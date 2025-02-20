1 Il Carciofo
What:Joe Flamm’s latest explores his love of Rome.
Why:Any Flamm spot means it’s gonna be a hot reservation; expect pastas and small plates inspired by the Eternal City.
Where:1045 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website
2 Gus’ Sip & Dip
What:Three Dots and a Dash’s Kevin Beary and Scott Kitsmiller give drinkers what they want: $12 classic cocktails.
Why:First sip (dirty martinis), then dip (shrimp cocktail).
Where:51 W. Hubbard St., River North Website
3 Sotto
What:A fresh Italian American restaurant and a bar underneath the storied Italian Village.
Why:Because everything old is new again: to wit, Parmesan espresso martinis.
Where:71 W. Monroe St., Loop Website
4 Chapel Street Cafe
What:The Hilton Mag Mile gets an Aussie café.
Why:Flat whites take you down under.
Where:198 E. Delaware Pl., Streeterville Website
5 Club X Speakeasy
What:A hidden bar inside Exchequer Restaurant & Pub
Why:Sip affordable wine in a retro space.
Where:224 S. Wabash Ave., Loop Website
6 Au Levain Bakery & Cafe
What:The pop-up lands a sunny brick-and-mortar space.
Why:Angel Chavez spreads his wings with lox sammies on sourdough English muffins.
Where:4301 N. Lincoln Ave., North Center Website
7 Taquizas Valdez
What:A vibrant taqueria from Ivan Valdez (formerly of West Town Bakery)
Why:Down plates of pollo al limón tacos and al pastor tortas with charred pineapple.
Where:3038 W. Irving Park Rd., Albany Park Website
8 Broken Hearts
What:Heisler Hospitality’s latest: a tavern and music venue with karaoke and pool
Why:We’ll catch you for frozen Jack and Cokes while taking in a country band.
Where:1009 W. Lake St., West Loop Website
9 Yasemi
What:Soirée Hospitality (Bar Goa) goes Mediterranean at the Godfrey Hotel.
Why:Dunk pita into whipped harissa feta and you’ll feel light years from March slush.
Where:127 W. Huron St., River North Website
10 The Good Wolf
What:The team behind the beloved joint Little Bad Wolf adds an upscale neighbor spot.
Why:Make a meal of Chicago classic shrimp de Jonghe and beef Wellington.
Where:1547 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Andersonville Website