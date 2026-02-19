1 The Radicle
What: The sophomore project from the Daisies team (in the old Daisies space).
Why: With $10 cocktails, a raw bar, and pizza, it checks all the 2026 cool boxes.
Where: 2523 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website
2 Deliz
What: The trend of steakhouse openings just keeps going.
Why: Plenty of Italian influences, like housemade pastas and amaro cocktails, set this place apart.
Where: 1840 W. North Ave., Bucktown Website
3 Piccadilly Pub
What: The Green Post reconcepts into a British pub with a chippy menu.
Why: Cozying up with a pint and curry chips sounds just right for this still-blustery month.
Where: 4749 N. Rockwell St., Lincoln Square Website
4 Gale Street Inn
What: After closing last June, the iconic 63-year-old restaurant has returned under new owners.
Why: The ribs. (Enough said.)
Where: 4914 N. Milwaukee Ave., Jefferson Park Website
5 Le Shrimp Noodle Bar
What: A Singaporean favorite lands in Chinatown.
Why: It’s the perfect spot for seafood devotees — the signature dish features noodles in shrimp broth.
Where: 2101 S. China Pl., Chinatown Website
6 Egg Bunni
What: Israel Idonije and Stephen Gillanders pair up to serve egg sandwiches.
Why: Start your day with the Bad Bunni: sausage, hash brown, pepper Jack, and blueberry-chipotle jam on brioche.
Where: 125 S. Clark St., Loop Website
7 Piacere Mio Uptown
What: A new outpost of the Forest Park staple.
Why: The nabe needed a classic Italian joint.
Where: 1303 W. Wilson Ave., Uptown Website
8 Nimba
What: A food truck serving the cuisine of Liberia.
Why: Build-your-own jollof rice bowls and goat pepper soup (also available for delivery).
Where: 1914 S. Wabash Ave., South Loop Website
9 Nubar Cafe
What: A new all-day Kurdish spot.
Why: A shakshuka sammie is ideal for any meal.
Where: 3200 W. Lawrence Ave., Albany Park Website
10 Dat Donut
What: A North Side location of the beloved Chatham bakery.
Why: Another neighborhood now gets to experience the Big Dat, a doughnut the size of your head.
Where: 947 W. Wellington Ave., Lake View Website