Photograph: Matt Hass

1 Il Carciofo

What:Joe Flamm’s latest explores his love of Rome.

Why:Any Flamm spot means it’s gonna be a hot reservation; expect pastas and small plates inspired by the Eternal City.

Where:1045 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website

Photograph: Lindsay Eberly

2 Gus’ Sip & Dip

What:Three Dots and a Dash’s Kevin Beary and Scott Kitsmiller give drinkers what they want: $12 classic cocktails.

Why:First sip (dirty martinis), then dip (shrimp cocktail).

Where:51 W. Hubbard St., River North Website

Photograph: Jack X

3 Sotto

What:A fresh Italian American restaurant and a bar underneath the storied Italian Village.

Why:Because everything old is new again: to wit, Parmesan espresso martinis.

Where:71 W. Monroe St., Loop Website

Photograph: Kinship

4 Chapel Street Cafe

What:The Hilton Mag Mile gets an Aussie café.

Why:Flat whites take you down under.

Where:198 E. Delaware Pl., Streeterville Website

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

5 Club X Speakeasy

What:A hidden bar inside Exchequer Restaurant & Pub

Why:Sip affordable wine in a retro space.

Where:224 S. Wabash Ave., Loop Website

Photograph: Mistey Nguyen

6 Au Levain Bakery & Cafe

What:The pop-up lands a sunny brick-and-mortar space.

Why:Angel Chavez spreads his wings with lox sammies on sourdough English muffins.

Where:4301 N. Lincoln Ave., North Center Website

Photograph: Kristen Mendiola

7 Taquizas Valdez

What:A vibrant taqueria from Ivan Valdez (formerly of West Town Bakery)

Why:Down plates of pollo al limón tacos and al pastor tortas with charred pineapple.

Where:3038 W. Irving Park Rd., Albany Park Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

8 Broken Hearts

What:Heisler Hospitality’s latest: a tavern and music venue with karaoke and pool

Why:We’ll catch you for frozen Jack and Cokes while taking in a country band.

Where:1009 W. Lake St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Austin Handlerr

9 Yasemi

What:Soirée Hospitality (Bar Goa) goes Mediterranean at the Godfrey Hotel.

Why:Dunk pita into whipped harissa feta and you’ll feel light years from March slush.

Where:127 W. Huron St., River North Website

Photograph: Milo Mendoza

10 The Good Wolf

What:The team behind the beloved joint Little Bad Wolf adds an upscale neighbor spot.

Why:Make a meal of Chicago classic shrimp de Jonghe and beef Wellington.

Where:1547 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Andersonville Website