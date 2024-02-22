Photograph: Sandy Noto

1 Maxwells Trading

What:Erling Wu-Bower and Josh Tilden, late of the dearly departed Pacific Standard Time, are back with this airy Kinzie Industrial Corridor restaurant.

Why:Sample Wu-Bower and Christopher Jung’s genre-defying cuisine, like spicy braised lamb pasta with chile crunch or French onion dip with scallion pancakes, while sipping riffs on classic cocktails.

Where:1516 W. Carroll Ave., West Loop Website

Photograph: Garret Sweet

2 Bisous

What:Inspired by 1960s Paris, the cocktail bar is a sister to Sparrow, the Gold Coast rum bar.

Why:Mark this pretty, elegant spot down for your next martini date.

Where:938 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website

Photograph: Kelly Sandos

3 Cariño

What:Chef Norman Fenton (Brass Heart) helms this fine-dining venture, with tasting menus and a taco omakase.

Why:Sample an expansive look at Latin flavors (also, tacos are fun).

Where:4662 N. Broadway, Uptown Website

Photograph: Ryan Alioto

4 Signature

What:A new high-end sports bar from the unlikely duo of chef Stephen Gillanders (S.K.Y.) and former Chicago Bears defensive end Israel Idonije

Why:Even if you’re not a sports fan, you can get behind short rib nachos with cherry tomato pico de gallo.

Where:1312 S. Wabash Ave., South Loop Website

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

5 Ramova Grill & Taproom

What:The Ramova Theatre gets a new life as a music venue, brewery, and restaurant.

Why:Kevin Hickey (Duck Inn) slings chili, fried mortadella, and much more.

Where:3520 S. Halsted St., Bridgeport Website

Photograph: Ryan Beshel

6 Lemon

What:A sleek new bar and venue from a crew of industry vets, including Jeremy Owen Barrett (Billy Sunday)

Why:Pop in for a mojito or boilermaker, and take in some jazz.

Where:1600 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Rachel Bires

7 Olio E Più

What:An outpost of the New York Italian eatery, the first of three planned projects from the Group

Why:The cozy trattoria offers artichoke-stuffed pasta and all manner of crudo.

Where:445 N. Dearborn St., River North Website

Photograph: Chi-Latin

8 Chi-Latin

What:A casual tavern from Fredy Orellana (Dell’ Rooster, MK) that explores the diversity of Latin America.

Why:Snack on popcorn shrimp with hot sauce alongside mezcal mojitos.

Where:1421 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Pierogi Kitchen

9 Pierogi Kitchen

What:A husband-and-wife duo taps into their Polish heritage.

Why:Smoked brisket pierogi, anyone? Round out your order with pickled herring and zurek.

Where:1856 W. North Ave., Bucktown Website

Photograph: Colin Mohr

10 Honey Butter Fried Chicken

What:Heads up, North Shore fried chicken lovers: The beloved city joint has arrived near you.

Why:Get the savory-sweet bird, and don’t miss the pimento mac and cheese.

Where:668 Vernon Ave., Glencoe Website