1 Kindling Downtown Cookout & Cocktails
What:Jonathon Sawyer (Adorn, Cleveland’s Greenhouse Tavern) heads up this sprawling new Loop spot from the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group that features plates cooked over the live fire hearth.
Why:Expect a global tour of flavors with bites like Sawyer’s now-classic jalapeño-lime confit chicken wings, duck rigatoni, and a loaded raw bar with oysters four ways (try Versailles style, with Champagne Hollandaise and caviar).
Where:202 S. Franklin St., Loop Website
2 The M Room
What:A tasting-menu restaurant from Roka Akor chef Ce Bian that’s inspired by (checks notes) Macallan Scotch
Why:Expect dishes like wagyu tataki with barley miso and fresh truffle paired with Scotch cocktails or neat pours.
Where:450 N. Clark St., River North Website
3 Brasserie by C&C
What:The restaurant formerly known as Cookies & Carnitas is now a seasonally focused brasserie.
Why:Jesse Lee offers à la carte plates like seared salmon with root veggie succotash as well as a $45 three-course tasting menu.
Where:5940 N. Broadway, Edgewater Website
4 Adorn Bar & Restaurant
What:When the chef job opened (see No. 1), the Four Seasons tapped Richie Farina (Ever).
Why:Expect his signature creative touches, plus a tasting menu come spring.
Where:120 E. Delaware Pl., Gold Coast Website
5 Bagel Miller
What:A reconcepted Baker Miller puts the spotlight on, you guessed it, bagels.
Why:There are a bunch of fun sandwiches on the menu, but how do you not order the Chicago style, with bologna, giard, tomato, pickle, relish, mustard, and celery salt on poppyseed?
Where:4655 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Square Website
6 Soulé
What:Bridgette Flagg opens a new location of her West Town Creole-soul favorite.
Why:The space is bigger than the original, so bring friends for the honey-drizzled fried chicken.
Where:3615 W. Roosevelt Rd., Lawndale Website
7 Adalina
What:The glitzy Italian spot debuts an $85 seven-course tasting menu with all-new dishes.
Why:Sample plates like a cacio e pepe with a five-peppercorn sauce and a fruity Pavlova.
Where:912 N. State St., Near North Side Website
8 Scofflaw
What:Fred Chung (Kasama, Oriole) takes over the kitchen at the gin-focused cocktail bar.
Why:Fuel up for cocktails with scallion pancakes with fire chicken or a beet Reuben.
Where:3201 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square Website
9 CheSa’s Bistro & Bar
What:A new gluten-free restaurant from the founder of the Gluten Tootin Free Food Truck
Why:Find creative Creole fare, like grits with pepper Jack and short ribs.
Where:3235 W. Addison St., Avondale Website
10 Kyuramen x TBaar
What:A Japanese newcomer offering warming bowls like Korean kimchi ramen and tonkatsu curry ramen
Why:Who can say no to ramen, especially this time of year?
Where:6 W. Hubbard St., Near North Side Website