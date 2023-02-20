Photograph: Chris Peters

1 Kindling Downtown Cookout & Cocktails

What:Jonathon Sawyer (Adorn, Cleveland’s Greenhouse Tavern) heads up this sprawling new Loop spot from the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group that features plates cooked over the live fire hearth.

Why:Expect a global tour of flavors with bites like Sawyer’s now-classic jalapeño-lime confit chicken wings, duck rigatoni, and a loaded raw bar with oysters four ways (try Versailles style, with Champagne Hollandaise and caviar).

Where:202 S. Franklin St., Loop Website

Photograph: M Room

2 The M Room

What:A tasting-menu restaurant from Roka Akor chef Ce Bian that’s inspired by (checks notes) Macallan Scotch

Why:Expect dishes like wagyu tataki with barley miso and fresh truffle paired with Scotch cocktails or neat pours.

Where:450 N. Clark St., River North Website

Photograph: Edward Boe

3 Brasserie by C&C

What:The restaurant formerly known as Cookies & Carnitas is now a seasonally focused brasserie.

Why:Jesse Lee offers à la carte plates like seared salmon with root veggie succotash as well as a $45 three-course tasting menu.

Where:5940 N. Broadway, Edgewater Website

Photograph: Adorn Bar & Restaurant

4 Adorn Bar & Restaurant

What:When the chef job opened (see No. 1), the Four Seasons tapped Richie Farina (Ever).

Why:Expect his signature creative touches, plus a tasting menu come spring.

Where:120 E. Delaware Pl., Gold Coast Website

Photograph: Lucy Hewett

5 Bagel Miller

What:A reconcepted Baker Miller puts the spotlight on, you guessed it, bagels.

Why:There are a bunch of fun sandwiches on the menu, but how do you not order the Chicago style, with bologna, giard, tomato, pickle, relish, mustard, and celery salt on poppyseed?

Where:4655 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Square Website

Photograph: Nathaniel Walker

6 Soulé

What:Bridgette Flagg opens a new location of her West Town Creole-soul favorite.

Why:The space is bigger than the original, so bring friends for the honey-drizzled fried chicken.

Where:3615 W. Roosevelt Rd., Lawndale Website

Photograph: Adam Sokolowski

7 Adalina

What:The glitzy Italian spot debuts an $85 seven-course tasting menu with all-new dishes.

Why:Sample plates like a cacio e pepe with a five-peppercorn sauce and a fruity Pavlova.

Where:912 N. State St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Dave Rentkauskas

8 Scofflaw

What:Fred Chung (Kasama, Oriole) takes over the kitchen at the gin-focused cocktail bar.

Why:Fuel up for cocktails with scallion pancakes with fire chicken or a beet Reuben.

Where:3201 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Cindy Kurman

9 CheSa’s Bistro & Bar

What:A new gluten-free restaurant from the founder of the Gluten Tootin Free Food Truck

Why:Find creative Creole fare, like grits with pepper Jack and short ribs.

Where:3235 W. Addison St., Avondale Website

Photograph: NU Media

10 Kyuramen x TBaar

What:A Japanese newcomer offering warming bowls like Korean kimchi ramen and tonkatsu curry ramen

Why:Who can say no to ramen, especially this time of year?

Where:6 W. Hubbard St., Near North Side Website