were backstage at the New Regal Theater before he was about to go on. He asked me, “Do you think I should do a song with R. Kelly?” R. Kelly had just gotten huge. I was like, “Hell, yeah. You’ll blow up.” And Common was like, “Yeah, that’s what I’m afraid of. Then you can’t outtop that song. Or I could keep doing what I’m doing and rock with my loyal fans. They’ll put me on to other people, and I’ll grow like that rather than going for quick fame.” And I said, “Man, that makes sense. I’m gonna do the same thing.” — comedian Deon Cole

You can have a vision, but if you don’t know how to perpetuate and market it, and you aren’t strong enough to handle the slings and arrows that come your way, then a vision is all it’ll be. — Black Ensemble Theater founder Jackie Taylor

One thing [my mother] always stressed was that you have to be shark-like. When sharks stop moving, they’re dead. And sharks aren’t violent beasts by nature, but when they’re hungry, when they’re locked into something, you see that ferocity. — artist Hebru Brantley

Never feel like you’ve made it. That’s the most dangerous feeling you can ever have. You lose your edge. You lose your ambition. You stop trying. — fashion designer Cynthia Rowley

I manage an $18 billion operation. When you’re dealing with that much money, employees have to both respect and fear you. It can’t be done any other way. — Cook County treasurer Maria Pappas

I’ve always been disciplined. I like to be on time. If I have a job to do, I’m going to see it from its beginning to its conclusion. No excuses, no alibis. That’s how I run my life. — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White

If you’re bitter and jealous, you will not become successful. I’ve never seen an exception to that rule. — comedian Jeff Garlin