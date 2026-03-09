Shaquille Brewster rarely knows where he’ll end his day. At 33, the NBC News correspondent and Bronzeville resident has built a career on being ready at a moment’s notice, which often means sprinting to catch a last-minute flight after starting his morning at NBC Tower in Streeterville. Assignments often stretch into 12-, 14-, even 16-hour days, like when he reported from the streets of Minneapolis during the George Floyd protests. A life lived largely out of a suitcase leaves little room for routine. But the New York City native, who moved to Chicago in 2016, manages to balance the demands of national reporting with personal wellness practices that keep him grounded.

Photography: (bike) courtesy of Peloton; (albums) courtesy of labels

Morning jolt

“I run on cold brew. I have a maker at my house. It’s funny because when I started working in news, I didn’t drink coffee at all. Now I take a sip and can power through the day.”

Rhythm & ride

“I love the Peloton. The NBC office has one, and I’m currently on a 13-week streak. I usually do the 30-minute ride. It’s fun, especially the artist series. There was one with John Legend and Alicia Keys. It really got me to kick it into that next gear. I did a personal record.”

In the bag

“I always have a suitcase packed and at the ready. I keep clippers in there. I can’t rely on random barbers on the road, so I learned to cut my own hair. And I keep a hoodie or a jacket with me on the plane, even in summer; I hate being cold.”

Island hopping

“The past 10 years on my birthday, I’ve been on an island. I like to add some adventure: I’ve been skydiving, paragliding, bungee jumping. I love the thrill. Last January I went to Antigua and did ATVs.”

Playlist shuffle

“In the morning, when I’m a little grumpy, I listen to my ‘Good Start’ playlist, which has positive energy and messages. For bed, there’s a playlist on Spotify called ‘Jazz for Sleep.’ The songs have no lyrics, so you can’t get stuck singing something.”