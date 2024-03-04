Forging new paths comes naturally to Sonat Birnecker Hart, cofounder of the renowned craft distillery Koval. With a PhD in German cultural history and post-doctorate in Jewish studies, she taught at Berlin’s prestigious Humboldt-Universität. But when family roots beckoned her back to Chicago, she says, “whiskey was the solution.” She and her husband launched Koval in 2008. Their ambitious plan included lobbying (successfully) to change state laws to permit tours and tastings at their Lake View distillery. The 50-year-old mother of two teens also keeps evolving in terms of how she keeps fit.

Photography: (trampoline) ACON USA; (drink) Cris Cantón/Getty Images

Hitting the brakes

“Finding time to unplug is incredibly important. I was practicing it, on and off, my whole life with Shabbat, but it became essential during the pandemic. Taking Friday night to really be present, make a nice meal, play board games, and focus on family — it was so helpful. We’ve carried that through since. I try not to use my phone or computer on Saturday, and I read a book so I can go to other worlds and times.”

Healthy drinking

“For me, alcohol can elevate a moment. It’s like a special-occasion dress or perfume: You don’t wear it every day. If you’re celebrating something important, when you go back to that moment later in life, you’ll remember what you were wearing, what you were drinking, and it becomes a part of your story. But if you abuse it, you take away the magic. There needs to be a balance.”

Might as well jump

“I used to hate running, but I’ve found there’s real magic when you run outside. In the colder months, I decided to try a rebounder: I have a trampoline at home with a bar I hold on to. I’m still easing into it. After having two children and getting older, I might need to reevaluate jumping as a form of exercise. But I think it’s important to try a lot of things. I guess that’s another form of wellness: not to get stuck in our ways.”