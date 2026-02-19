Photograph: Neil Burger

1 The Radicle

What: The sophomore project from the Daisies team (in the old Daisies space).

Why: With $10 cocktails, a raw bar, and pizza, it checks all the 2026 cool boxes.

Where: 2523 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Alexa Kosior

2 Deliz

What: The trend of steakhouse openings just keeps going.

Why: Plenty of Italian influences, like housemade pastas and amaro cocktails, set this place apart.

Where: 1840 W. North Ave., Bucktown Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Piccadilly Pub

3 Piccadilly Pub

What: The Green Post reconcepts into a British pub with a chippy menu.

Why: Cozying up with a pint and curry chips sounds just right for this still-blustery month.

Where: 4749 N. Rockwell St., Lincoln Square Website

Photograph: Andrew Harris

4 Gale Street Inn

What: After closing last June, the iconic 63-year-old restaurant has returned under new owners.

Why: The ribs. (Enough said.)

Where: 4914 N. Milwaukee Ave., Jefferson Park Website

5 Le Shrimp Noodle Bar

What: A Singaporean favorite lands in Chinatown.

Why: It’s the perfect spot for seafood devotees — the signature dish features noodles in shrimp broth.

Where: 2101 S. China Pl., Chinatown Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Egg Bunni

6 Egg Bunni

What: Israel Idonije and Stephen Gillanders pair up to serve egg sandwiches.

Why: Start your day with the Bad Bunni: sausage, hash brown, pepper Jack, and blueberry-chipotle jam on brioche.

Where: 125 S. Clark St., Loop Website

7 Piacere Mio Uptown

What: A new outpost of the Forest Park staple.

Why: The nabe needed a classic Italian joint.

Where: 1303 W. Wilson Ave., Uptown Website

8 Nimba

What: A food truck serving the cuisine of Liberia.

Why: Build-your-own jollof rice bowls and goat pepper soup (also available for delivery).

Where: 1914 S. Wabash Ave., South Loop Website

Courtesy of Nubar Cafe

9 Nubar Cafe

What: A new all-day Kurdish spot.

Why: A shakshuka sammie is ideal for any meal.

Where: 3200 W. Lawrence Ave., Albany Park Website

10 Dat Donut

What: A North Side location of the beloved Chatham bakery.

Why: Another neighborhood now gets to experience the Big Dat, a doughnut the size of your head.

Where: 947 W. Wellington Ave., Lake View Website